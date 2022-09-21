Read full article on original website
Return to Monkey Island is full of puzzles that can sometimes take a while to figure out. If you're stuck or just don't have the time to figure them out, our How-To Guides are designed to provide quick and straightforward answers.
How to Get a Disguise in Part 1
Return to Monkey Island is full of puzzles and challenges for you to complete along the way. One of these challenges is to find a disguise in Part 1 - A Friendly Place. This page details how to check this objective off from your ToDo List, with step-by-step instructions. How...
Return to Monkey Island Walkthrough - Part 1 A Friendly Place (3/3)
In this Return to Monkey Island walkthrough we finish Part 1 A Friendly Place on hard mode. This video is the third of three videos covering Part 1. For more tips and Walkthoughs check out our written guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/return-to-monkey-island.
Path of Legends
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offers a new style of gameplay where players can choose what kind of story they wish to craft and adventures they want to take. In this guide, we'll tell you everything you need to know to make it through the Path of Legends to gather the Herba Mystica, extremely rare herbs found only in Paldea. To gather them all, you'll have to help Arven take down Titan Pokemon, which are enormous gatekeepers in their area not unlike Totem Pokemon from Sun and Moon.
What Do Games Actually Look Like During Development?
Video games are hard to make. You might have heard that somewhere before. Most people recognize that video games do not simply burst, fully-QA'd, from eggs laid carefully by an executive who then adjusts his T-shirt and blazer and steps onstage at E3 to announce their triumphant existence. But depending on how Extremely Online you are, you might not really have a good concept of exactly what they look like before they show up on your platform of choice, or even before we see them in shiny reveal trailers.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Wiki Guide
The Perks system has received an overhaul in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and now works differently from what you have come to expect from the franchise, as Perks are now selected and built around Perk Packages. These packages are built into your multiplayer loadout and include two Basic Perks, one Bonus Perk, and one Ultimate Perk.
Final Fantasy XIV Beginner's Guide - Key Info for New Players
It’s been more than a decade since Final Fantasy XIV originally launched, and nearly ten years since the realm was reborn into the massively popular MMO it is today. Whether you’re a longtime Final Fantasy fan or just interested in giving the Critically Acclaimed MMORPG a try, you’ll discover that it’s vastly different from both other MMOs and even other Final Fantasy games. To that end, we’ve created a Beginner’s Guide to introduce any aspiring Warriors of Light to everything Eorzea has to offer.
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
There Will Finally Be An Ending To The Resident Evil Story In The Upcoming Resident Evil 8 DLC
There’s a chance that Ethan, Mia, and Rose Winters won’t show up in Resident Evil 9. Director Kento Kinoshita has stated that the Winters family will receive a fitting conclusion in the upcoming Resident Evil Village DLC, Shadows of Rose. Later this year, players can look forward to...
Festival Shells
Festival Shells are a new addition to the Splatoon series. These elusive items are only available during Splatfests, and even then, there's a chance you might never even see one. This page of IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide focuses on Festival Shells. We'll cover what Festival Shells are, what Festival Shells do, and how they are the key to the most amount of Clout possible. Don't mistake these with Conch Shells, which are also shells that only appear during Splatfests. You can learn more about Conch Shells by checkout out our Splatfest Guide.
List of Weapons
You can't have a Saints Row game without weapons of gratuitous destruction and outlandishness thrown in. While this latest reboot has removed some of the more unique weapons from past entries, there are still plenty of options available for these new Saints to take with them into fights with the Idols, Paneteros, and the Marshalls.
Tips and Tricks
Whether you're chasing the best settings, looking to communicate better with your team, or want to learn more about all the newest strategies and movement metas, our handy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Tips and Tricks guide will provide everything you'll need to wreak havoc across the battlefield. Essential...
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
Game Scoop! 692: Our Most Anticipated 2023 Games
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and Mark Medina -- are sharing their most-anticipated games of 2023. That means The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Resident Evil 4, Redfall, and more. They'll also check in with the Nintendo Seal of Quantity. Daemon has been playing Return to Monkey Island and Mark has been playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
Move Over, Dark Souls: The From Software Title Inspiring A New Wave Of Games Is King's Field
Few games are as influential to the modern gaming world as King's Field, From Software's 1994 PlayStation 1 dungeon crawler. Almost every game in From Software's catalog owes something to King's Field. The studio iterated on King's Field's dark fantasy setting, unrelenting difficulty, and hands-off storytelling until eventually spawning Demon's Souls and, most recently, Elden Ring. Without King's Field, there is no Armored Core, Sekiro, or any of the vast swathes of games from other studios inspired by From Software's now-prolific catalog.
How Mario + Rabbids Transformed the Rabbids From Menace to Mascot
When Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani first started working on Kingdom Battle, he was given express instructions from Ubisoft: Rabbids do not, under any circumstances, talk. “I had to gain trust also from Ubisoft, not just Nintendo,” Soliani says. “And Ubisoft told me, ‘Rabbids are not speaking.’ That...
How to Play the Halo Games in Chronological Order
Xbox’s flagship shooter is an intergalactic sci-fi saga with narrative foundations that date back billions of years. Despite that far-reaching history, the actual Halo games largely take place within a single decade during the tail end and aftermath of the Human-Covenant War. The mainline Halo games present a sequential...
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
Shovel Knight Dig - The First 7 Minutes
Check out the first 7 minutes of Shovel Knight Dig, developed by Nitrome and Yacht Club Games. Shovel Knight Dig is a 2D platforming roguelite that takes the core sidescrolling experience of Shovel Knight, flips it 90 degrees, and challenges players to dig their way from the top to the bottom of each level with permadeath and proceedurally generated stages.
Ayaneo Air Review
It’s an exciting time to be a PC gamer, and not just because the best graphics cards are currently more affordable than they’ve been since launch. Handheld gaming PCs have finally come into their own, making portable PC gaming a much more convenient and appealing possibility. So far, we’ve looked at the Steam Deck and Ayaneo Next, but while both offer impressive gaming performance, they’re bulky and can be harder to travel with than Nintendo’s smaller Switch handheld.
