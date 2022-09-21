Read full article on original website
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
WDW News Today
Family Sneaks Child Into Magic Kingdom, First Look at EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merch, Walt Disney World Store Opens at Orlando International Airport, and More: Daily Recap (9/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
disneytips.com
Space Mountain Closes Today Along With Several Refurbishments at This Disney Park
Space Mountain is one of Disney’s most iconic attractions with variations on the roller coaster featured in theme parks around the world. Between seasonal overlays, complete reimaginings, and routine refurbishments, this is one attraction that can experience some serious downtime to keep everything up and running for Guests. At...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
msn.com
Couple Shares 'Parking Secret' at 'Disneyland' That Could Be a Game-Changer
Whether you're going to Disneyland or Disney World, parking at the parks is always a pain. It's one of the many reasons people like to get to the parks early in the morning- among other reasons, it gives them a chance to grab a parking spot before all the good spaces fill up!
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Disney World Makes a Huge Change Walt Would Hate
Walt Disney, the man behind his namesake company had a very specific vision of family fun. His early movies were all G-rated, making them accessible to the whole family with no fear that anything would veer into the adult space or anything even close to it. The man behind the...
Walt’s Beloved Apartment At Disneyland Just Got An Update For The Major Fans
Not everybody will notice, but this change to Walt Disney's Disneyland apartment will be a big deal for some.
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
Disney World Has a Villainous Answer for Universal Epic Universe
Universal Studios became a credible rival to Walt Disney (DIS) in the theme park space when it added Harry Potter to its parks. It wasn't simply that the Comcast CMCSA theme park added the top-tier intellectual property (IP) to its Islands of Adventure park, it was how it was done.
Disney World, Disneyland Raise Prices, Customers Happy About It
Companies raise prices all the time. In the theme park business, it has become fairly normal for tickets, annual prices, food prices, and pretty much every other cost to go up each year. And in addition to that, it's not uncommon for free perks to go away or become something that costs extra.
WDW News Today
MagicBand+ Coming to Disneyland This Fall With Batuu Bounty Hunters and More
MagicBand+ will officially launch at Disneyland Resort this fall. Launched at Walt Disney World Resort earlier this summer, MagicBand+ is a next-generation wearable that enables you to see and feel park experiences in a new way, thanks to smart features like color-changing LED lights, haptic vibrations and gesture recognition. Available in a growing assortment of designs and colors, MagicBand+ offers another opportunity to show off your personal style in the parks. It’s also rechargeable (with the included charging cable) and waterproof, keeping the fun going and going! When MagicBand+ is paired to a smartphone device through the Disneyland app, it unlocks personalization options such as selecting unique light colors and adjusting the vibration and motion recognition settings.
WDW News Today
Disney Confirms Merriest Nites Not Returning to Disneyland Resort in 2022
Disney has confirmed that Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Disney Merriest Nites was a limited-run hard-ticket after hours event during last year’s winter holidays. Since Disney had not made any announcements regarding its possible return, it was assumed that Merriest Nites would not be back. Disney has now confirmed this rumor.
disneytips.com
Disney Cancels Special Holiday Park Event
Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are preparing for the most wonderful time of the year! Even though we may be kicking off fall, Disney’s plans for the winter season are already in full force. But, news has dropped, announcing Disneyland Resort has decided to cancel a popular holiday offering.
WDW News Today
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disney Villains, and More New MagicBand+ Designs Now Available at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We discovered three new MagicBand+ designs in the Emporium at the Magic Kingdom, adding to the growing list of designs available. The new styles feature Hades and Jafar, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and Jasmine. Jafar...
disneytips.com
Resellers List Disney Park Event Tickets for Nearly $1,000
Disney ticket prices seem to always be on the rise, and adding sold-out events and pre-set capacities to the mix does not help those hoping to plan a last-minute trip to the theme parks. Since theme park tickets can be the most expensive part of planning a Disney vacation, Guests...
