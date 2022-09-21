Read full article on original website
ArtsBergen to Present Public Art Programs in Fall Celebration at Hackensack's SACKtoberfest
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- This fall, a range of public art programming will be featured at SACKtoberfest in Hackensack. This fun-filled festival of art, food, brew, and live music returns to Hackensack, on October 15 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Atlantic Street Park. The festivities, organized by The Sack Business Alliance and the City of Hackensack, are free and open to the public.
Commodity Trading: Dies Irae Screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25
M. Wood’s experimental feature Commodity Trading: Dies Irae screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25. Here is my interview with M. Woods:. Nigrin: Why did you make Commodity Trading: Dies Irae?. Woods: Commodity Trading's origin is a complicated story. When I was 17...
Lizzie Rose Music Room is Running a GoFundMe Campaign Seeking Funding to Reopen It's Doors After Two Years of Outdoor Shows
(TUCKERTON, NJ) -- Since 2014 the Non Profit, volunteer run Lizzie Rose Music Room has been providing its audiences and the music community with a very special, curated selection of artists performing in an intimate setting. The 70 seat room is housed in an historic Victorian era mansion “down the shore”, 30 minutes north of Atlantic City in Tuckerton, NJ. Much like Preservation Hall in New Orleans the focus is music and only music, there is no bar to wait 6 people deep at or food for purchase.
State Theatre presents Three Dog Night
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets range from $29-$99.
The Montclair Art Museum Holds an Indigenous Peoples Weekend
Above: Jeremy Dennis (top, photo by Simon Howell), Brent Michael Davids (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum), Laura Ortman (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum) and Caroline Monnet, “No One Spoke of Extinction,” 2021, vinyl print (photo courtesy of the artist). The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will honor...
New York City's Babyllon wins Carteret Battle of the Bands
New York City-based funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon wins the Carteret Battle of the Bands on Sept. 18 in Carteret Park. PHOTO BY ELHAM HUSSIAN. The multi-hyphenated talent of Polina Antoni Kanin is the singer-songwriter-guitarist of funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon and the founding producer-engineer of PowerBush Records. Her New York City-based act, which has been described as “if Amy Winehouse and Led Zeppelin had a baby in New Orleans,” recently won $1,500 as the first-place band winner of the Carteret Battle of the Bands. In the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance, the blossoming borough also provided $1,500 to a solo first-place winner, New York City’s folky dream-popster Elizabeth Winterbourne, as well $1,000 each to two second-place finishers: singer-songwriter Mel Rose and the energetic trio This Island Earth, both from North Jersey. Organized by the Carteret-based Central Jersey Arts Council, the Sept. 18 band battle closed the borough’s annual five-day Charity Carnival, which included its 46th annual Ethnic Day featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated hit makers Gin Blossoms.
Robert Organes Art Exhibit at Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch in October
(BARNEGAT, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Now and Then,” an exhibit of paintings by local artist Robert Organes, during the month of October. The display marks Robert’s return to the Barnegat Branch as a contributing artist. He has also exhibited in regional juried shows and galleries in northern New Jersey.
NJ Youth Symphony Legacy Concert Honors Former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow
(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of Wharton Arts, will host a legacy concert in honor of former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00pm at the Cullen Center at Westminster Choir College located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. Featuring alumni musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony and Westminster Community Orchestra, as well as special guests, the legacy orchestra will be led by NJYS Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Music Director of The Discovery Orchestra George Marriner Maull, and Westminster Community Orchestra Conductor Ruth Ochs. The concert is free but tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved at NJYS.org.
Soldier Island screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23
Charly and Eriel Santagdo’s Soldier Island -- a dance adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None -- screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23. Here is my interview with Charly Santagdo:. Nigrin: Why did you make Soldier Island?. Santagado: We made...
Jersey City Theater Center Presents “Da Vinci Inventions" by Cordâme
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Jersey City Theater Center will present “Da Vinci Inventions” by Canadian chamber music ensemble Cordâme on Saturday, October 15 at 6:00pm. Taking the stage at JCTC Studios, Cordâme will interpret the music of the Italian Renaissance in their distinct chamber music-meets-jazz style. Cordâme is dynamic ensemble dedicated to the interpretation of the compositions of Jean Félix Mailloux. Created in Montreal in 2004, have released 8 albums in 18 years and is one of the most active groups in the Quebec music scene. In 2019, Cordâme was commissioned by Orford Musique to create “Da Vinci inventions.”
October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic Takes Place October 7th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Poetry and Paintings NJ and Co-Collaborator Crystal Letters has announced its lineup for October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic at Greenspace Studios on October 7th. Poetry and Paintings is an open mic and art showcase, featuring musicians, poets, and artists from the tri-state area. This October’s Poetry and Paintings Open Mic event will feature Jersey City Poet Laureate, Rescue Poetix, musician CSW aka @heroic_poet, artists by Aryeh Kadosh and Buttered Roll and more. The event takes place from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Greenspace Studio Green Space Studios 195 New York Ave Ste 3E Jersey City. Event curation by SammyB (itsbymmas) and videography by Dolo_xi.
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two NJ Artists
“Charge III, IV, V” by Wendell Jeffrey; lithography, chine collé w/viscosity inks on paper; each 22” x 18”; 2021. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Narrative Images, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, October 7-28, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Wharton Arts' 2022-23 Season Marks Multiple Anniversary Celebrations and the Integration of the New Jersey Youth Chorus
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization announced its 2022-2023 season featuring over 50 public events presented by its nearly 2,000 talented students, artistic staff, and faculty members. The new season marks the 30th Anniversary of the recently integrated New Jersey Youth Chorus as well as the 10th Anniversary of the Paterson Music Project, two of Wharton Arts’ visionary programs that continue to provide vital opportunities for their communities to come together in celebration of creativity and culture.
Finnish Violinist Elina Vähälä to Perform Britten Concerto with Princeton Symphony Orchestra
(PRINCETON, NJ) -- American-born Finnish violinist Elina Vähälä appears for the first time with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) at performances the weekend of October 15-16. She'll play Benjamin Britten's under-performed Violin Concerto, Op. 15 on a largely English program also featuring Edward Elgar's Variations on An Original Theme, Op. 36 “Enigma.” US contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery's Starburst opens the concerts, conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm and Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm. Performances take place at Richardson Auditorium, on the campus of Princeton University, with a 3:00pm pre-concert talk on Sunday.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events To Its Season
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events to enjoy this fall. On Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The...
MPAC presents Life in the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Do ghosts exist? And if so, can they be communicated with? Popular ghost hunter Amy Bruni talks all things supernatural at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Amy Bruni started her professional ghost hunting career just over a...
PHOTOS from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Set in New York City in 1922, this tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Light Opera of New Jersey to open 2022-23 season with "Candide"
(MADISON, NJ) -- Light Opera of New Jersey will begin their 2022-23 season with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's operetta, Candide. There will be two performances, Saturday, October 22 at 8:00pm and Sunday October 23 at 3:00pm at the Dorothy Young Center for the Performing Arts (Madison, NJ). This concert performance will feature Maestro Jason Tramm leading the 30-piece Light Opera of New Jersey Orchestra, over 60 singers in the chorus and highly acclaimed soloists drawn from the best Broadway and operatic talent.
Lighthouse Film Society to screen "Facing Monsters"
(LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ) -- Lighthouse International Film Society presents a screening of Facing Monsters on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 7:30pm. The screening takes place at Long Beach Island Foundation of the Arts & Sciences (120 Long Beach Blvd, Loveladies, NJ). Facing Monsters is a feature-length big wave surf documentary that follows the heavy-water hunting hellman Kerby Brown, but the thing is, this isn’t just another big wave surf doc.
State Theatre New Jersey Launches DiscoveryTix Program
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- State Theatre New Jersey has launched the new DiscoveryTix Program with the support of Bank of America for the 2022-23 season. The DiscoveryTix Program strengthens State Theatre’s commitment to making the arts accessible to the entire community. Since the historic State Theatre became a nonprofit...
