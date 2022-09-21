ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Disney Parks#Ne Disneyland#Travel Destinations#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Hotels#Pluto S Pumpkin Pursuit#The World Of Disney
disneytips.com

Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?

Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park

Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Disneyland
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate

Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
DRINKS
disneydining.com

Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall

Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
TRAVEL
TheStreet

Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It

Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland This Fall With Batuu Bounty Hunters and More

MagicBand+ will officially launch at Disneyland Resort this fall. Launched at Walt Disney World Resort earlier this summer, MagicBand+ is a next-generation wearable that enables you to see and feel park experiences in a new way, thanks to smart features like color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition. Available in a growing assortment of designs and colors, MagicBand+ offers another opportunity to show off your personal style in the parks. It’s also rechargeable (with the included charging cable) and waterproof, keeping the fun going and going! When MagicBand+ is paired to a smartphone device through the Disneyland app, it unlocks personalization options such as selecting unique light colors and adjusting the vibration and motion recognition settings.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022

Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney Cancels Special Holiday Park Event

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are preparing for the most wonderful time of the year! Even though we may be kicking off fall, Disney’s plans for the winter season are already in full force. But, news has dropped, announcing Disneyland Resort has decided to cancel a popular holiday offering.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Resellers List Disney Park Event Tickets for Nearly $1,000

Disney ticket prices seem to always be on the rise, and adding sold-out events and pre-set capacities to the mix does not help those hoping to plan a last-minute trip to the theme parks. Since theme park tickets can be the most expensive part of planning a Disney vacation, Guests...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy