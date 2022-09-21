ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Smithfield, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence

After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS

Sean Gaskell West African Kora Harp Concert at the Meeting House. Join us at Tiverton Four Corners Art Center to experience Sean Gaskell’s performance on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
TIVERTON, RI
WPRI

Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!

We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
CRANSTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, RI
City
Slatersville, RI
City
North Smithfield, RI
State
Rhode Island State
newportthisweek.com

Remembering Queen’s Visit to Middletown

In the photo above, then-Middletown Town Council President Robert Silva and his wife, Carolyn (left), shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II aboard the HMY Britannia when it docked at the U.S. Navy piers in Middletown in 1976. The queen was in Rhode Island to dedicate Queen Anne’s Square in Newport...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Elite Daily

Where Was Hocus Pocus 2 Filmed? Visit These New Destinations By Broomstick

Fans of the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus are running amok ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel this fall, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters. On Sept. 30, you can see them return to the Disney+ silver screen to cause mayhem on what initially looks like the original film’s setting of Salem, Massachusetts — at first glance. If you’re wondering, where was Hocus Pocus 2 filmed, click through to see all the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations you can visit in real life for a tour of the film set.
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?

Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Performance Info#Documentary#Voice Actor#Creative Work#Autism Spectrum#First Mill Village#Pbs#Nri Now#The Addams Family
Brown Daily Herald

Feed the Cheeks, Zinneken’s coming soon to Thayer area

New locations of Feed the Cheeks, a cookie shop, and Zinneken’s, which serves Belgian waffles, plan to open just off Thayer Street this semester. Both located on Angell Street, Feed the Cheeks will be next to DenDen Korean Fried Chicken, and Zinneken’s will be in the neighboring lot.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)

Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
CUMBERLAND, RI
FUN 107

SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots

Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
DARTMOUTH, MA
newportthisweek.com

Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize

Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Movies
nrinow.news

The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI

Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy