247Sports

2023 point guard Malik Mack commits to Harvard

Malik Mack, a three-star point guard in the 2023 class, plans to further his academic and basketball career at Harvard University, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect out of Washington (DC) St. John's decided to take up the prestigious Ivy League opportunity over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Rhode Island, Rice, Saint Peter's and many others.
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
WBUR

Mass. regulators eye staggered sports betting rollout

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. OK, now it feels like fall. With yesterday's rain behind us, we have a weekend of sunny — if seasonably crisp —...
hometownweekly.net

Former police chief joins WPS team

Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
Berkeley Beacon

MassCann hosts 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally

The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hosted its 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally in the Boston Common Saturday, known by most attendees as “HempFest.”. Originally, the coalition’s mission was to legalize the growth and sale of cannabis products. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana use nearly six years ago, Averyl Andrade, president of MassCann, and others say the fight isn’t over.
Daily Free Press

BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported at College of Fine Arts

A stabbing was reported at 855 Commonwealth Avenue at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the Citizen app. A Boston University alert sent at 11:33 p.m. wrote the BU Police Department responded to one woman with an “apparent stab wound” and “not life threatening injury” at the College of Fine Arts.
Dorchester Reporter

Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park

Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
Boston

4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets

"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
WCVB

Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters

BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
WCVB

Boston's tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taking shape

BOSTON — Five months after breaking ground on Boston Common, the massive art installation being created to honor a civil rights icon is taking shape. "The Embrace" symbolizes the hug Martin Luther King Jr. shared with his wife, Coretta, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It will be 22 feet tall and 40 feet wide, encased in bronze and symbolizing the couple's legacy of love and action.
everettleader.com

Is Capone campaigning? Of course he is

The blue lettered sign on Sal Sacro’s apartment building in Everett Square is a prominent reminder that Fred Capone remains an influence in this city and that he is not yet done with running for mayor. His 210 vote loss to incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria last November followed the...
