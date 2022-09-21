ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?

With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
WashingtonExaminer

Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks

Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon

FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings

Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price has risen 3.84% to $5.66. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $6.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company ​​TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
