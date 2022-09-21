Read full article on original website
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for September 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) checks are typically deposited on the first of every month unless the date happens to fall on a weekend or holiday. According to the SSA's schedule of Social...
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Stimulus Payments Coming to These States in September 2022
Many states had a budget surplus in 2022 or excess money from COVID relief aid. This means a windfall for many taxpayers who can expect one-time direct deposits in plenty of time for the holiday season. Yes, we are talking about the December holidays already; when the first pumpkin spice hits store shelves, it’s time.
Stimulus update: One-time check payment worth $3,200 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Alaska residents can look forward to relief for the rising cost of energy and everyday items as the state is set to deliver direct payments to residents as soon as Tuesday.
New Stimulus Check: October 2022
California is one of the many leading states that has been adamant about providing monetary relief to residents since the pandemic. However, now California is about to send another relief payment in order to help residents and families fight the surging costs due to inflation.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate October 2022 SNAP Payments?
If you're wondering when your October Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment will arrive, you'll have to check with the agency in your state that issues benefits. Although SNAP is...
Families would receive up to $350 for each child in new proposal
photo of individual holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils. As you are aware, prices are rising steadily. Inflation is raging in the United States. How might an increase in income of a few thousand dollars per year impact you and your family? Would you benefit from that infusion of cash? Well, three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0. And in this new proposal, families would receive $350 for every child under the age of five, and $250 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. And that's the amount you will receive per month. There are no stipulations attached to this proposal. You can spend the money however you want. It is not a rebate from your property taxes or anything like that.
Stimulus Update: Some Americans Are Getting a $3,284 Payday This Month. Are You?
Although this provision only applies to a small percentage of Americans, it's a nice windfall nonetheless.
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
Stimulus update: Direct one-time inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in just weeks
Eligible Californians will receive a one time direct payment of up to $1,050 as a form of inflation relief in a matter of weeks, as prices continue to rise for consumers.
2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.
Stimulus Relief Checks: Who’s Getting More Money This Fall?
Gas prices and inflation as a whole have come down somewhat in recent weeks. However, prices are still much higher than they were a year ago, and that is leaving Americans feeling short-changed. The...
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?
In light of elevated inflation and a summer travel season defined by record-high gas prices, some states are using budget surpluses or other means to lend a hand to struggling residents. The Future of...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 340 stocks hit new 52-week lows. Toyota Motor TM was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Virios Therapeutics VIRI. ECMOHO MOHO made the largest move...
Stimulus Payment Updates: 2022 ($3,200 Stimulus Checks)
Hundreds and thousands of Americans are trying their best to cope with the ongoing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The disruption to the supply chain resulting from the pandemic is a huge factor that has been causing the record-high inflation that is straining so many people's budgets.
New inflation relief program sending out up to $1,050 per household
photo of money in man's handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) If you're a resident of California, here is some important news you need to know. You will be receiving an inflation relief package that will help you with bills and rising costs. The current inflation rate for the United States is 8.5%. But, thankfully, the state of California is doing something to help you with these rising costs. Recently Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022-23 state budget. The main focus of the budget is on giving dollars back into the pockets of millions of Californians who are facing inflation and rising prices on everything from gas to groceries.
