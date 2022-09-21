Read full article on original website
SD County’s COVID Hospitalizations Increase by 7 to 196 with 25 in ICUs
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by seven to 196, according to the latest state data released Saturday. Of those patients, 25 were in intensive care, with 238 ICU beds available. As the number of reported cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease in a...
SD County to begin closing COVID monoclonal antibody centers
Since the centers opened in February 2021, nearly 15,000 patients have been treated with monoclonal antibodies at 10 locations across the region.
Ex-president of San Diego labor union in indicted for embezzlement
A former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer and former president of a San Diego-based union for government employees has been indicted on federal charges of alleged embezzlement against the union he headed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Felix Luciano, 60, of San Diego, served from 2011-18 as...
Doctors inform parents of marijuana use linked to youth mental health
September is Suicide Awareness Month, and San Diego health experts all came together Thursday at the City Heights Family Health Centers of San Diego to inform parents about the risks of marijuana use on youth mental health.
New Mandate Could Further Stress San Diego’s Clogged Behavioral Health System
A shortage of long-term care options for behavioral health patients that has for years fueled a clogged care system became an even bigger problem during the pandemic. The COVID-19 crisis that limited healthcare access further exposed San Diego County’s deficit of psychiatric step-down care and housing that had already led to long waits in hospital beds and delays for others seeking hospital care.
New California law bans employers from marijuana screening
At Hikei Modern Cannabis in southeast San Diego, there are all kinds of products, and all of them are legal, but manager Nikki Eck says there's still a major stigma around it.
kusi.com
SANDAG decides fate of controversial Mileage Tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday, Sept. 23 SANDAG voted to eliminate the Mileage Tax within the 2021 Regional Transportation Plan. In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit.
County’s Daily Count of New COVID Cases Cut by Half Within Past Week
San Diego County public health officials on Thursday reported 2,634 new COVID-19 cases over the prior week, along with four more deaths. The new tally covers cases counted for a seven-day period that ended Monday. The number of daily cases over that time:. Monday – 266. Sunday – 242...
KPBS
Roundtable: The current state of homelessness in San Diego
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has made homelessness his top priority but despite the city’s efforts, the downtown homeless population reached a new high in August. KPBS Roundtable host Matt Hoffman hosts a discussion on the state of homelessness in San Diego, as the city opens new shelters and continues its policy of “progressive enforcement.”
chulavistatoday.com
Free San Diego County Sheriff's Department program lets elderly, disabled and shut-in residents to know they are never alone
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers a free service program for elderly community members within the jurisdiction with its “You Are Not Alone” program. The program offers peace of mind and a sense of security for those who enjoy their independence but have no friends or family to check on them regularly. People in the YANA program can take care of their day-to-day needs, but recognize that a medical crisis could render them helpless.
Parents plan to sue Sweetwater School District over unsafe conditions
The family attorney's filed the legal complaints on Thursday and say their clients feel the district could have avoided these injuries.
KPBS
Two moms sought mental health conservatorships for their sons. Neither case worked out the way they hoped.
Anita Fisher has been here before. Her son has stopped taking his medication. Again. “Nothing has changed,” she said. “Yes, there have been new programs out there, but unless he voluntarily” — Anita gives a quick, doubtful chuckle — “accepts it, that doesn’t work.”
waternewsnetwork.com
Neil Nagata is 2021 San Diego County Farmer of the Year
The San Diego County Farm Bureau named third-generation Oceanside farmer Neil Nagata its 2021 Farmer of the Year. The Farmer of the Year award is presented to an active or retired farmer who has had a positive impact on the agriculture industry, is active in the community beyond agriculture, and has represented the agricultural industry publicly on behalf of farming interests.
eastcountymagazine.org
polio San Diego
New York declares statewide emergency after wastewater testing repeatedly finds polio in four counties; man left paralyzed. September 17, 2022 (San Diego) -- San Diego County funds wastewater testing in our region for COVID-19 and, more recently, for Monkeypox. But so far, no testing for polio has been authorized locally-- despite a resurgence in the U.S. of polio, the Governor of New York declaring a ‘state of emergency after the detection of polio in multiple counties, paralysis of one patient, and a directive this week from the Centers for Disease Control urging wastewater testing in at-risk communities.
Authorities may face challenges getting ‘Fat Leonard’ returned to US
The arrest of former military contractor “Fat Leonard” in Venezuela after his failed escape is causing new problems for authorities.
San Diego residents receiving up to $1,050 in new stimulus payment
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you live in San Diego, here is great news: an inflation relief package from the state of California is coming your way soon. Qualifying individuals will receive money to help with bills and rising costs where you live. The cost of living in San Diego is over one and a half times more than anywhere else in the country, so this payment will likely help you out with your expenses.
San Diego Business Journal
Sock Maker Opens First U.S. Plant in Oceanside
A high-end sock maker headquartered in San Clemente has opened its first U.S. manufacturing and research operation in Oceanside with more to come. FutureStitch has leased a 9,000 square-foot industrial building, where it makes knitwear and specialty socks for such companies as Stance, TOMS, Crocs and Everlane to create specialized and durable sock designs, according to CEO Taylor Shupe.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
KeyBank Provides $49.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Seniors Housing Property in San Ysidro, California
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided $49.3 million in construction financing to 4132 Beyer L.P., a collaboration between nonprofit affordable housing Metropolitan Area Committee on Anti-Poverty of San Diego County and Riverside-based Kingdom Development. The partnership will use the funds to develop Ventana al Sur, an affordable seniors housing community in San Ysidro, just across the Mexican border from Tijuana.
eastcountymagazine.org
San Diego County motel voucher program
September 23, 2022 (El Cajon) Some people placed in El Cajon motels under the County of San Diego’s motel voucher program for the homeless had extensive criminal histories or were fugitives with arrest warrants, according to a statement issued by El Cajon Police Department. ECPD made the discovery after reviewing arrest records tied to the program.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista conducted interviews with four applicants seeking to fill vacant seats on the Planning Commission
Chula Vista City Council Members held a special meeting last week to conduct interviews and consider all applicants seeking to fill two vacant positions on the city’s Planning Commission. Two members of the Planning Commission have served for the maximum time of two consecutive terms, resulting in two vacancies:...
