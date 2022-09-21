Read full article on original website
Related
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
Android Authority
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon: NFL Live Stream 2022
The 2022-23 NFL season saw Thursday Night Football getting a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It’s the league’s first all-digital rights agreement, and it seems to be a touchdown for both the NFL and Amazon: The first Thursday Night Football game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, brought in 13 million viewers, according to Nielson. Amazon counted even higher numbers, reporting 15.3 million viewers when accounting for both Nielson’s and its own internal measurements. For reference, the 2021 Thursday Night Football premiere on NFL Network brought in just 7 million viewers. Related: How to Watch Every...
7 Signs You Need To Cancel Your Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or Netflix Subscription
During the pandemic, many Americans loaded up on streaming subscriptions as a way to pass the time during lockdowns. But as we return to normalcy, it may be time to cancel some of those subscriptions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Apple App Store Analysis: Amazon's Prime Video Claims The Crown, Boosted By Exclusive Thursday Night Football Rights
Amazon.com Inc's AMZN Shopping app has long been its most popular, but on the back of new benefits for Prime members, Amazon's Prime Video app claimed the top spot in the Apple Inc AAPL App Store last week. What To Know: The Prime Video app usually sits outside the top...
Apple's "magic" iOS 16 photo cutout hack wows iPhone users
When Apple announced iOS 16 back in June, it was the enhanced lock screen that hogged the headlines. iOS 16 finally landed last night, and while the customisable wallpapers and widgets are undeniably cool, it seems the internet is enthralled by an entirely different feature. Catchily titled 'Lift subject from...
Is Amazon Prime Day coming back this fall? Here's everything you need to know
If you missed Prime Day 2022, we have good news—a second Amazon Prime Day may be coming this fall. Here's everything you need to know.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch Hulu in the UK
If you’re wondering how to watch Hulu in the UK, thank goodness that you clicked on this article, because we’re about to tell you exactly how to do it. The process is relatively simple, and you should be able to start watching all your favourite shows on the streaming service in no time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
NY AG tries to explain how Apple’s free Yankees stream is worse than cable TV
Yankees star Aaron Judge could break a home run record at Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and you’ll be able to watch the game for free through Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball broadcast. But in tweets ahead of the game, New York Attorney General Letitia James confusingly called for the game to be brought over to New York’s local Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) cable network, and after slightly walking that back, called the steps to watch Apple’s broadcast “burdens.”
CNET
Google's New $30 Chromecast With Google TV HD Arrives to Take On Amazon, Roku
Google has launched an entry-level streaming device. The new Chromecast with Google TV HD goes on sale Friday at all major retailers. The new device retains all of the look and functionality of Google's original Chromecast with Google TV, but instead of offering 4K streaming, the HD model is capped at 1080p, at 60 frames per second.
9to5Mac
25% of Netflix subscribers planning to leave service, Apple TV+ ranked low on most-used streaming video list
Netflix already lost 1.2 million subscribers in the first two quarters of 2022. While the company hopes to add one million new users with its new ad-supported tier, a survey shows that 1 in 4 Netflix users are planning to cancel their subscriptions this year. Here’s what this could mean to other streaming services, such as Apple TV+.
Everything new with Apple Music on iOS 16
With iOS 16, different from other years, Apple didn’t announce a ton of new features to Apple Music. That said, there are still a few functions and tweaks that users will love when using the music streaming service the new operating system released today. Apple Music on iOS 16...
knowtechie.com
Google’s new 1080p Chromecast with Google TV only costs $30
Google has released a low-cost Chromecast with Google TV with remote control. The $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available to buy and comes packed with features. The tiny Chromecast dongle looks the same as the $50 4K version. That’s a white oval with a short HDMI cable, so it hangs off your TV.
Digital Trends
YouTube TV tips and tricks: How to get the most out Google’s live TV service
YouTube TV has a lot to offer. You can stream live content, watch regional channels, and view your favorite shows on popular sports, entertainment, and news channels. Anyone wanting to go cable-free can enjoy a wide selection of top-tier channels all in one place. To sweeten the deal, you get six accounts per household, and you can enable it almost anywhere: smart TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV, and even your gaming consoles.
Android Authority
Xiaomi Box 4K could be coming soon to the US
Xiaomi appears to be working on a 4K streaming box according to an FCC listing. Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has filed a listing for a new TV stick on the FCC’s website. The listing shows the design and specifications for the new Xiaomi Box 4K. The new product will...
AOL Corp
Amazon's secret hidden device page is bursting with tech deals today — including an Echo bundle for $100 off
Psst: Did you know Amazon has a hidden section devoted to secret sales on its own devices? It's true! On any given day, the retail giant adds and removes deals from this secret hub on a handful of Echo smart devices, Fire TV video streamers and Kindle e-readers — and the savings are great! If you’re looking to build out a smart home or just want to read mountains of books on one device, you need to know about this page.
Thinner, Lighter, and Faster: Amazon Introduces All-New Fire HD 8 Tablets Built for Entertainment
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the next generation of Fire HD 8 tablets, launching four new models: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and Fire HD 8 Kids. The all-new Fire HD 8, powered by a 30% faster processor and all-day battery life, provides customers with a premier entertainment experience and the ability to get more things done at home or on the go. And for the first time, customers can select a Disney Design bundle for the Fire HD 8 Kids featuring Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess cases. The new Fire HD 8 tablets are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping next month. Learn more at www.amazon.com/firehd8. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006258/en/ The all-new Fire HD 8 (Photo: Business Wire)
Android Authority
Samsung surprises Galaxy S6 owners with new update
Galaxy S6 owners in the Netherlands and Belgium are reporting their phones have received updates. Samsung is pushing out a small update for the Galaxy S6. The update has been discovered on the S6, S6 Edge, and S6 Edge Plus in Belgium and the Netherlands. The update says it brings...
Android Authority
Don't expect much faster charging on the Galaxy S23
A leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 could have 25W charging. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has passed network certification according to a leak. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will have a 25W charging speed. Samsung has used 25W charging for the last four generations. No matter...
Android Authority
Poll: Do you use TikTok as a search engine?
Younger people are apparently using TikTok for more and more searches. Is this you? Are you younger people?. We’ve seen a few reports in the last few months about younger people using TikTok as their search engine of choice for some queries. More specifically, it seems like users are increasingly turning to the video platform for searches related to business queries (e.g. restaurants), tutorials, and more.
Comments / 0