Guest columnist John Varner: Amherst awash and slowly going under

Early in the 20th century, the Boston metro area needed more water. As a result, four small towns in the center of the state were taken by eminent domain, the residents compensated, the Swift River valley was dammed and flooded, and the Quabbin reservoir came into being. A century later,...
AMHERST, MA
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
LONGMEADOW, MA
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Masons open medical equipment exchange in Westfield

WESTFIELD – Gail Joubert was so happy to get a new motorized power wheelchair that tears streamed down her face. The best thing about her brand-new wheelchair: there was no charge. The wheelchair was loaned to her by the Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge in Westfield through its innovative Western...
WESTFIELD, MA
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6

WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
WESTFIELD, MA
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike

The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
STURBRIDGE, MA
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive

Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
MONTAGUE, MA

