Arab American News
Dearborn Heights launches emergency alert system
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — Just months after the City Council approved a contract, Dearborn Heights has launched an emergency alert system. The contract for the Code Red emergency notification system was passed in July and is a three-year contract. The free cell phone-based communications system allows public safety officials to...
shelbytwp.org
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
The Oakland Press
Are deer a nuisance in Oakland County? You can have a say
Many officials say deer overpopulation is causing increased complaints from residents about car-deer crashes and concerns about the animals spreading Lyme disease and other illnesses. Oakland had more car-deer crashes than any other Michigan county last year, recording 1,853 incidents, according to the Office of Highway Safety Planning. You can...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: WWJ news anchor murdered in Macomb County -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Radio news anchor killed, 4 others injured in Chesterfield Township. Jim Matthews spent nearly seven years as WWJ 950′s solid, dependable overnight news anchor.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
Michigan’s Largest Utility Faces Pushback on Debt Sales and Shut-Offs as Company Asks for Rate Hike
As DTE Energy pushes for a rate increase, the state is taking a closer look at its sale of customer debt to collection agencies. The company’s use of shut-offs and response to outages are also drawing criticism.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron Past and Present : St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More! Part 75
“Port Huron Past & Present” is a series of historical videos created by Port Huron native Bob Davis. Through his historical photographs and films, Bob is able to place the viewer back in time. For many of our readers these photos and videos will be a walk down memory lane, but for the younger crowd, they will learn about the fascinating history of this great town. In this episode, St. Clair Springs and the Oakland Hotel and More!
WILX-TV
Livingston County health experts urge caution around bats due to potential rabies exposure
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Did you find a bat inside your house? You might want to think twice before releasing it outside. Officials in Livingston County are urging residents to capture bats found inside the home so they can be tested for rabies. The Livingston County Health Department said bats should not be released outside if they were found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, someone with mental impairment or an intoxicated person.
Crain's Detroit Business
Power Home Solar laying off hundreds in Troy amid customer complaints, legal fight
Power Home Solar LLC has shut off its lights amid an investigation by the Michigan attorney general, a litany of customer complaints and a legal battle with a generator manufacturer. Want the. competitive edge?. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
WILX-TV
Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
