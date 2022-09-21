Should wearing clothes and then returning them for a refund be considered a serious crime? Nearly half of Americans think so, new research suggests. A study of 2,000 adults examined their views about policy abuse and “friendly fraud” (when a consumer requests a charge back from their bank), and revealed that 46 percent think wearing clothes for an occasion and returning them for a full refund, also known as wardrobing, should be considered a serious illegal offense.

