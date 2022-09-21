ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pagosa Springs, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pagosadailypost.com

SENIOR NEWS: Vaccination No Longer Needed to Receive Services

Archuleta Senior, Inc, board members voted to amend the vaccination requirement for community members to use dine in and programming services at the Pagosa Senior Center until further notice. The entire community is now welcome to use any and all services provided despite your vaccination status. However, we do ask that if you are sick to please stay home and have your food delivered to you via our MET service or Meals on Wheels program.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
pagosadailypost.com

Pagosa Farmers Market

The live Pagosa Farmers Market has been running since June, and if you have yet to experience the earth’s bounty, you have two Saturdays left this season to do so. We have added Saturday, October 1, which will be the final day this year. We thank all our vendors who have shared with us this season, and hope the community will support those vendors who will continue to sell throughout the fall and winter months, online at the Pagosa Farmers Market website.
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy