amherstbulletin.com
Guest columnist John Varner: Amherst awash and slowly going under
Early in the 20th century, the Boston metro area needed more water. As a result, four small towns in the center of the state were taken by eminent domain, the residents compensated, the Swift River valley was dammed and flooded, and the Quabbin reservoir came into being. A century later,...
westernmassnews.com
2 Longmeadow teens saved from CT River
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Two teens were rescued by from the Connecticut River after their boat took on water Saturday morning. According to the Hampden County Sheriff’s office, deputies of their Marine Patrol Unit were flagged down by two teens just before 8:30 a.m. under I-391 near the Medina Street boat ramp.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. There are a Pair of Cemetery Tours Coming Up in...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Gardens residents protest over living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Residents at Springfield Gardens still say they are still looking for relief from what they call unsafe living conditions. This time, they are taking their protests to the attorney’s office that represents their landlord. About a dozen Springfield Gardens residents protested Friday afternoon. Western Mass...
thereminder.com
Masons open medical equipment exchange in Westfield
WESTFIELD – Gail Joubert was so happy to get a new motorized power wheelchair that tears streamed down her face. The best thing about her brand-new wheelchair: there was no charge. The wheelchair was loaned to her by the Mount Moriah Masonic Lodge in Westfield through its innovative Western...
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito tour Big E on Massachusetts Day
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Gov. Charlie Baker, First Lady Lauren Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had quite the menu for their visit Thursday — their last while in office — to the Eastern States Exposition for Massachusetts Day. It was Craz-E-Burgers breakfast sandwiches first and then on...
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Safety concerns will restrict access to Southwick campus on school days
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland Granville Regional School District plans to soon close the district’s campus to the general public beginning next month as a safety measure for students. Superintendent Jennifer Willard told the School Committee Tuesday evening that she met with police officials about campus security, and that...
Ware Select Board strikes $10 million agreement with transfer station
WARE — The operator of a construction and demolition debris transfer station and the Select Board of Ware signed a contract that would pay the municipality one dollar for each ton of private waste coming into the facility starting next year. According to the agreement, the town is projected...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
Springfield seeing an increase in panhandling on busy intersections
Springfield have been noticing an increase in panhandlers on the streets. The 22News I-Team found out what the city is looking to do to stop panhandling.
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
Big shot: Worcester author praised for his book about 2 city basketball legends
WORCESTER — Mark “Pathfinder” Epstein is a Worcester guy. He cares deeply about the city — always has. He’s equally passionate about the game of basketball, especially two late Worcester hoop legends, Jack “The Shot” Foley and Togo Palazzi. ...
Check Out The Most Romantic Restaurants In The Berkshires
It is now officially Fall here in the Berkshires. Temperatures here are starting to be in the 50 and 60s for daytime, and in the evening we dive into the 40s, Perfect snuggle weather! If your looking for a romantic place to go for dinner check out what we found.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Southwick
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon
After brutal summer, Red Fire Farm turns to GoFundMe to survive
Owners of the Red Fire Farm have started a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to keep the farm going after a challenging summer. The goal is to raise $200,000 in the next 30 days to keep the farm in operation after the owners say financial challenges are forcing the business to ask for the public’s support, according to Sarah and Ryan Voiland, the farm’s owners. Some challenges from the past year include the rising cost of labor, higher prices for shipping and production costs, and the months-long drought this summer that damaged crops.
