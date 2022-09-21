Read full article on original website
whatsupnewp.com
Concert Review and Photos: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band bring joy to Providence
After three unsuccessful attempts going back to 2020, Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band finally made a triumphant return to the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday, September 22. Starr and the band played for over two hours, in a concert that included light banter, Beatles hits, some deep cuts from Ringo’s catalog, and several songs from his current bandmates, all of them rock stars in their own right.
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS
Sean Gaskell West African Kora Harp Concert at the Meeting House. Join us at Tiverton Four Corners Art Center to experience Sean Gaskell’s performance on the kora, an ancient 21-stringed harp from West Africa. He will feature traditional songs that are the heart and soul of the kora’s musical repertoire.
whatsupnewp.com
Westerly Sound Presents the First Annual ‘Celebration of Surf’ Festival Sunday September 25
Westerly Sound presents a surf culture festival at Misquamicut Drive-In, Westerly, RI on Sunday, September 25th 2022 from 2-8pm with film screenings curated by CVRRENT, surf swap by Surf Exchange Co, beach cleanup with Surfrider Foundation, a maker’s market, live music, shaper talks, a charity raffle, and much more.
WPRI
Welcome fall at the ‘Cranston Harvest Festival’!
We be Jammin’ Events joins The Rhode Show for a preview of The Cranston Harvest Festival, Saturday, September 24 from 10am – 4pm at 100 Socanosset Crossroads, Cranston (across from Garden City). There will be crafts, demonstrations, food trucks, exhibitors, K-9 demonstrations, dance and karate exhibits! Meet Cali, Cranston Police Department’s first children’s and hospital therapy dog!
newportthisweek.com
Remembering Queen’s Visit to Middletown
In the photo above, then-Middletown Town Council President Robert Silva and his wife, Carolyn (left), shook hands with Queen Elizabeth II aboard the HMY Britannia when it docked at the U.S. Navy piers in Middletown in 1976. The queen was in Rhode Island to dedicate Queen Anne’s Square in Newport...
Elite Daily
Where Was Hocus Pocus 2 Filmed? Visit These New Destinations By Broomstick
Fans of the 1993 Halloween classic Hocus Pocus are running amok ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel this fall, which stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their iconic roles as the Sanderson sisters. On Sept. 30, you can see them return to the Disney+ silver screen to cause mayhem on what initially looks like the original film’s setting of Salem, Massachusetts — at first glance. If you’re wondering, where was Hocus Pocus 2 filmed, click through to see all the Hocus Pocus 2 filming locations you can visit in real life for a tour of the film set.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Landmarks: Who Remembers….the Nite Owl?
Who doesn’t like to wax nostalgic about those landmarks we recall visiting as a child? These places are mnemonic anchors for numerous childhood memories and a simple mention of a place will often bring a flood of memories. What we hope to do with this series is bring together...
Sun Tracker: Charlestown man snaps picture of sunrise for more than a decade
Every single day for the past 12 to 13 years, he he has captured the sunrise with his cell phone.
Brown Daily Herald
Feed the Cheeks, Zinneken’s coming soon to Thayer area
New locations of Feed the Cheeks, a cookie shop, and Zinneken’s, which serves Belgian waffles, plan to open just off Thayer Street this semester. Both located on Angell Street, Feed the Cheeks will be next to DenDen Korean Fried Chicken, and Zinneken’s will be in the neighboring lot.
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (September 23-25)
Autumn officially arrives this weekend and the events calendar is busy with Fall festivals, Oktoberfest celebrations, and more throughout the region. Check out the all-outdoor edition of “Six Picks Events” for fun things to do around RI this weekend!. Saturday: The Franklin Farm Harvest Festival and Tractor Pull...
SouthCoast Night Owls Need the Return of 24-Hour Spots
Now that things are starting to become more “normal” around the SouthCoast following the COVID-19 pandemic, I just have one request: can we get some more 24-hour restaurants and retail establishments going again?. I’ll start by saying that I completely understand that there is still a labor shortage....
newportthisweek.com
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize
Newport Chowder Company Takes Top Prize in Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Competition. Sept. 23, 2022 (Warren, R.I.) – Samuel Adams philanthropic program, Brewing The American Dream, brought together six Rhode Island-based food and beverage entrepreneurs at culinary business incubator Hope & Main in Warren in late August to vie for a $10,000 award in their annual pitch room competition. The competition was then narrowed down to just two small businesses: Newport Chowder Company and The Perfect Empanada. Both brought samples of their creations to Hope & Main’s annual Schoolyard Twilight Party on Saturday, Sept. 10th where attendees cast their vote for one of the two competitors and by night’s end, Hope & Main founder, Lisa Raiola, announced the top vote getter was Katie Potter’s Newport Chowder Company.
nrinow.news
The weekend: Fall kicks into gear with outdoor fun; 42 things to do in northern RI
Northern, RI – Autumn is officially upon us and for many in New England, it’s considered the best time of year to be outdoors. Northern Rhode Islanders will certainly get their chance to enjoy the fresh fall air this weekend with guided hikes, family festivals and even an all-day cornhole tournament at The Island. Events over the next several days include Alpaca Farm Days, outdoor yoga and the 13th annual Fun Shoot at Addieville East Farm.
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
nrinow.news
Announcing: The Howl-O-Ween, Meowl-O-Ween & Every Pet In-Bat-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Northern, RI – Calling all devilish dogs, ghoulish gerbils, cursed cats and horrific hamsters: NRI NOW wants to see your Halloween best. Welcome to the Howl-O-Ween, Meowl-O-Ween & Every Pet In-Bat-Ween Pet Costume Contest, where readers submit photos of their pets to compete for a chance to win prizes – all while raising funds for a local animal shelter.
This Rhode Island Restaurant Still Offers Family-Style, All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Dinners
Family-style dinners are a lost art around the SouthCoast. Sitting down at a restaurant and being served platters of food that you share with everyone else at the table seems like an antiquated idea of dining out. Yet there is still something heartwarming about having the family sit around a...
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket: Tidewater, housing, schools, rail… Mayor Don Grebian & Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews a leader in Rhode Island. Last week he interviewed Pawtucket Mayor Grebian about the Tidewater soccer stadium, the “Apex” development and more ideas for the future. Grebian has lots of plans to discuss including a new school on the site of McCoy...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island celebrates 'The Starting Five,' wind turbines
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It's been five years now since five wind turbines have been active just offshore from Block Island, making Rhode Island the first in the country to do so. Gov. Dan McKee and environmental groups honored the nation’s first offshore wind farm, dubbed as “The Starting...
nrinow.news
No. Smithfield Stop & Shop to celebrate recent remodel with weekend samples & giveaways
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A grocery store in North Smithfield that has undergone renovations over the past few months has now completed its remodel, and plans to celebrate this weekend. Stop & Shop at 595 Smithfield Road held a ribbon cutting for the remodel on Friday, Sept. 23, noting that...
