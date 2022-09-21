ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: Ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over listeria risk

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
CONLEY, Ga. — Have you recently purchased ready-to-eat guacamole, salsa or other vegetable products from a Kroger store in the Southeast? You’d better check your fridge.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, GHGA in Conley, Georgia, issued a recall Tuesday for more than two dozen products that may contain Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products, which have sell-by dates of Sept. 15 to 19, were distributed Sept. 11 and sold mainly in the deli or produce departments of Kroger stores in Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama, GHGA said in a news release. The items include clear plastic containers of ready-to-eat sides and toppings, such as veggie trays, bean dip and pico de gallo, the company said. Visit the FDA or Kroger website to see a complete list of the affected products, their codes and their lot numbers.

GHGA said it learned of the problem Friday, when a lab notified the company “that a single sample of a product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.” The bacterium “can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems” as well as “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the company said. Symptoms may include fever, flu-like symptoms, headache, diarrhea and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The company said it has not received any reports of illness in connection with the recalled items, which have been removed from stores but may remain in consumers’ homes.

If you bought any of the affected products, you should return them to the store for a refund, according to the release. For more information, call 1-888-449-9386.

