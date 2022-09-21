ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machias, ME

foodieflashpacker.com

Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor

Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
BAR HARBOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital

ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County divorces

The following divorces were granted in Ellsworth District Court:. Alicia Lynn Lawson of Surry and Ryan Douglass Lawson of Blue Hill. Married July 24, 2009, at Dedham. Barbara Fenderson of Bar Harbor and Basil E. Eleftheriou Sr. of Bar Harbor. Married Nov. 9, 2002, at Bangor. Natalie A. Griggs of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona

Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
EASTPORT, ME
Q106.5

Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.

These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
CALAIS, ME
Ellsworth American

Four alleged drug traffickers arrested

ELLSWORTH — Agents from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s Down East Task Force arrested an East Machias mother and son as well as two Bronx, N.Y., residents all on drug trafficking charges after executing a search warrant at a Jacksonville Road residence at 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 14.
EAST MACHIAS, ME
WMTW

Maine mother, son among 4 arrested on drug charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine — A mother and son from Washington County are among four people facing drug charges. 61-year-old Tammy Davis and 39-year old Nicholas Ames, both of East Machias, 33-year-old Jermaine Henry, and 27-year-old Rashan Howard of New York, are charged with drug trafficking. Authorities noted in their...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME

