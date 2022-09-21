ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Lonestar 99.5

Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Texas?

As soon as I get home from work, I kick my shoes directly off and walk around with bare feet for the rest of the day. It's definitely what dreams are made of. Every once in a while, I offer to pick up a friend or drop someone off somewhere and I'll just hop right into the car without my shoes on.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Lonestar 99.5

Our Own Monster: Texas Serial Killer Dean ‘Candyman’ Corll Predates Jeffery Dahmer

My plans this weekend are simple: light some fall-scented candles, bust open a box of wine and buckle up for Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix. Cozy!. Knowing what I already do about Dahmer, it's going to be a wincing, likely revolting watch, but I know that Evan Peters and Niecy Nash are going make this story of death and destruction a compelling and fascinating work of art. Honestly, Evan Peters could play a tardigrade and I'd be the first to watch it.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Tips#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#North Texas#Sane#Lifehacks#Family Activities
Lonestar 99.5

Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Texas, Half Are Pick-ups

Crime happens everywhere including here in the state of Texas. It doesn't make sense to me because just about everyone here has a gun and is willing to do whatever it takes to protect themselves, their family, and their property but vehicle theft is something that we all need to watch out for because it happens. But I did take the time to look at the numbers from the National Insurance Crime Bureau to see what are the most stolen vehicles in the state of Texas and it seems like pick-ups are hit hardest.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
674K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy