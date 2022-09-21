Read full article on original website
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
Does It Even Make Sense To Own Stocks With Treasury Yields At 4%?
With the stock market taking a new downturn since August, many people are beginning to reconsider whether owning stocks continues to be a profitable endeavor. The S&P 500 broke the 3,900 limit after hours on Friday, and the index is trading at 3,757 midday Thursday, causing investors around the globe to wonder: does it even pay to own equities anymore?
Nasdaq Tumbles Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Drops Sharply
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.53% to 29,615.88 while the NASDAQ fell 1.95% to 10,850.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.86% to 3,688.27. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell by...
Stocks tumbled to a record low on Friday, what does this mean for the economy?
Stocks fell to record lows on Friday: Could this lead to a recession?
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
Dogecoin Leads Bitcoin, Ethereum Into The Weekend: What's Going To Happen Next?
Dogecoin DOGE/USD was showing comparative strength to much of the crypto sector during Friday’s 24-hour trading session. On Friday afternoon, the Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrency was spiking up over 4% higher at one point while Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD were declining about 4% and 3%, respectively. Despite the drop...
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Why FedEx Stock Is Popping Thursday Afternoon
FedEx Corp FDX shares are trading higher Thursday afternoon after the company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were better than feared following the company’s weak preliminary results from last week. Q1 Results: FedEx reported first-quarter revenue of $23.2 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $24.01 billion, according to...
United Parcel Service Whale Trades For September 23
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service. Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 27 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the...
Trump-Linked SPAC Faces Another Setback As Private Investors Withdraw $138.5M Commitment: Is The Deal At Risk?
Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC, the special purpose acquisition company that was set to merge with Donald Trump’s media company behind the Truth Social platform, is struggling to complete the deal and is now facing another setback. What Happened: Digital World announced in an 8-K filing with the SEC...
Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022
BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
FedEx 'Surprisingly' Leaves Out Details On What Drove Earnings Miss, Analyst Says
FedEx Corp. FDX reported weaker-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with earnings of $3.44 per share on revenues of $23.2 billion. Three analysts provide their takes on the Atlanta-based logistics company and its management. Morgan Stanley. Analyst Ravi Shanker reiterated an Equal-Weight rating, while keeping the price target unchanged at $250. FedEx...
Cramer On COVID-19 Vaccine Stock: 'I Know It Can Go Lower, But I Think It's A Really Well-Run Company'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he wants to buy Moderna, Inc. MRNA. "I know it can go lower, but I think it’s a really well-run company," he added. When asked about Crown Castle Inc. CCI, he said, "I say, keep your powder dry." The...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About IBEX Holdings
Within the last quarter, IBEX Holdings IBEX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for IBEX Holdings. The company has an average price target of $20.25 with a high of $21.00 and a low of $20.00.
Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 3% In 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, Uniswap's UNI/USD price has risen 3.84% to $5.66. This is contrary to its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 5.0% loss, moving from $6.11 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $44.92. The...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Uber, Microsoft, Ford, Exxon Mobile And The Impact Of Paul Singer's Stake In Paypal
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "Why Even Big Tech Companies Keep Getting Hacked—and What They Plan to Do About It," by The Wall Street Journal's Christopher Mims, looks at how companies are responding to cyberattacks, following confirmed hacks of Uber Technologies Inc UBER and the Rockstar Games unit of videogame company TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC TTWO this past week.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Despite Hawkish Fed: Analyst Says Wait For 'The Bigger Drop' Will Be Longer
Bitcoin and Ethereum traded in the green Thursday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 4.9% to $943.7 billion at 8:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. XRP (XRP) +22.1% $0.5. Chiliz (CHZ) +19.1% $0.3. UNUS SED LEO (LEO) +14.1% $4.92...
If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 60.82%, 61.40% and 54.17% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
Bonds Have Had Their Worst First-Half Performance Since George Washington Was President, Vanguard Says
The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond Index (unhedged), which measures the state of the world's bond markets, is down about 21% from a year ago. To put this into perspective, a rout like this has not affected global fixed income investors since official data collection started in 1990. Even the 10%...
