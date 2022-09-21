ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capac, MI

Detroit News

The Inside Outside Guys: Furnace maintenance

It was just a few decades ago that the start of school in the fall also signaled that it was time to get that fuel oil tank topped off or the coal bin filled. With cooler weather soon to be upon us, all were thinking then about making certain the furnace had plenty of fuel. And it needed it. Most homes had a 50% or 60% efficiency furnace with a big masonry chimney running up through the center of the home.
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
CBS Detroit

Westland to hold first ever electronics recycling drop off event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- Have some old tech lying around you've been meaning to get rid of? The City of Westland is holding its first-ever recycling drop-off event to help residents clear out aging electronics on Saturday.From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., residents can drop off an assortment of electronics at the parking lot of the Westland Recycle Center. The center is located at 37137 Marquette Avenue, just east of Newburgh Road. The city partnered with Dedicated Recycling Company to host the four-hour event. Residents can drop off the following items at no cost:Computers/LaptopsTabletsProjectorsPhones (cell, landline, office phones)Monitors (EXCEPT...
oceanacountypress.com

Brighton man dies in motorcycle crash.

GRANT TOWNSHIP — A 43-year-old Brighton, Michigan man died in a motorcycle crash on southbound US 31 near the Oceana Drive overpass Wednesday, Sept. 21, shortly before 7:30 p.m., according to Michigan State Police Sgt. Dan Thomas of the Hart post. The man, whose name is presently not being...
The Oakland Press

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area

Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
shelbytwp.org

Shelby Township 2022 Phragmites Control

The Macomb County Department of Roads, in conjunction with the Lake St Clair CISMA hereby provides notice to property owners adjacent to County roadways of the 2022 Phragmites Herbicide Application Program for the roadside right-of ways. Applications will take place between Sept.9 and Oct. 31, 2022. For more information, or...
