TechRadar
One of Dell's most popular desktops is nearly half-price, so act now
The Dell Vostro Tower is a work-from-home powerhouse of a desktop computer. Powered by a 12th Generation i5 Processor, Intel UHD Graphics 730 video card, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an upgraded 512 GB SSD storage, this tower is an excellent option for daily tasks and other small business needs. Alternatively, the processor, video card, and storage could be upgraded further if more power is needed.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is reassuringly sturdy, very portable in its 13.5” guise, and performs perfectly well for students and travelling professionals. The decent touchscreen helps when it comes to design work, but the compact form hinders higher-spec endeavours, such as game development or demanding video processing. It shines as a general workhorse, with strong video-conferencing performance, and coming from Microsoft it’s optimised for Office apps, and is predictably solid for writers and lovers of spreadsheets and presentations alike.
Microsoft's latest touchscreen laptop now under $900 in Labor Day deal
As we keep up to date with the best Labor Day deals, we're seeing some fantastic savings on high-end tech. Best Buy has its own share of great discounts, including the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 which is now only $899.99, down from $1,199.99. (opens in new tab) You can now...
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia's first GeForce RTX 4090 PC build video confirms rumours about its colossal size
Even though Nvidia officially unveiled the GeForce RTX 4090 today and even provided its physical dimensions, it is hard to tell how it will fit in with the rest of a PC, based on that alone. Previous leaks portraying the graphics card speculated that it would be just as colossal as its predecessor. Now, Nvidia has shown off a build video featuring the Ada Lovelace flagship in action.
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds all the time, and often fall under the category of 'pretty obvious feature that most people are already aware of' (we knew we could use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But every now and again something genuinely cool pops up, like this awesome little-known accessibility tool.
Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning
We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way. New rumours suggest Apple is working on...
TechRadar
PNY EliteX-PRO 1TB Portable SSD review
While the headline speeds are blindingly fast by most USB standards, they’re not as quick as we’ve seen with Thunderbolt. And you will need a Gen 2x2 USB port to be this fast. However, this is a cheap external SSD that is a good option even if you don’t have this port.
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review
Updated for 2022, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, drops the 2-in-1 functionality for a purer premium ultraportable approach. We like the taller 3:2 aspect screen in this compact 13.5-inch form factor. The combination of the slim chassis and great connectivity, including USB4, USB-A and full-sized HDMI is a plus, too. As is the excellent 14-hour battery life. But the 3:2 aspect screen suffers terrible viewing angles and the overall performance is patchy. Factor in a pretty painful price tag and it’s hard to make a rational case for this sleek and nicely built but ultimately slightly slapdash laptop.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop features a non-reflective IPS display with DCI-P3
Work without distraction when you have the LG gram 16″ 2022 lightweight laptop. This computer has a stunning 16-inch non-reflective IPS display and 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So you can work in any lighting. With Windows 11, it lets you optimize your productivity with tools that help you multitask, create, think, and connect. And whether you use this laptop for work or play, you can power through with the Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. Then, with 16 GB of memory and 5,200 MHz speeds, it’s easy to work and play. Moreover, weighing just 2.83 pounds, this laptop goes anywhere and doesn’t weigh you down. Plus, you can work for up to 13.5 hours or watch movies for up to 22.5 hours thanks to the 80 Wh battery. Moreover, this laptop passes military-grade durability tests for dust, temperature, vibration, and more.
Forget the AirPods Pro 2 - original AirPods Pro deal sees fantastic price drop
Last night, Apple revealed the long awaited AirPods Pro 2, which means now is a great time to grab a slightly older model at a lower price. Right now, Amazon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, down from $249 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $70 off.
laptopmag.com
Galaxy Tab A7 Lite just hit $109 — a record price low for Samsung's budget tablet
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite budget-friendly tablet is cheaper than ever right now. If you want to buy a tablet and can't afford to wait for Amazon's second Prime Day, here's a deal for you. Currently, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is on sale for $109 (opens in new tab)...
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Seagate Spider-Man FireCuda HDD review
This light, compact and well-made external hard drive for PC, Mac and gaming consoles has a couple of clever features, including a customisable LED. But really, it's the Spider-Man artwork that's the star here. If you want fast transfer speeds you're better off with an SSD, and if you just want a hard drive, there are cheaper ones available. Marvel fans, though, will find a lot to love here.
Microsoft could be taking aim at Apple’s iMac with the Surface Studio 3
It seems like Microsoft could be preparing to launch the Surface Studio 3 all-in-one PC at an event in October 2022. When invites for the event, which takes place on October 12, 2022, began to land, a lot of focus centered on the possibility of seeing the Surface Pro 9 or Surface Laptop 5. However, as Windows Latest points out (opens in new tab), we may see some more niche products from Microsoft, including a possible Surface Studio 3.
IGN
Intel® Arc™ Graphics: Unleashing a New Era of High-Performing Discrete Graphics
Intel for many users equates to years of extensive trust and outstanding reliability, and the latest range of high-performance graphics continue to build on that. It’s likely that you have been using Intel integrated graphics for years, which makes moving to more powerful dedicated graphics from Intel a wise and easy choice. Intel has unleashed an exciting new product line for consumer high-performance graphics – the Intel® Arc™ discrete graphics, built to enable premium gaming, creating, and streaming experiences.
The end of EVGA and Nvidia's partnership may not mean the end for Kingpin products
Vince 'Kingpin' Lucido doesn't rule out post-EVGA hardware.
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island comes to iPad in this ingenious concept art
The iPhone 14 Pro's 'Dynamic Island' was arguably the star of the show of Apple's product launch event last week. While we'd heard tell for a while that Apple was planning to replace the infamous 'notch' with a floating pill-shaped design, we didn't expect it to be quite so interactive (or to have quite such a ridiculous name).
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation announced ahead of December release with over 18,000 CUDA cores and 48 GB VRAM
While Tuesday's #ProjectBeyond event focused on NVIDIA's new RTX 4080 12 GB, RTX 4080 16 GB and RTX 4090, the company also presented a new RTX 6000. Billed as 'opening a new era of neural graphics', the RTX 6000 retains its predecessor's stylish design while adopting NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture. While NVIDIA has revealed a few specifications about the card, PNY has shared more crucial details.
Apple Named Favorite Computer as HP Falters
A recent analysis reveals which personal computer brands consumers now favor.
Creative Bloq
