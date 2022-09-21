ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Airport STEAM Festival on October 22, 2022

Murfreesboro, Tennessee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DPMJ_0i4JFZGp00

The Murfreesboro Airport STEAM festival will have several static displays showing off aviation and what MBT brings to the community. There will be educational opportunities to engage in that will teach everyone the fundamentals of aviation. We’re still going full throttle on our planning and here are some of the anticipated exhibits, static displays, and guests:

  • The 101st Airborne Division: CH-47 (Chinook)
  • TN Army National Guard: UH-60 (Blackhawk)
  • Murfreesboro City Police: SWAT equipment
  • Murfreesboro City Fire: Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) and fire suppression equipment
  • Experimental Aircraft Association: teaching kids how planes fly and showing off the aircraft that fly out of the airport every day
  • Civil Air Patrol: educate the community on their mission and the support that they offer
  • T-34 Association: T-34 Naval Trainer Display
  • Murfreesboro Aviation: Soviet Yakovlev Fighter Trainer
  • Middle TN State University: jet and piston engines on display to see all the inner workings of the engine and well as show off the aircraft that train future airline pilots!
  • Vanderbilt LifeFlight: see one of their active service medical evac helicopters
  • Paper Airplane Station: make a paper airplane! How far will it go?
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator: fly the same plane you just sat in right out of MBT
  • Much more still underway!

This is an excellent opportunity for members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts to earn credit towards their Aviation Merit Badge!

Thanks to our sponsors, the airport is able to offer hotdogs, chips, and bottled water to all who participate in the educational opportunities (while supplies last).

Please return to this page regularly as we will be updating it with details as the day get closer!

Become a sponsor!

We are actively looking for sponsors for this event! All payments will cover the cost of the event and go into making it bigger and better!

Contact Ryan Hulsey at 615-217-5048 if you’re interested in being a sponsor, want to get involved, or have questions about the festival.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#City Police#Mbt#Swat#T 34 Association#Soviet#Tn State University#Aviation Mer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy