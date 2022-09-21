ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

Bring out the brooms: Volleyball bests Akron to open MAC play

DeKALB – NIU volleyball (8-3, 1-0 MAC) became the first team at NIU to win a Mid-American Conference game this season after sweeping the University of Akron Zips (3-9, 0-1 MAC) 3-0 on Friday night at Victor E. Court. Friday’s result extended the Huskies’ winning streak to five matches....
DEKALB, IL
Huskies close weekend with back-to-back MAC wins

DeKALB – NIU volleyball (9-3, 2-0 MAC) closed out its first Mid-American Conference of the season with back-to-back wins, routing the University of Akron Zips (3-10, 0-2 MAC) Saturday in three straight sets. Saturday’s win came just hours after NIU delivered a different sweep of the Zips in the...
DEKALB, IL
Huskies drop MAC opener at home

NIU Women’s Soccer defeated by Western Michigan to begin MAC Play. DeKALB — NIU women’s soccer was held scoreless by Western Michigan University in their first Mid-American Conference game of the season. The Huskies conceded an early goal to Western Michigan in the 13th minute, but held...
KALAMAZOO, MI
COLUMN: Defense is key against No. 8 Kentucky

DeKALB – The Huskies will visit the University of Kentucky Wildcats this weekend as NIU’s defense will look to shut down the No. 8 team in the nation. NIU’s defense has had struggles this season, giving up 38 points in each of their last two games. In Saturday’s loss to Vanderbilt University, NIU defense blew a two touchdown lead in the second half.
DEKALB, IL
