Read full article on original website
Related
dickinson.edu
Opportunities for Engagement News
A new environmental studies project begins with a variety of plants taking root on an otherwise lifeless roof. A slate of high-profile alumni business leaders will return to campus to inspire the next generation of Dickinsonians. Student Snapshot: Joseph Majkut ’25. Joseph Majkut ’25 answered 51 volunteer-firefighter calls during...
dickinson.edu
Dickinson Celebrates Inauguration of John E. Jones III '77, P'11
Ceremony marks historic moment in college's 239-year history. Saturday, Sept. 24, marked a joyous full-circle moment for John E. Jones III ’77, P’11. Some 45 years after he earned his Dickinson diploma and walked down the “old stone steps” on graduation day, Jones returned to lawn in front of Old West—this time to celebrate his inauguration as the college’s 30th president.
Comments / 0