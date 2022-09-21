Read full article on original website
When does the Qatar 2022 World Cup start and where is the final?
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
Eight European countries to participate in diversity campaign during Qatar World Cup
Ten European football teams -- the Netherlands, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales -- will participate in a season-long "OneLove" campaign promoting inclusion and opposing discrimination.
Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Date, live stream FREE, TV channel and kick-off time for 2022 World Cup Group C clash
POLAND have Saudi Arabia lined up for their second Group C clash - and they'll be hoping Robert Lewandowski can deliver the goods. Lewandowski, 34, could be representing his country at the World Cup for the last time. And having got life at Barcelona off to a sensational start, the...
Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message
Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
Putin’s losses in Asia are bigger than in Ukraine
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. While the United States and European Union have focused on limited but hopefully important Russian reverses in Ukraine, a potentially more important setback to imperial Putinism is occurring in Central Asia. The game in Central...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Canada tops France to take control of group at World Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — Nirra Fields scored 17 points and Shay Colley added 11 to help Canada beat France 59-45 on Friday in the women’s basketball World Cup. The victory moved Canada (2-0) into the driver’s seat as the only unbeaten team left in its group. “It’s great for us,” Canada guard Kia Nurse said. “Great momentum moving forward. The first game against Serbia it showed what we can do, a great team win. To do that again with everyone contributing is huge.” In other games Friday, the U.S. routed Puerto Rico 106-42; China beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 98-51; Serbia defeated Japan 69-64 and Belgium topped South Korea 84-61. Australia routed Mali 118-58.
hypebeast.com
Lil Baby Delivers Inspirational Anthem for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Lil Baby is the voice behind the new anthem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Taking place in Qatar from November 20 to December 18, the event will mark the 22nd iteration of the international competition, as well as just the second World Cup to be held in Asia. “The...
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Spain Women players deny asking for national coach Jorge Vilda to be sacked
Spain’s women players insist they have never called for the dismissal of head coach Jorge Vilda – and hit out at the governing body for going public over their concerns.The Royal Spanish Football Federation said it had received 15 e-mails from players who refused to continue representing their country under Vilda.According to the national governing body, the players had claimed Vilda’s regime was affecting their “health” and “emotional state” and “as long as it is not reversed they renounce the national team of Spain”.Reports suggested the players agreed to push for the departure of Vilda, who has been in the...
BBC
Argentina 3-0 Honduras: Messi scores twice as Argentina extend unbeaten run
Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina produced a comfortable 3-0 win over Honduras to extend their unbeaten run to 34 games. The 35-year-old was at the centre of the action for the opener, lobbing the ball over the defence to Papu Gomez, who gifted Lautaro Martinez a tap-in. Messi doubled...
BBC
2022 World Cup: Africa can break semi-final barrier 'if we back our own coaches'
An African team will break the World Cup semi-finals barrier if the continent places more faith in its own coaches, according to Africa's most decorated club coach Pitso Mosimane. For the first time since the World Cup started in 1930, there will be an all-African coaching cast for teams from...
How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets for tournament in Qatar
After over a decade of controversy since it was awarded the tournament, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is just a few months away from beginning.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 inwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil in...
France v Austria | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Christopher Nkunku and Konrad Laimer in action as France host Austria in a Nations League clash.
England and Germany both beaten in Nations League
ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders. England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League, and Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy, which didn’t qualify for...
Spanish Women’s Soccer Stars Protest National Team
Fifteen Spanish women’s soccer stars — reportedly including team third captain, Patri Guijarro, midfielder Aitana Bonmati, and goalkeeper Sandra Panos — are taking on the national team’s governance. The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement that it received emails from players saying the players...
Report: Stamford Bridge To Miss Out on UEFA Euro 2028 Spot
Chelsea are set to join big venues such as Liverpool's Anfield on the omitted list.
England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
England face a showdown with neighbours Wales at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to...
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
