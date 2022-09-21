Read full article on original website
Related
Tropical Storm Ian forms, expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane
Florida's governor on Friday declared a pre-landfall state of emergency for 24 counties as the threat of a damaging hurricane strike next week escalated. Tropical Storm Ian formed over the central Caribbean Sea late Friday night, and, as AccuWeather meteorologists have been warning since early in the week, it looks increasingly likely that there could be a serious hurricane threat to the continental U.S., particularly for Florida.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
20 Best Places To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security is an essential safety net for many Americans. Even if you haven't saved enough for retirement, you can still count on Social Security benefits in retirement. Read More: 5 Best...
Latest hurricane danger plotting an ‘unusual track’ toward Florida
The strengthening storm is on course to move toward the west coast of Florida as it travels from the Caribbean - a rare, but not unheard of, path. We look back at six of the biggest hurricanes to hit the Gulf Coast of Florida. AccuWeather meteorologists are warning of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Crisis In Jackson, Mississippi Ain’t About Water, It’s About Whiteness
This here is injustice in the highest order.
Social Security Benefits: What Will (and Won’t) Get Taxed From Your Monthly Check
According to the IRS, your Social Security benefits may be taxable if the total of one-half of your benefits plus all of your other income is greater than the threshold amount for your filing status....
15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire
If you're like most people facing retirement, you're working with a limited budget. Even so, that doesn't mean you have to settle for living out your golden years in a less-than-desirable locale just...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
RELATED PEOPLE
Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0