SAN ANGELO – Today is the Autumnal Equinox, or the first day of the fall season. According to the National Weather Service, the autumnal equinox marks the first day of astronomical fall. This means that the sun will be crossing the equator from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere and we will be receiving less solar radiation here in Texas. Today's daylight will be very close to 12 hours, with daylight hours decreasing from now until the winter solstice (December 21st). Hopefully, as the sun's radiation is more focused to our south, we will actually be able to experience some fall-like…

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO