It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO