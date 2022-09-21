ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Police Investigating Homicide | W Fairfield Street

 4 days ago

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on W Fairfield Street in north Lincoln. On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the call of a stabbing and discovered a 36-year-old Lincoln woman with serious injuries. The officers provided aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and crime scene investigators are processing the scene.

The suspect, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, was known to the victim. Officers are actively searching for him, but he has not yet been located.

This remains an active investigation. The Lincoln Police Department urges anyone who witnessed this incident or has information to please come forward by calling 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

