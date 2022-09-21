Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SENIOR NEWS: Vaccination No Longer Needed to Receive Services
Archuleta Senior, Inc, board members voted to amend the vaccination requirement for community members to use dine in and programming services at the Pagosa Senior Center until further notice. The entire community is now welcome to use any and all services provided despite your vaccination status. However, we do ask that if you are sick to please stay home and have your food delivered to you via our MET service or Meals on Wheels program.
Pagosa Farmers Market
The live Pagosa Farmers Market has been running since June, and if you have yet to experience the earth’s bounty, you have two Saturdays left this season to do so. We have added Saturday, October 1, which will be the final day this year. We thank all our vendors who have shared with us this season, and hope the community will support those vendors who will continue to sell throughout the fall and winter months, online at the Pagosa Farmers Market website.
Former southern Colorado district attorney disbarred after controversy
DENVER — The state Supreme Court ordered this week that the former district attorney for the 12th Judicial District be disbarred from practicing law in Colorado. Alonzo Payne resigned as district attorney in the San Luis Valley in July, after he became the focus of a state investigation for violations of the Victim Rights Act.
