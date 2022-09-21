The live Pagosa Farmers Market has been running since June, and if you have yet to experience the earth’s bounty, you have two Saturdays left this season to do so. We have added Saturday, October 1, which will be the final day this year. We thank all our vendors who have shared with us this season, and hope the community will support those vendors who will continue to sell throughout the fall and winter months, online at the Pagosa Farmers Market website.

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO