Take a Friend Outdoors on National Hunting & Fishing Day Saturday
AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is asking Texans to invite their friends and family into the outdoors to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day (NHF) on Saturday, Sept. 24. Hunters and anglers primarily fund the state’s wildlife management programs through the purchase of hunting and fishing licenses and stamps, as well as through taxes paid on hunting and fishing equipment, motorboat fuel, firearms and ammunition. This generates millions of dollars for conservation programs that benefit both game and non-game species statewide. The best…
Gov. Abbott Sends Letter to Biden & VP Harris About Secure Border & Mexican Drug Entrepreneurs
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to take immediate action to keep Texans safe amid the growing national fentanyl crisis. At a roundtable discussion and press conference in Midland,...
Celebrating THE Annual Day of Natural Equality
SAN ANGELO – Today is the Autumnal Equinox, or the first day of the fall season. According to the National Weather Service, the autumnal equinox marks the first day of astronomical fall. This means that the sun will be crossing the equator from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere and we will be receiving less solar radiation here in Texas. Today's daylight will be very close to 12 hours, with daylight hours decreasing from now until the winter solstice (December 21st). Hopefully, as the sun's radiation is more focused to our south, we will actually be able to experience some fall-like…
Texas Progressive Candidates Promise to Invest in EV Infrastructure, the Climate Crisis & Environmental Justice
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats are ready to collaborate with fellow Democrats in Washington to rebuild and improve Texas infrastructure. According to the Texas Democratic Party Wednesday, investing in infrastructure will help make America the world’s leader in clean energy jobs and innovation, and given Texas’ energy expertise, we must be at the forefront. Improving our infrastructure will lead to an increase of buying Texas products and bolster the manufacturing base in Texas. Investment in infrastructure is long overdue. One in five miles of the highways and major roads and 45,000 bridges…
DETAILS: District Play is Right Around the Corner as Week 5 of High School Football is Here!
ABILENE WYLIE (2-2) at SAN ANGELO CENTRAL (2-2) The Bobcats play their homecoming game against the Wylie Bulldogs and if they can start hot again, Central is going to be tough to beat. Dual-threat quarterback Tyler Hill went off last game for over 300 combined yards by himself. The Cats rushing attack had over 330 yards and three scores. The Angry Orange defense kept the Belton’s quarterback from getting into a groove and also had two interceptions.
53-year-old Man Dies During Midnight Swim at Lake Cisco
CISCO – The Eastland County Sheriff's Office is reporting a 53-year-old man has drowned Friday morning in Lake Cisco. According to multiple reports,. on Sep. 23, the Cisco Police Department and the Eastland County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a possible drowning at Lake Cisco. They were told that a man had gone out for a midnight swim during a party and never came back to shore.
Brownwood Man Not Wearing a Seatbelt Ejected & Killed in Early Morning Crash
BROWNWOOD – One person is dead and one is critically injured following a crash on County Road 257 outside Early on Wednesday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Sep. 21 at 12:02 a.m., troopers were dispatched to County Road 257, 7.7 miles NW of Early, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived, they discovered a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe that had crashed into two trees just off the road. An emergency medical helicopter was called to the scene and the single passenger of the Tahoe, Rachel Lynn Miers, 37, of Stephenville, was flown to Harris Methodist…
