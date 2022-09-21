Read full article on original website
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're Invited to a Family-Friendly Day of Fun at The 9th Annual Great Pumpkin Run!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Governor DeSantis Gets Sued Over Migrant’s Flight to Martha’s VineyardTom HandyBoston, MA
247Sports
2023 point guard Malik Mack commits to Harvard
Malik Mack, a three-star point guard in the 2023 class, plans to further his academic and basketball career at Harvard University, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-1, 160-pound prospect out of Washington (DC) St. John's decided to take up the prestigious Ivy League opportunity over scholarship offers from Ole Miss, Rhode Island, Rice, Saint Peter's and many others.
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
WBUR
New admissions policy brings more diversity — and new challenges — to Boston's oldest public school
A new and more diverse group of students is entering the Boston Latin School this fall. The change is evident in state and district enrollment data — but just as visible in the school’s dining hall, in its hallways, and in the classrooms kept by the school’s student-support staff during a recent visit.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
WBUR
Mass. regulators eye staggered sports betting rollout
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. OK, now it feels like fall. With yesterday's rain behind us, we have a weekend of sunny — if seasonably crisp —...
hometownweekly.net
Former police chief joins WPS team
Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
Berkeley Beacon
MassCann hosts 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally
The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hosted its 33rd annual Boston Freedom Rally in the Boston Common Saturday, known by most attendees as “HempFest.”. Originally, the coalition’s mission was to legalize the growth and sale of cannabis products. Despite the legalization of recreational marijuana use nearly six years ago, Averyl Andrade, president of MassCann, and others say the fight isn’t over.
Daily Free Press
BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing reported at College of Fine Arts
A stabbing was reported at 855 Commonwealth Avenue at 8:43 p.m. Sept. 22, according to the Citizen app. A Boston University alert sent at 11:33 p.m. wrote the BU Police Department responded to one woman with an “apparent stab wound” and “not life threatening injury” at the College of Fine Arts.
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
Dorchester Reporter
Jazz and R&B Festival energizes Franklin Park
Boston’s own Margo Thunder, above, headlined the Franklin Park Coalition’s second annual Jazz and R&B Festival last Saturday (Sept. 17). The lineup included Fred Woodard, Wali Ali, and Mike Rollins. Angie Dickerson, aka Mz. Rhythm, and the Boston Rhythm Riders, led the audience in hugely popular line dances. The R&B got serious with Midnight Crew’s All-Star Review featuring Bernard Fullen and “Funky D” commanding the drums.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
Healey will host fundraiser for auditor candidate state Sen. DiZoglio
Democratic nominee for governor and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey threw her support Friday behind auditor candidate and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, who lost key endorsements — including from outgoing state Auditor Suzanne Bump and Senate President Karen Spilka — during the primary election cycle. But DiZoglio, a...
WCVB
Tourist saved by Boston doctors after rare infection linked to raw oysters
BOSTON — A vacation in Boston turned into a medical emergency after a plate of raw oysters left a tourist fighting for his life. Now, that man is sharing his story in an exclusive interview with WCVB. Chris Thurman and his wife Amanda Thurman were enjoying their family trip...
WCVB
Boston's tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. taking shape
BOSTON — Five months after breaking ground on Boston Common, the massive art installation being created to honor a civil rights icon is taking shape. "The Embrace" symbolizes the hug Martin Luther King Jr. shared with his wife, Coretta, after he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. It will be 22 feet tall and 40 feet wide, encased in bronze and symbolizing the couple's legacy of love and action.
Boston’s South End is Latest Location For New Season of HBO’s ‘Julia’
If you have not yet binge-watched HBO's docuseries Julia about the life of celebrity chef Julia Child, then do yourself a favor this weekend. The show is an absolute delight and is full of locations many Massachusetts residents will recognize. The legendary Julia Child may have been born in California...
everettleader.com
Is Capone campaigning? Of course he is
The blue lettered sign on Sal Sacro’s apartment building in Everett Square is a prominent reminder that Fred Capone remains an influence in this city and that he is not yet done with running for mayor. His 210 vote loss to incumbent Mayor Carlo DeMaria last November followed the...
