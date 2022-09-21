ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

smilepolitely.com

Weekender: September 23-25

Eat a chicken sammich, Watson’s food truck, 4 to 9 p.m., $12. Watson’s Shack and Rail food truck will be parked at the Rose Bowl Tavern in Urbana this Friday night for PYGMALION 2022. Watson’s chicken sandwich has a tasty herb mayo that goes great with the house-made pickles. I like to order my chicken fried, but you can also have it grilled. (AB)
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Take to the sky at inaugural balloon festival in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!. Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities. Gates open at 4 p.m....
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
smilepolitely.com

Pride Fest fest returns with a little something for everyone

Uniting Pride of Champaign County kicks off its biggest annual event, CU Pride Fest, this Saturday. A one day event at Lincoln Square Mall has grown to a nine day extravanganza, all through the hard work and dedication of the team from Uniting Pride. I spoke to one of the folks at the core of that team — Nicole Frydman — about this year's celebration.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
CLINTON, IL
Champaign, IL
WCIA

What does the future hold for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center?

Wilmer Otto shares what the future looks like for the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The mission of the Illinois Amish Heritage Preservation Center is to enhance the preservation, understanding, and appreciation of all aspects of the culture and heritage of the Amish people in Illinois from 1865 to the present.
ILLINOIS STATE
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store

Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

70k square-foot space aimed at inclusion officially opens

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Two organizations officially opened a new facility aimed at inclusion. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal and Easterseals of Central Illinois joined ribbons at a ceremony Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Both organizations will utilize the new 70-thousand square foot space in Bloomington. It’s a space that is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
smilepolitely.com

Country Fair is a massive lot of untapped potential

With the recent news that the CVS at the Country Fair Shopping Center in West Champaign is set to close on October 3rd, there are questions about the future of the shopping complex. If you’ve ever driven by or visited Country Fair, you’ll know that it largely resembles a massive empty parking lot with a Big Lots and a handful of other discount stores. Located near at the intersection of Springfield and Mattis Avenues, this unsightly shopping center is in close proximity to a large residential area with a number of homes and apartment complexes as well as another large strip mall, the Round Barn Shopping Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Rescued eaglets released on Danville golf course

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – If you’re an avid golfer, you probably don’t expect to see bald eagles flying around the course. But at the Harrison Park Golf Course in Danville, people sometimes come out just to watch one eagle family. That’s why Wednesday was an exciting day – a rescue center released two eaglets there. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

A Mayor, Fire and Police Chief dance for charity

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three well-known Danville officials will be dancing for charity. Fire Chief Dan McMaster, Mayor Rickey Williams, and Police Chief Chris Yates will be dancing at the first annual Dancing for the Stars event hosted by the Survivor Resource Center. It will take place Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Historic […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Accidental fire displaces one person

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A person is displaced after a fire in their home, which firefighters said started from cooking. Around 9:45 p.m., the Champaign Fire Department arrived at a home at 1707 Carolyn Drive and put out a fire primarily contained in the kitchen. Once firefighters were on the scene, they reported smoke coming […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur launches Small Home Improvement Program

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The City of Decatur is launching a Small Home Improvement Program that will allow residents to apply for assistance to make necessary home repairs. The City Council recently approved the program, as part of their commitment to Neighborhood Revitalization. SHIP is being funded by American Rescue Plan (ARP) monies.
DECATUR, IL
thebengilpost.com

Polo accepted into Illinois Veterinary College

URBANA – Benjamin Polo, son of Mr. Kevin Polo and Dr. Therese Polo of Carlinville, has been accepted to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine in Urbana. Admission to the college — which is one of only 32 veterinary schools in the nation — is highly competitive. Criteria for acceptance include grade point average, admission test scores, background and experience, and personal interviews. Polo is one of 154 members entering the Class of 2026.
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

New Lynch Road, Champaign Routes Major Hit for Danville Mass Transit

We are now a week into some additional routes on the Danville Mass Transit lines, and Director Lisa Beith says feedback from both riders and drivers has been very positive. One addition was two more Danville to Champaign trips. As Beith explains, this was to give folks that have business in Champaign more flexibility.
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Mattoon Fire crews dispatched to structure fire at Lee's Famous Recipe

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to Lee's Famous Recipe for a report of a structure fire Friday afternoon. According to the department, crews were dispatched to the establishment located at 800 Charleston Avenue around 3:01 p.m. Crews arrived on scene at 3:04 p.m. to find heavy smoke...
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Man died, unrelated to fire

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Hoopeston Fire Department responded to a house fire call late Wednesday evening. Officials from the department said a passerby called in the fire. Around 11:30 p.m. HFD arrived at a house on fire at 728 East Thompson Road. The house is not a complete loss, but there is substantial damage, said […]
HOOPESTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Children’s cars catch eye of Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Children’s power wheel cars are taking the City of Bloomington by storm. Toy vehicles have been parked in a Bloomington parking lot off Clinton Street near Schooner’s Bar for at least the past month. According to Bloomington Police and local residents, it started...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

