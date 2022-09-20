Read full article on original website
DaBaby Claims He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion Before Alleged Tory Lanez Shooting
DaBaby has claimed he slept with Megan Thee Stallion multiple times — including the night before Tory Lanez allegedly shot her. The North Carolina rapper dropped the bombshell on his new album Baby On Baby 2, which he released by surprise on Friday (September 23). On the song “Boogeyman,”...
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She-Hulk in New TV Show – Watch
On the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion twerks with her newly-hired lawyer She-Hulk. In episode 3 of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which will premiered on Thursday (Sept. 1), Megan Thee Stallion will make a cameo appearance as herself who finds herself named in a catfishing case and later hires attorney Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a dance celebration with the Houston rhymer, which leads to a side-by-side twerking contest with "Body" playing in the background.
Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion Announced as SNL Musical Guests
The 48th season of Saturday Night Live begins on October 1, and the season premiere will be hosted by Miles Teller and feature musical guest Kendrick Lamar. The following week, Willow will perform during a Brendan Gleeson–hosted episode. Then, on October 15, Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as the host and musical guest.
Lil Wayne Once Refused to Touch Nicki Minaj in the Music Video for ‘High School’
Nicki Minaj once recalled a time where she had to convince Lil’ Wayne to touch her after the rapper refused in the video for the song ‘High School.’
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
J Cole Net Worth 2022: Is The Rapper Now Richer Than Jay Z?
J Cole's net worth has been increasing rapidly ever since he signed to Jay Z's record label, Roc Nation. Out of all the rappers in the industry, J Cole joined the list of those who easily stood out when he debuted. In fact, he impressed Jay Z when he released "Lights Please," promoting Roc Nation to become a pop label.
Lil' Kim Denies Megan Thee Stallion Collab Disses Nicki Minaj's Son
"To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting," the rapper wrote on Instagram.
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Baby Keem Is Nominated For Almost As Many Awards As His Cousin Kendrick Lamar
Baby Keem has risen to stardom in the footsteps of his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. At the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, Keem has almost as many nominations as Kendrick.
Nicki Minaj Assembles All-Star Lineup for New ‘Queen Mix’ of ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj has assembled a royal court of rappers for the new “Queen Mix” of her recent single, “Super Freaky Girl.” The remix/epic posse cut features new verses from City Girls’ JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. Minaj also contributes a few new ad-libs to the song (like properly introducing Katie Got Bandz’s verse with her online moniker, “Ayo Drillary Clinton”), as well as a whole new verse of her own to close out the track. Minaj originally released the Rick James-sampling “Super Freaky Girl” back in August. The song followed a string of singles and collaborations,...
Snoop Dogg Smokes a Giant Joint Onstage With Eminem as They Venture Into the Metaverse at VMAs
Over two decades after first collaborating, hip-hop trailblazers Snoop Dogg and Eminem joined forces on the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday to showcase their latest single, “From the D 2 the LBC.”. The heavily censored performance — produced in conjunction with Yuga Labs, the company behind the viral...
‘SNL’ Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, Brendon Gleeson as First Hosts For Season 48
Megan Thee Stallion will pull double duty as both host and musical guest next month as “Saturday Night Live” returns for its first three shows of the new season. But first, as “SNL” Season 48 launches on Oct. 1, Miles Teller will make his debut as host for the first time. Brandon Gleeson has also been lined up for his first ever “SNL” hosting stint. NBC announced on Tuesday that “SNL” will return with three consecutive shows on Oct. 1, Oct. 8 and Oct. 15, featuring three first-time hosts. First up as host is Teller, who currently stars in the summer blockbuster...
Ne-Yo, Christina Milian Star In ‘Step Up’ Season 3 Trailer
STARZ has issued an official trailer for season three of the drama series Step Up. In a press release, the franchise is described as “a non-stop drama, scandalous romance, betrayals, and rivalries told through the intersection of the worlds of music and dance within a highly sought-after performance empire.” Starring Ne-Yo as High Water founder and megastar Sage Odom, his character faces murder charges, financial ruin, and powerful political enemies. Christina Milian stars as Collette Jones, Odom’s business and romantic partner who struggles to maintain their image as she balances a nationwide tour, and stepping out of her role as the...
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
J Dilla Doc in the Works from Questlove, ‘Summer of Soul’ Producer Joseph Patel (Exclusive)
Following his Oscar win with Summer of Soul, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and his Two One Five Entertainment have signed on for a new nonfiction project about late music producer J Dilla. Dilla Time will document, according to the project’s description, “the brief life and pervasive and largely uncredited influence of music producer J Dilla.” Dilla worked with some of hip-hop’s biggest names throughout the ’90s and into the early ’00s, including Questlove, as well as Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest, Common and Erykah Badu. Other collaborators include Ye, Dr. Dre and Pharrell Williams, and his influence can be heard in...
2 Chainz Announces His Acting Debut In Upcoming Action Film “The Enforcer”
Rapper 2 Chainz announces his acting debut in upcoming action thriller film, "The Enforcer." Check out the trailer inside.
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony announce final show as five-piece
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have announced their final gig as a five-piece, with Bizzy Bone set to retire from performing live. The hip-hop group – Krayzie, Layzie, Bizzy, Wish and Flesh – will perform their last gig with this line-up in Ontario, California on November 19 as part of Bobby Dee and Snoop Dogg‘s High Hopes Concert.
Freddie Gibbs Drops James Blake-Produced Song “Dark Hearted”
Ahead of the release of his long-awaited new album Soul Sold Separately, Freddie Gibbs has shared the James Blake-produced single “Dark Hearted.”. The introspective track sees Gibbs tackling the subject of Gary, Indiana’s criminal underworld, as well as the looming threat of police violence. “Police might shoot me and kill me over my dark skin,” he raps over Blake’s instrumental.
SG Lewis announces new album and shares single ‘Vibe Like This’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye
SG Lewis has announced a new album and shared the first single from the record featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Lucky Daye. ‘AudioLust & HigherLove’ is set for release on January 23 via PMR/EMI Records and is the follow up to his 2021 album ‘times’. He has...
