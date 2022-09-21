Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Major discount grocery store opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
5 Small Florida Towns With Strange Names. (And Theories on How They Got Them.)L. CaneFlorida State
Why you (maybe) shouldn't drive down Highway 90 in East Milton, FloridaEvie M.Milton, FL
Related
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-24-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
FOXBusiness
Slow start to hurricane season great for gulf coast business, but next storm could change that
Those on the Gulf Coast are closely watching a tropical depression in the Caribbean that could turn into a major hurricane. It could be the first storm to hit the U.S. after what's been a slow start to the season, one that's been great for businesses on the coast. Beach...
Pensacola Seafood Festival starting today: What you need to know
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Seafood Festival is currently underway in downtown Pensacola. With food vendors, music and arts and crafts, this free event is a calling for all residents and those in the surrounding areas that love food, music and a good time. The festival times are Friday from 11 a.m., until 11 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Tropical disturbance in Caribbean has the attention of gulf coast residents
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A disturbance in the southeast Caribbean is already drawing the attention of a lot of folks here on the gulf coast. We’ve just passed the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Sally and many coastal spots are just recovering from that damage. One of those spots...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
getthecoast.com
‘Aqua Alert’ launched in Okaloosa
We have a number of news items this morning so let’s just jump right into the stories you need to know!. By the way, would you forward this email to someone you think would enjoy our local newsletter?. As our flagship product, I’m hoping to continue to grow the...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15
Head out the annual Walton County Fair Oct. 10 – 15, 2022. Carnival lights and homegrown delights will come to life for the annual fair. Open Monday through Friday from 5 – 10 p.m. Saturday opens at 12 Noon. Entry admission ticket prices:. Adults (13 and older) are...
3 Breathtaking Beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and if yo have never visited this beautiful state, then you should definitely plan your next holiday here. To help you get started, here are three beautiful beaches in Florida that you should explore if you get the chance.
WKRG
Who loves shrimp? The Gulf Coast CW does as we talk about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival on Things to do with Theo!
We are all geared up and ready to go for the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival taking place in Gulf Shores on October 6th through the 9th. The Annual National Shrimp Festival is a project of the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber and the hundreds of volunteers who make up all different aspects our community. For nearly a half of a century now, the Shrimp Fest has been a celebration of the beautiful beaches of our Gulf Coast as well as a great excuse to hang out with over 250,000 friends while you drink, party and eat all the shrimp you can eat! If you want to know more about the 49th Annual Shrimp Festival, check out today’s Things to do with Theo!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Destin Log
DESTIN EVENTS AND ENTERTAINMENT - Sept. 21
Please send your events, meetings, etc., to tharbuck@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks in advance and put Destin Log calendar in the subject line. The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) presents their 6th Annual Wiggin’ Out For A Cause event presented by Great American RV Superstores on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Shoreline Church Event Area, 140 Palmetto Street, in Destin.
wuwf.org
Living in a food desert means less nutritious options for this local family
A food desert is a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods, mainly due to a lack of grocery stores. Between Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, 24 geographic areas are identified as food deserts, affecting over 102,000 Northwest Floridians. While Pensacola...
gulfcoastmedia.com
Hurricane Prep 101: Be plugged in
Editor's note: This article and all of Gulf Coast Media's hurricane coverage is free as a public service. We believe having access to reliable, accurate and up-to-date local information before, during and after inclement weather is critical to the vitality and safety of the communities we serve and that money should not be a barrier to that access. We do, however, rely on paying subscribers to to support our independently, family owned business. If you value the local news you're reading and are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one today at gulfcoastmedia.com/subscribe.
Medical helicopter lands at Destin Elementary, flies child to Pensacola for treatment
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — An injured child was airlifted to Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola for emergency treatment Sunday night. The medical helicopter from Niceville landed at Destin Elementary school just before midnight. Destin Fire Rescue called the Okaloosa MedFlight team in along with EMS on scene. Crews chose the elementary school football field off Kelly […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Walton earns revenge over South Walton at home
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walton football team pulled off a massive win over county rival South Walton, beating the Seahawks 61-14 on their home field Friday night. Walton improves to 5-0 and will host West Florida on Friday, September 30. South Walton falls to 3-1 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 29.
New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever I sing the praises of Florida, I always mention its award-winning state park system. Like the state itself, the parks system has features that are both impressive (from the soaring dunes of Topsail Hill to the depths of the Devil’s Millhopper) and quirky (mermaids at Weeki Wachee Springs, Lu the Hippo at Homosassa etc.) […] The post New road through this Florida state forest is an idea going the wrong way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
High chance of tropical development in the Caribbean this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A tropical is slowly becoming better organized and is bound for the Caribbean. As of Tuesday afternoon, this system has a 70% chance of development of the next 2 days and an 90% chance of development over the next 5 days. Gradual development is forecast during the next several days as […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
WEAR
Report: Man threatens woman with knives over parking spot in Fort Walton Beach
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Tuesday for threatening a woman over a parking spot with multiple knives in Fort Walton Beach. 21-year-old Zachary Milichi Simmons is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. According to an arrest report,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
WEAR
Lanes blocked on Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County following crash
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A crash has led to a partial road blockage in Santa Rosa County Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 11:30 a.m. an accident took place on U.S. Highway 90 near Santa Rosa Drive in Milton. Traffic is reportedly moving slow in the area.
Comments / 0