DeKALB – The Huskies will visit the University of Kentucky Wildcats this weekend as NIU’s defense will look to shut down the No. 8 team in the nation. NIU’s defense has had struggles this season, giving up 38 points in each of their last two games. In Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt University, NIU defense blew a two touchdown lead in the second half.

DEKALB, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO