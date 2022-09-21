ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
CHEYENNE, WY
mybighornbasin.com

National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming

The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
GILLETTE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way

Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?

If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Check Out This Showdown on the Highway: Elk versus Pickup Truck

Wildlife is precious and knowing what they are capable of is always a good sign of common sense. Often times, we Wyoming folk are know to take aim (figuratively speaking anyway) at the tourist in our national parks and on our roadways. So much so that we often time refer to them as tourons. For that reason, it is a nice change of pace to see a viral video where people are acting correctly and/or respectively around the wildlife.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Mayor Warns Motorists About Dangerous Driving Habits

Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he's concerned about getting a lot of calls lately about near misses involving local drivers who almost hit pedestrians. The mayor made the comments in his weekly ''Mayor's Minute" column for Friday, Sept. 23. Collins wrote that he's been getting a lot of calls about drivers almost hitting students, bicyclists, and other cars.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Laramie County Early Voting For 2022 Election Starts Friday

Laramie County voters can begin casting their ballots for the Nov. 8 General Election on Friday, Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Laramie County Clerk's Office. Early voting will be held in the Atrium of the County Building at 309 W. 20th Street in Cheyenne between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from September. 23 through Nov. 7 except on county holidays.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
