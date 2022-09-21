VERONA, Wis. – The Edgewood College women's soccer team continued their run of shutout contests, defeating Rockford University 1-0 in conference play on Thursday evening. The Eagles controlled most of the contest, with 70 percent possession and 33 shots, 16 on goal. Greta Blau came through for the winning goal in the 81st minute.

