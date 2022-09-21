Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Glasgow students without flats told to consider quitting university
Students unable to find accommodation have been told by their university to considering deferring or even withdrawing from their studies. Hundreds of students have returned after the summer break with nowhere to stay due to a shortage of available flats and soaring rents. The situation has been described as "a...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Queen Elizabeth II Cause Of Death: National Records Of Scotland May Reveal What Happened To Her Majesty Next Week
The cause of Queen Elizabeth II's death remains a mystery, but the public will soon know about it after the period of mourning next week. The news about Her Majesty's demise came on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.
Royal staff left 'fuming' over celebrities and MPs using priority lanes to see the Queen's coffin while many loyal members of the Royal Household were not able to get an opportunity to go
Junior members of the royal household have been left ‘upset and disappointed’ at not being able to see the Queen lying in state. Her staff say it is a ‘kick in stomach’ that MPs have been allowed to jump ahead of the queue – and take four guests with them – when many of those who served her loyally for years have not even been able to pay their respects.
RELATED PEOPLE
World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter
World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
BBC
Prince of Wales announcement was divisive, says senior Plaid politician
The naming of William as the new Prince of Wales was "divisive", according to a senior Plaid Cymru politician. Senedd member Cefin Campbell also asked whether, in today's "more inclusive" and "egalitarian" society, whether "we need a monarchy at all". King Charles announced William and Catherine were Prince and Princess...
Royal tests positive for COVID-19 after attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has tested positive for COVID-19. The Danish Royal House announced the news two days after Crown Princess Mary’s mother-in-law attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral in London. RELATED: Queen of Denmark reveals what she and Queen Elizabeth call each other ...
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Anglo-Saxon treasures ‘returning home’ for north-east heritage venture
Rare Anglo-Saxon treasures from the British Museum are “returning home” to the north-east of England to help tell the story of a royal court in Northumbria’s golden age. The objects include one of the finest examples of Anglo-Saxon glass ever found in England and a replica of one of the superstars of Northumbrian artistry, the Franks Casket.
Social mobility tsar casts doubt over grammar school revival in England
The UK’s social mobility tsar has cast doubt on Liz Truss’s plans to revive grammar schools in England, arguing that they mainly benefit children whose families can afford to coach them to pass entrance exams. Katharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher named last year by Truss as chair of the...
New Conservative Government will 'betray' football fans and clubs if Prime Minister Liz Truss backtracks on plans to introduce an independent regulator as expected, say campaigners, who insist it is needed to 'save the game'
The new Conservative Government will be betraying football supporters and hard-working clubs in the depths of the pyramid if they abandon plans to introduce an independent regulator, according to campaigners. Reports that Prime Minister Liz Truss is reluctant to press ahead with the plans, which evolved from former sports minister...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Prince and Princess of Wales: William and Kate's Anglesey 'refuge'
When Flt Lt Wales was doing his helicopter training to become an RAF search and rescue pilot in 2010, like his fellow trainees he gave two preferences for his first posting. One was in Lossiemouth, in north east Scotland, and the other at Valley on Anglesey, off the north west coast of Wales.
Medically fit patients waiting months to be discharged from England’s hospitals
Charities say social care crisis is ‘crippling patient flow’ in hospitals and has created a ‘miserable situation’
The royal court's mourning period is not over yet. But the monarchy rolls on.
London (CNN) — The United Kingdom may be re-emerging from a self-imposed lockdown, which saw businesses across the country close in a sign of respect for the Queen's funeral on Monday, but the royal court continues to grieve. That's because shortly after the late monarch's death, King Charles III...
U.K.・
BBC
Jamie Roy: Respected DJ and producer dies aged 33
Tributes have been paid to Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy, who has died aged 33. Roy, who was originally from Dumfries, made his name in Glasgow and went on to perform all over the world. Friends and music industry colleagues described the DJ, whose songs regularly featured on BBC...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
Over 50 per cent say it’s not important to be born in Britain to be ‘truly British’
WOKE attitudes are on the rise compared to a decade ago with a shift on the meaning of Britishness, a survey reveals. Fifty-four per cent say it’s not important to be born here to be “truly British”. The figure is more than double the 25 per cent...
U.K.・
BBC
Shropshire hospitals look to trim down transformation plan
The reorganisation of Shropshire's hospitals is likely to go ahead but without some of the proposed changes due to funding issues, a report says. The document, from the sites' trust, concludes the "core" plan can be afforded within the £312m budget. That means Shrewsbury is set to become a...
BBC
Kate Middleton to Catherine: Becoming Princess of Wales
Ever heard of Joan of Kent? What about Eleanor de Montfort? Or Gwenllian of Wales?. Unless you are a devoted student of history, the answer may be no. But what they share, along with (briefly) Catherine of Aragon, is that they were at one time all the Princess of Wales.
Comments / 0