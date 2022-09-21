photo of individual holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils. As you are aware, prices are rising steadily. Inflation is raging in the United States. How might an increase in income of a few thousand dollars per year impact you and your family? Would you benefit from that infusion of cash? Well, three senators, Mitt Romney, Richard Burr and Steve Daines recently introduced the Family Security Act 2.0. And in this new proposal, families would receive $350 for every child under the age of five, and $250 for every child between the ages of 6 and 17 years old. And that's the amount you will receive per month. There are no stipulations attached to this proposal. You can spend the money however you want. It is not a rebate from your property taxes or anything like that.

