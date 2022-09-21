Read full article on original website
Richmond Reviews: Haley Heynderickx mesmerizes the Richmond Music Hall
Editor's Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. I entered the door into a dark room, with the sounds of a soft voice and a bright trumpet reverberating off the walls. The small, rectangular room that is the Richmond Music Hall was filled with both avid fans of the opening band, Illegal Son, and indie-folk artist Haley Heynderickx. For a Wednesday night near the middle of September, the room was crowded, but not in an uncomfortable way. The Richmond Music Hall is attached to the Capital Ale House, a well-known restaurant in the city center close to the Capitol that stays open late and serves classic pub food. The doorway, which allows both worlds to blend, helps create the easy-going, welcoming attitude of the evening. I saw people mingling between the concert and the restaurant next door: grabbing a beer, getting some fuel or catching up with an old friend. The combined force of Heynderickx’s performance, the flow of the Richmond Music Hall, and the welcoming audience is what made the show an event not to be missed.
Weekly COVID-19 report concerns students on limited data
Students at the University of Richmond shared concerns about not having a COVID-19 dashboard and instead, having to rely on a once-a-week update on active COVID-19 cases via SpiderBytes. From the fall 2020 semester through the spring 2022 semester, UR shared the number of COVID-19 cases via the COVID-19 dashboard...
UR renames law school because of namesake's role in slavery
The Board of Trustees voted on Sept. 23 to rename the University of Richmond Law School because of its former namesake’s enslavement of at least 43 people. After a unanimous vote, the Board decided to change the school’s name from the T.C. Williams School of Law to the University of Richmond School of Law, UR President Kevin Hallock and the Board announced in a message to community members. The decision comes six months after the Board adopted 10 naming principles, resulting in the renaming of six campus buildings.
Parents coming to town? Here's what you can do this family weekend
Family weekend has arrived and the University of Richmond has organized a lengthy calendar of events. Not sure where to take your family? Here are some highlights and ideas for the weekend. Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, the Jepson Alumni Center will be a welcome center for visiting families....
Students discover pests in campus housing
University of Richmond students moving into on-campus housing found unwelcome visitors in their apartments. Numerous students have said they discovered pest infestations within their University Forest Apartments, Gateway Apartments and dormitories over the first few weeks of the school year. Students said they have seen cockroaches, spiders, bats and more in the residences.
