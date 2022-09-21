Airport STEAM Festival on October 22, 2022

The Murfreesboro Airport STEAM festival will have several static displays showing off aviation and what MBT brings to the community. There will be educational opportunities to engage in that will teach everyone the fundamentals of aviation. We’re still going full throttle on our planning and here are some of the anticipated exhibits, static displays, and guests:

The 101st Airborne Division: CH-47 (Chinook)

TN Army National Guard: UH-60 (Blackhawk)

Murfreesboro City Police: SWAT equipment

Murfreesboro City Fire: Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) and fire suppression equipment

Experimental Aircraft Association: teaching kids how planes fly and showing off the aircraft that fly out of the airport every day

Civil Air Patrol: educate the community on their mission and the support that they offer

T-34 Association: T-34 Naval Trainer Display

Murfreesboro Aviation: Soviet Yakovlev Fighter Trainer

Middle TN State University: jet and piston engines on display to see all the inner workings of the engine and well as show off the aircraft that train future airline pilots!

Vanderbilt LifeFlight: see one of their active service medical evac helicopters

Paper Airplane Station: make a paper airplane! How far will it go?

Microsoft Flight Simulator: fly the same plane you just sat in right out of MBT

Much more still underway!

This is an excellent opportunity for members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to earn credit towards their Aviation Merit Badge!

Thanks to our sponsors, the airport is able to offer hotdogs, chips, and bottled water to all who participate in the educational opportunities (while supplies last).

Please return to this page regularly as we will be updating it with details as the day get closer!

Become a sponsor!

We are actively looking for sponsors for this event! All payments will cover the cost of the event and go into making it bigger and better!

Contact Ryan Hulsey at 615-217-5048 if you’re interested in being a sponsor, want to get involved, or have questions about the festival.