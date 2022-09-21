ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

TechRadar

One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now

The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
SMALL BUSINESS
Creative Bloq

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is reassuringly sturdy, very portable in its 13.5” guise, and performs perfectly well for students and travelling professionals. The decent touchscreen helps when it comes to design work, but the compact form hinders higher-spec endeavours, such as game development or demanding video processing. It shines as a general workhorse, with strong video-conferencing performance, and coming from Microsoft it’s optimised for Office apps, and is predictably solid for writers and lovers of spreadsheets and presentations alike.
TECHNOLOGY
notebookcheck.net

Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size

Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
COMPUTERS
#Software#X360
TechRadar

PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review

While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review

Updated for 2022, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, drops the 2-in-1 functionality for a purer premium ultraportable approach. We like the taller 3:2 aspect screen in this compact 13.5-inch form factor. The combination of the slim chassis and great connectivity, including USB4, USB-A and full-sized HDMI is a plus, too. As is the excellent 14-hour battery life. But the 3:2 aspect screen suffers terrible viewing angles and the overall performance is patchy. Factor in a pretty painful price tag and it’s hard to make a rational case for this sleek and nicely built but ultimately slightly slapdash laptop.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
Gadget Flow

LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3

Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users

When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda HDD review

This light, compact and well-made external hard drive for PC, Mac and gaming consoles has a couple of clever features, including a customisable LED. But really, it's the Spider-Man artwork that's the star here. If you want fast transfer speeds you're better off with an SSD, and if you just want a hard drive, there are cheaper ones available. Marvel fans, though, will find a lot to love here.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Microsoft could be taking aim at Apple’s iMac with the Surface Studio 3

It seems like Microsoft could be preparing to launch the Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC at an event in October 2022. When invites for the event, which takes place on October 12, 2022, began to land, a lot of focus centered on the possibility of seeing the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. However, as Windows Latest points out (opens in new tab), we may see some more niche products from Microsoft, including a possible Surface Studio 3.
COMPUTERS
IGN

Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics

Intel for many users equates to years of extensive trust and outstanding reliability, and the latest range of high-performance graphics continue to build on that. It’s likely that you have been using Intel integrated graphics for years, which makes moving to more powerful dedicated graphics from Intel a wise and easy choice. Intel has unleashed an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance graphics – the Intel® Arc™ discrete graphics, built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation announced ahead of December release with over 18,000 CUDA cores and 48 GB VRAM

While Tuesday's #ProjectBeyond event focused on NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4090, the company also presented a new RTX 6000. Billed as 'opening a new era of neural graphics', the RTX 6000 retains its predecessor's stylish design while adopting NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. While NVIDIA has revealed a few specifications about the card, PNY has shared more crucial details.
COMPUTERS
