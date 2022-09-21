Ceremony marks historic moment in college's 239-year history. Saturday, Sept. 24, marked a joyous full-circle moment for John E. Jones III ’77, P’11. Some 45 years after he earned his Dickinson diploma and walked down the “old stone steps” on graduation day, Jones returned to lawn in front of Old West—this time to celebrate his inauguration as the college’s 30th president.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO