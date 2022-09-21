ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting | N 22nd and Dudley Streets

Lincoln, Nebraska
 4 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the area of N. 22nd and Dudley Streets on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9:45 p.m. An officer was driving in the area when an 18-year-old Lincoln man ran up to his cruiser and told him he was shot. While officers were providing him aid, a 19-year-old Lincoln man ran out from a nearby house and approached them. He was found to also have a gunshot wound. Both were taken to a local hospital, the 18-year-old with life threatening injuries and the 19-yearold with non-life-threatening injuries.

The responding officers secured the area and began to search for witnesses. Interviews conducted at the scene led the investigators to write a search warrant for the house. The warrant was served by the Lincoln Police Department SWAT Team.

The suspect, a 19-year-old Lincoln man, is known to both victims. Officers are actively searching for him, but he has not yet been located.

This remains an active investigation. The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward by calling 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Make Arrest in Homicide | W Fairfield Street

Due to the investigative efforts of our personnel, less than 12-hours after the initial call of a stabbing at a residence near West Allison Court and West Fairfield Street, 61-year-old Charles Alexander of Lincoln was taken into custody near South 11th Street and Lincoln Mall. Charles Alexander was arrested for 2nd Degree Murder and Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony at approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Northwest Team Underage Drinking Enforcement Results

In an effort to impact illegal behavior on home Football Saturdays, the Lincoln Police Department’s Northwest Team coordinated an underage drinking project to coincide with the return of school and the football season. Funding for the increased enforcement was provided by the Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office resulted in the following violations for the first three home football games:
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25

Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event. The event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and the route is as follows:. Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of South 70th Street Now Fully Closed

South 70th Street from “A” to South streets is now fully closed. A partial closure began on September 19 for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. After finding pavement damage on both sides of the street, crews have temporarily closed the street. The project remains on schedule to be completed by Friday, September 30.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Lincoln, Nebraska

Portion of Mopac Trail to be Narrowed Beginning September 19

The north lane of the Mopac Trail between Sycamore Drive and about Glenwood Circle is now closed until October 17 for an adjacent wastewater line project. The south half of the trail will remain open during the project. Trail users are advised to proceed with caution through the narrowed area and obey traffic control signs.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

North 27th Street Utility Work to Begin September 20

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close two portions of North 27th Street for utility work. Access to businesses in the area will be maintained via the northbound lanes of North 27th Street. The projects are as follows:. The southbound lanes of North 27th Street from Vine to “T” streets...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Basketball Court Mural Project Event Rescheduled to October 5

The Project Backboard mural recognition event originally scheduled for September 27 has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 5. The free event, hosted by Lincoln Parks and Recreation and Public Art Lincoln, will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Antelope Park basketball courts located near the intersection of Normal Boulevard and South Street.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Chief Ewins Removes Law Enforcement Authority from LPD Officer

A Lincoln Police officer, with seven months of service, has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. Late yesterday, the Lincoln Police Department was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage. The orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service though the orders were not yet available to be served. He will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for September 23

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients: 30 with 26 from Lancaster County (none on ventilators) and 4 from other communities (none on ventilators). Note: The hospitalization number includes patients who no longer test positive for COVID-19 but continue to be hospitalized. Risk Dial: elevated yellow – risk of COVID-19 spread and impact...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Public Encouraged to Take Mountain Bike Facility Survey

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to participate in a survey regarding interest in mountain biking facilities in Lincoln. The survey is available at lincoln.ne.gov/MountainBikePlan through October 12. Survey data will be used as initial input for a Mountain Bike Facility Master Plan. Master plans are typically developed...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Street Closures to Begin September 19

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will close portions of two streets beginning Monday, September 19. The projects are as follows:. South 70th Street – The northbound lanes of South 70th Street from South to “A” streets will close for private utility work to replace a fire sprinkler line for the Clock Tower Shopping Center. The work is scheduled to be completed by September 30.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

FitLot Fitness Park Dedication set for September 27

The Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to the dedication of the AARP FitLot Outdoor Fitness Park at 9 a.m., Tuesday, September 27 at Woods Park, 32nd and “N” streets. Representatives from AARP, BikeLNK, and City of Lincoln will be present. Designed for all ages and abilities,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lincoln, Nebraska

Older Adults Invited to Aging Partners Events

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to a variety of activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from September 26 through October 2:. Computer lab, Downtown Senior Center – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Games, exercise room and walking track, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m....
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Additional Updated Booster Clinics Scheduled for September and October

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lincoln High School.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln Police Searching Landfill

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Lincoln Police Department initiated a homicide investigation following the discovery of Ronald S. George, age 61, deceased in a field northwest of North 3rd and P Streets. Information gained through the course of the investigation led to an area near Northwest 12th and West...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Two Hazardous Waste Collection Events Set for September

Lincoln and Lancaster County residents are urged to take unwanted chemicals to two, free household hazardous waste drive-thru collection events in September. The schedule is as follows:. Friday, September 23, 2 to 6 p.m., Bennet Fire and Rescue, 480 Fir St., Bennet. Saturday, September 24, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Elevated Yellow for Fifth Week

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a fifth week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

City and County Officials Tout Great Career Opportunities

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, Lancaster County Commissioner Christa Yoakum and Lincoln-Lancaster County Human Resources Director Barb McIntyre today invited residents to attend a career fair to explore the wide variety of opportunities to serve their community through careers offered by Lincoln and Lancaster County. “It takes a diverse, talented, and...
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Old Cheney Trail Closure to Begin September 12

Beginning Monday, September 12, the Old Cheney Trail between South 18th Street and Tipperary Trail will be closed for the removal and replacement of an adjacent concrete retaining wall. The project is expected to be completed by December 1. Eastbound trail users may exit the trail at South 18th Street,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy