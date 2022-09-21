Sheriff Eric Aden today praised the composure and training of two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies confronted by an armed man who fired shots during a domestic violence related incident in Destin Wednesday. When the 45-year old suspect fired at deputies who had responded to the call of an armed disturbance at a home under construction on Sailmaker Lane, they returned fire. The suspect was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

