smilepolitely.com
Weekender: September 23-25
Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
WAND TV
Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
smilepolitely.com
Pride Fest fest returns with a little something for everyone
Uniting Pride of Champaign County kicks off its biggest annual event, CU Pride Fest, this Saturday. A one day event at Lincoln Square Mall has grown to a nine day extravanganza, all through the hard work and dedication of the team from Uniting Pride. I spoke to one of the folks at the core of that team — Nicole Frydman — about this year's celebration.
Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
WCIA
What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?
Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store
Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
Central Illinois Proud
70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
WCIA
The history behind the Moses Yoder home
Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
smilepolitely.com
Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential
With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur CAT employees celebrate motor grader milestone
DECATUR — When you are the largest of something made at Caterpillar Inc.'s Decatur plant, you are already the center of attention when you show up on most work sites across the world. On Thursday, it wasn't the size of the 24 Motor Grader that put it in the...
A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity. Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic […]
Accidental fire displaces one person
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
WAND TV
Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
thebengilpost.com
Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College
URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit
We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
WAND TV
Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
Man died, unrelated to fire
HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
Central Illinois Proud
Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Children’s power wheel cars are taking the City of Bloomington by storm. Toy vehicles have been parked in a Bloomington parking lot off Clinton Street near Schooner’s Bar for at least the past month. According to Bloomington Police and local residents, it started...
