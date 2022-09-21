There will be no shortage of fun and activities in downtown Ferndale this weekend as the annual Funky Ferndale Art Fair and DIY Street Fair make their return, Sept. 23-25. The Funky Ferndale Art Fair — located on Nine Mile Road west of Woodward Avenue — is now in its 18th year, featuring more than 100 juried artists working in a wide variety of mediums. The Authors Tent will return this year with around 30 local authors featured, in addition to live music. The DIY Street Fair picks up on the east side of Woodward behind The WAB and The Emory, featuring a wide variety of bands, artists, crafters, breweries and restaurants that embody the “Do-It-Yourself ethic and spirit,” according to the event website. Headliners include Flobots on Friday, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah on Saturday, and Haley Heynderickx on Sunday. Admission to both fairs is free. More information at funkyferndaleartfair.com or ferndalediy.com.

FERNDALE, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO