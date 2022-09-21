Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens in the Caribbean and tracks toward Florida
The ninth named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has formed across the central Caribbean Sea, and forecasts show Florida may soon be impacted by its first major hurricane since 2018.
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
Hurricane Fiona - live: Puerto Rico power outage hits 1.3m homes as storm reaches Dominican Republic
More than a million residents of Puerto Rico are without power as Hurricane Fiona departed the US island territory and continued on a path to the Dominican Republic.Wind speeds of 85mph and “historic” rains were felt as the tropical storm made landfall on Puerto Rico’s eastern shores on Sunday, where many rivers are now heavily flooded and at least one road bridge was swept away.As of Monday morning, more than 1.3 million homes were still without power as conditions remained too dangerous for repairs across large swaths of the island. Power company LUMA warned that it could take several days for full power resoration. The storm made landfall early Monday in the Dominican Republic and is on track to brush past the southeast Bahamas, as well as Turks and Caicos into Tuesday.Overnight, US President Joe Biden issued an emergency disaster declaration to speed-up the relief process for the island, which was days away from marking the fifth anniversary of another powerful hurricane that caused thousands of deaths and the collapse of vital energy infrastructure in 2017.
Puerto Ricans and Dominicans emerge to discover devastation caused by Hurricane Fiona: Shocking pictures show the islands once again broken by Mother Nature - as Bermuda braces for impact
Puerto Ricans emerged to deal with catastrophic flooding and devastation after Hurricane Fiona left the tropical island on its knees once again as the death toll rises to two. Horrific photos showed the island sinking into the muddy water as levels rise above the homes and cars. Residents were seen attempting to pick up the pieces and revive their homes after the worst of the storm passed into the Dominican Republic on Monday.
Tropical Storm Fiona threatens to become a hurricane as it lashes Puerto Rico with heavy rain
Puerto Rico had a hurricane warning put in place as Tropical Storm Fiona gathers strength and threatens to dump 20-inches of rain on the island.The National Hurricane Center issued the warning for the island on Saturday and stated that eastern and southern Puerto Rico could be hit by torrential rain, flooding, and mudslides.Forecasters believe that the storm will strengthen to a hurricane, with winds of at least 74mph, by the time it is near or over the island on Sunday night.Hurricane watches are also in place for the US Virgin Islands and parts of the Dominican Republic.“Hurricane conditions are expected...
Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover
The dangerous storm has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it barrels toward its next two main targets: Bermuda and Canada. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fiona to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. "Some additional strengthening" is predicted through Wednesday night. The storm is expected to hit Bermuda late Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain predicted for the island, per the...
After the Caribbean, where will Fiona head next?
While a direct hit to the U.S. mainland is not expected, Fiona may be steered towards Bermuda in the days ahead. AccuWeather meteorologists are forecasting Tropical Storm Fiona to strengthen into a hurricane and unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands into early week, including Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, but after Fiona is finished pounding those places with wind and heavy rain, what will its next moves be?
‘Total Blackout’ in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Fiona Looms
Puerto Ricans suffered a “total blackout” on Sunday, as Hurricane Fiona gained strength and brought significant risks of mudslides and flooding on the archipelago. “Puerto Rico is 100% without power due to a transmission grid failure from Hurricane Fiona,” the website PowerOutage.us said, as CNN previously reported. Soon after, the website updated the status to note that officials were trying to “reenergize parts of the grid.” Puerto Rico's governor, Pedro Pierluisi, echoed that message on Twitter. As of Sunday, Fiona was not expected to be as serious as Hurricane Maria, which ravaged the islands in 2017.Read it at CNN
Tracking The Tropics: Closely watching wave in southeast Caribbean, four other systems
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is closely monitoring a tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea.Although upper level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become favorable in a couple of days and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time.The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high potential (90% chance) of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days.Forecast models are in agreement that this system will likely move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean during the next day or two, and then will likely be over the...
Forecasters eye tropical system now in the Caribbean Sea
Hurricane season is at its peak with two named storms and three tropical systems Atlantic — including a system that forecast models continue to show is headed for the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave now in the southeastern Caribbean Sea is producing showers and thunderstorms, and winds ahead...
CNBC
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico. Late Tuesday morning, the storm was centered about 40 miles north-northwest of Turks and Caicos, with hurricane-force winds extending up to 30 miles from the center. Fiona had maximum sustained winds...
TODAY.com
Hurricane Fiona pummels Bermuda as new storm brews in the Gulf
Hurricane Fiona is barreling north after pounding Bermuda with heavy rains and winds and knocking out power. Meanwhile, a tropical depression is beginning to form in the Caribbean. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Bermuda and Dylan Dreyer tracks the latest forecast.Sept. 23, 2022.
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Drone footage shows Hurricane Fiona damage in Puerto Rico
After Hurricane Fiona touched down in Puerto Rico, the storm ripped through the island and slammed into the Dominican Republic, causing devastating flooding and leaving critical water and power infrastructure damage. CNN’s Leyla Santiago reports on the cleanup effort.
