A rare look onboard the ghostly Boblo Boat and when you could step inside
DETROIT - They took countless passengers to and from Boblo Island over the course of the amusement park’s more than 100 years of existence. Now, new memories will be made as progress continues restoring the Boblo Boat. MLive has been updating you over the years on the restoration efforts...
Flying bikes now for sale, but the price is leaving sticker shock
A taste of technology reminiscent of “Star Wars” or “The Jetsons” landed in Detroit, Mich., this month during the annual North American International Auto Show: a flying bike.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Detroit News
The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance
It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
WXYZ
Blast from the past: Boblo Boat, Ste. Claire, could be ready for public in a year
(WXYZ) — Generations of Detroiters have a soft spot in their hearts for Boblo Island and the Boblo Boats. Many thought the Detroit icons were a thing of the past following the fire on the Ste. Claire in 2018. However, renovations are ongoing, and the public might be able to visit a Boblo Boat again soon.
Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
Police: Man dies after being struck by Amtrak Train in Birmingham
Birmingham police confirmed to 7 Action News that a man died after being hit by a train there today.
Severely decomposed body found in trash by Detroit garbage truck worker
A garbage truck worker made a grim discovery on Wednesday after a human body fell out of a trash bin during their afternoon route in Detroit.
oceanacountypress.com
Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.
GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
shelbytwp.org
Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control
The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
nbc25news.com
Three men, all above the age of 70, injured in Oakland County crash
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Three men have been hospitalized after a crash in Rochester Hills on Wednesday. Police ay that a woman driving a Jeep ran a red light at the corner of Adams and Avon Rd. shortly after 11:15 a.m. A 75-year-old man driving a Honda began to turn...
Elementary school in Chesterfield Township on lockdown due to police situation across the street: reports
A reported incident involving a stabbing and gunfire Macomb County has sent a elementary school across the street into lockdown Friday afternoon.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Complete closure of I-94 in Detroit this weekend — What to know
Drivers in Detroit will be facing a big detour next week as the Michigan Department of Transportation continues work on the Second Avenue bridge. I-94 will be closed between I-96 and I-75 for five days.
fox2detroit.com
Want to hunt for ghosts at Michigan's haunted Bruce Mansion? Here's how
BROWN CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Join a ghost hunt at Bruce Mansion, if you dare. Ghost hunts with Unknown Paranormal of Detroit and psychic medium Brandy Marie are planned for Sept. 24 and Oct. 8. Proceeds from the hunts will help the new owners restore the house. View: Southeast...
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
Crain's Detroit Business
General Motors eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site
General Motors Co. has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants. Subscribe to stay up to date on breaking news and set yourself apart from the competition.
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
