Andalusia Star News
CCSO arrests suspect for possession of obscene materials
A McKenzie man was arrested this week on charges related to possession of obscene materials involving children. Jessy Morris Folmar, 59, was arrested Thursday by Covington County Sheriff’s Office Inv. Blayne Pruett on 12 counts of possession of obscene materials and two counts of dissemination of obscene materials. According...
WEAR
Walton County deputies arrest 20-year-old with reported stolen handgun
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Santa Rosa Beach Friday morning for having a reported stolen handgun. Eric Sutton Jr., 20, of Freeport was arrested for dealing in stolen property. The sheriff's office says while trying to perform a traffic stop on a...
navarrenewspaper.com
ARREST MADE AFTER ATTEMPTED TRAFFIC STOP
A Crestview man who faced a half dozen charges after fleeing an attempted traffic stop had two more felonies added after deputies served a search warrant on his residence: trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in methamphetamine. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to make a traffic stop September 19th...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
Woman hit with beer bottle, held hostage: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A Crestview man was arrested Friday after deputies said he beat a woman with a beer bottle and held her hostage. Jacob Michael Warf, 43, was charged with kidnapping and battery 2nd-degree, both third-degree felonies. According to the arrest report, the victim told deputies Warf started yelling and threatening her Friday, […]
Fentanyl, meth trafficker arrested after chase: Okaloosa Co. deputies
Inside the vehicle, they found a gun, a “used syringe and silver capsule with narcotics residue,” according to the release. Inside the home, deputies found 10 grams of "suspected fentanyl" and two bags containing a total of 16 grams of meth, according to the release. Deputies found the drugs stuffed behind a fridge.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 22,2022
Eddie Rivera, 45, Fort Myers, Florida: Trafficking in methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Ortez, 33, Fort Walton Beach, Florida: Failure to appear: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Shawn Blevins, 22, Altha, Florida: Sexual performance by a child, transmission of material harmful to a minor, solicitation of a minor...
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
wtvy.com
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Panama City Beach homicide
Editor’s note: A previous version of this story contained incorrect information from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office about the arrest of Tyler Moore Davis. We have updated with new information from the sheriff. For an updated version of this story visit here. UPDATE: 3:20 p.m. a. (WMBB) — A murder suspect was caught in Georgia […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Suspect was shot multiple times and died at the scene
Sheriff Eric Aden today praised the composure and training of two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted by an armed man who fired shots during a domestic violence related incident in Destin Wednesday. When the 45-year old suspect fired at deputies who had responded to the call of an armed disturbance at a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane, they returned fire. The suspect was hit multiple times and died at the scene.
wdhn.com
Dothan Man charged following dollar store break-in
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On September 20th, Dothan Police were called to the scene of a burglary at a dollar store off Montgomery Highway. There it was apparent that someone had broken into a Dollar General through the store’s front window. The suspect stole several pieces of merchandise...
Suspect arrested after allegedly killing his father in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man, who’s suspected of killing his father at a Panama City Beach home overnight, is behind bars. Julian Clifton Davis, Jr. was found shot and killed in his home in the Treasure Palm neighborhood Thursday morning. His mother found him around 8 a.m. and called 911. Deputies […]
Local state trooper is “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year”
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A state trooper from Jackson County is being recognized as the Florida Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. David Cox has been a trooper for the last 16 years. Last year, he single-handedly detained two suspects who had abducted a five-month-old in Panama City […]
wdhn.com
Former Wiregrass principal pleads guilty to causing 2021 wreck
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— A former Elba school principal has plead guilty to two counts of assault and could face up to ten years following a 2021 car crash. Debra Strickland, 39, of Samson appeared virtually with counsel on September 21 and entered a plea of guilty to one count of a reduced charge of assault in the second degree and assault in the third degree.
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
mypanhandle.com
Watch: Gun-wielding masked man robs Bay Co. convenience store
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are hoping the public can help them capture a man who robbed a local convenience store. The incident happened last week at about 9 p.m. at a store on Boat Race Road. The suspect is wearing a mask and points a “small, silver” handgun in a clerk’s face, forces him to open the register, and then takes an unknown amount of money before rushing out of the store.
wtvy.com
Slocomb man ejected during wreck dies
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man died early Saturday when the pickup truck he drove ran off a Geneva County roadway and overturned. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Brenton M. Stanley, who they say was not wearing a seat belt. Stanley was ejected and pronounced dead...
WJHG-TV
Pedestrian hit by car in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a pedestrian was hit in the right turn lane on State Road 85 heading to Auburn Road. Troopers tell us the car had gotten into the turn lane as the pedestrian was attempting to cross the road when the car hit them, throwing them onto the side of the road.
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
