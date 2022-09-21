UN General Assembly – live: Biden gives speech denouncing invasion of Ukraine

Joe Biden will condemn Russia ’s “naked aggression” against Ukraine in an address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr Biden, who is due to speak at 10.30am local time, will also announce support for countries impacted by food shortages that have resulted from the invasion.

“He’ll offer a firm rebuke of Russia’s unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we’ve seen these past several months,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters.

“He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm core tenets of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” Mr Sullivan added.

Mr Biden’s speech comes a day after Russian president Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists as his forces struggle to regain their footing after a series of Ukrainian victories on the battlefield.

Russia's war in Ukraine dominated the first day of the United Nations General Assembly ( UNGA ) as world leaders gathered for the summit in person after three years in New York .

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said the 77th meeting was taking place at a time when the world is in "great peril" and "paralyzed" due to the war, climate chaos, hate, poverty and inequality. World leaders denounced Russia's invasion.

France's Emmanuel Macron called Moscow’s war a return to “imperialism”, while rejecting the stance of nations with a neutral stance.