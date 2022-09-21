Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
DIY, Funky Ferndale fairs converge in downtown Ferndale
There will be no shortage of fun and activities in downtown Ferndale this weekend as the annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair make their return, Sept. 23-25. The Funky Ferndale Art Fair — located on Nine Mile Road west of Woodward Avenue — is now in its 18th year, featuring more than 100 juried artists working in a wide variety of mediums. The Authors Tent will return this year with around 30 local authors featured, in addition to live music. The DIY Street Fair picks up on the east side of Woodward behind The WAB and The Emory, featuring a wide variety of bands, artists, crafters, breweries and restaurants that embody the “Do-It-Yourself ethic and spirit,” according to the event website. Headliners include Flobots on Friday, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah on Saturday, and Haley Heynderickx on Sunday. Admission to both fairs is free. More information at funkyferndaleartfair.com or ferndalediy.com.
The Oakland Press
Frankie Valli remembers Detroit’s role in his big hits
Frankie Valli’s been performing long enough — on his own and as a frontman of the Four Lovers and, more famous, the Four Seasons — that just about every year marks some significant career anniversary. This year it’s not only 60 years since the first Four Seasons...
The Oakland Press
U-M junior’s getting on-the-job training in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’
By plan, Ian Coursey would be on campus in Ann Arbor right now, studying as a junior in the University of Michigan’s Musical Theater program. Instead Coursey is taking classes online — not because of the pandemic but because he’s on the road WORKING in musical theater, as part of the cast of the touring company of “Dear Evan Hansen,” which opens a 13-date run Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre.
The Oakland Press
Panic! at the Disco gets big and glitzy at Little Caesars Arena
They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. Unless it’s Brendon Urie and Panic! at the Disco, who’s been bringing Sin City-style extravaganza to stages around the world for the past 18 years — and has kept it coming with this year’s Viva Las Vengeance Tour, which stopped Tuesday night, Sept. 20, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Column: Tony Award-winning Best Musical ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ makes Detroit premiere
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical “Dear Evan Hansen” makes its Detroit debut Sept. 27 to Oct. 9 at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit. The show won six 2017 Tony Awards, as well as a 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. It also won a Drama League Award for Outstand Musical Production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.
The Oakland Press
Metro Detroit entertainment Sept. 23 and beyond
• “I Love the 80’s to Death”: Oct. 27, Andiamo Livonia, Rockin’ Murder Mystery and Dinner event, 38703 W Seven Mile Road, Livonia, www.AndimaoItalia.com, $79.95+. • All-Star Comedy Festival featuring comedians EarthQuake, Guy Torry, Arnez J., Adele Givens, Don DC Curry, Ryan Davis and Henry Coleman: Second performance added at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 15, Fox Theatre, Detroit, (in addition to 7 p.m. Oct. 15), $59+.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak library highlights effort against banning books
Staff at the Royal Oak Public Library are doing their bit against censorship, displaying commonly banned books and selling special T-shirts during Banned Book Week. For Royal Oak’s library and others across the state and nation, Banned Book Week officially started Sunday. Library Director Sandy Irwin said staff members...
The Oakland Press
Sage Creek Winery’s unique vino draws fans to Memphis
Stargazer…Super Vixen…Three Italian Stallions. Movie titles? Nope, those are just a few of the fun and delicious wines visitors can choose from at the veteran-owned and operated Sage Creek Winery in Memphis, Mich. Owners and brothers Jeff Dausey and Mike Dausey, along with Vince Hutchins, are dedicated winemakers,...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Oakland Press
‘Hop’ onto the Detroit Brew Trail for great brews, Michigan’s beer history
Visit Detroit, an independent, nonprofit economic development organization, is the only organization that promotes the metro Detroit regionally, nationally and internationally as a convention, business meeting and tourism destination. Well, let’s all drink to that. To help celebrate, highlight and promote the Detroit area’s legendary and rich beer history...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac nonprofit kicks off annual coat and toy drive for area youth in need
Thankful Hearts, a Pontiac-based nonprofit, has kicked off its annual collection drive for donations of coats and toys for area youth in need, to be distributed to children and their families before Christmas. The organization’s founder, Ruth Montague, said she started the annual coat drive in 2011 after seeing children...
The Oakland Press
Family fun offered at Farmington Hills open house
The city of Farmington Hills is hosting an open house that will feature family fun and a free hot dog lunch. It will be held from noon-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the City Hall campus, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. It will feature:. FIRE DEPARTMENT. Climb on fire trucks, practice...
The Oakland Press
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 5 stores in Detroit area
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing five stores in the Detroit area and one in west Michigan. The home goods retailer based in New Jersey said liquidation sales are underway. Some employees will be offered positions at other locations.. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. said 150 stores nationwide are closing....
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Brandon High School hosts annual ‘Salute to Service’ football game
The Brandon High School Blackhawks held their 5th annual “Salute to Service” football game honoring Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Overall, first responders, police officers, firefighters and active-duty military and veterans on Sept. 16. The VFW Post 582 Honor Guard presented the colors for the National Anthem...
The Oakland Press
New Farmington Players show pays tribute to World War II era
A screwball comedy paying homage to the classic farces of the ’30s and ’40s opens Friday, Sept. 23, at The Farmington Players Barn Theatre in Farmington Hills. “Suite Surrender” follows rival diva singers Claudia McFadden (Rose Randall Warner, of Southfield) and Athena Sinclair (Hilary Borlack, of Orchard Lake) as they appear at the same wartime benefit concert, and complications arise when they are somehow assigned to the same hotel suite. Several other compelling characters round out the cast. The show runs through Oct. 8 and tickets start at $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit farmingtonplayers.org or call the box office at 248-553-2955.
The Oakland Press
Southfield Photo Prize winner announced after online voting
The city of Southfield announced the winner of its 2022 Southfield Photo Prize competition at an awards reception, Sept. 14 in council chambers, according to a press release. The city sponsored the 6th annual Southfield Photo Prize competition and outdoor exhibition during the summer. This year, more than 250 submissions were received and narrowed down to the top 25 photos for public voting, July 1-Sept. 2. The finalists’ photos were enlarged and placed on public display at the Southfield Parks & Recreation building with online voting at www.cityofsouthfield.com.
The Oakland Press
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Oakland County girls cross country top 25 list through Sept. 20
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County girls runners so far this fall, updated through this week. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. We will update the lists online every week through the cross country season. Through Sept....
The Oakland Press
Police: Pregnancy center hit by vandals, possible link to extremist group Jane’s Revenge
Vandals hit a pregnancy support center in Southfield recently, and police say there are indications that it could be the work of the nationally-known, pro-abortion militant group, Jane’s Revenge. Jane’s Revenge is purported to be linked to firebombings and other property damage at pro-life centers throughout the United States...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Farmington at Troy football
Troy hosted Farmington for an Oakland Activities Association Blue Division football game on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022. Troy held on for a 16-14 victory.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County Foster Closet seeking financial aid for larger location
The Oakland County Foster Closet, located in Farmington Hills, has been struggling to keep their doors open and is looking for some financial relief. With no shortage of material donations to help foster, adoptive or low-income families, the donation facility is looking for a larger space as they have outgrown the current location but are keeping overhead costs in mind.
Comments / 0