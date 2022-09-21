ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WOMI Owensboro

For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Chicago’s Museum of Ice Cream Is The Sweetest Trip You’ll Ever Make

Ice Cream Lovers this is not a drill it is FOR REAL. Chicago has a museum dedicated strictly to the idea of all things ice cream. CHICAGO'S LARGEST PLAYGROUND IS FILLED WITH UNLIMITED ICE CREAM! There is no museum in the world where you can learn about ice cream by riding on the pink Sprink-L line, putting your golf skills to the test in our Putt-Putt course or taking a dip in a pool filled with millions of sprinkles. This is the only place in the world where anything is possible. Get ready to be transported into a world where all your wildest ice cream dreams come true.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

See Famous Chicago Mobster Homes on Popular Gangster Tour

There's been a lot of talk about the new Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour featuring the homes of some of the most notorious organized crime figures. The city of Chicago has some fun, entertaining, and informative tours. You can take tours on foot, a segway scooter, a bus, or even a boat. The Chicago architecture tour by boat is one of the city's most popular tours. How fun does a tour of some of the Windy City's most notable donut shops sound?
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Popular IL Theater To Host Ghost Tours And Horror Movies In Oct

If you're looking for some fun activities to help you get into the Halloween spirit, then this popular theater in Illinois is a place you want to visit. The Egyptian Theatre is a historic place in DeKalb, Illinois. It's been around for over ninety years. They host many different events including movies, live music, plays, and more. The building has a long history of being haunted so Halloween is a busy time of year. I suggest checking out some of their activities during the month of October to help you get into the spirit of the season.
DEKALB, IL
