Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.87
IShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 1.3 %. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 399.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 739,628 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.
Stimulus: Direct inflation relief checks worth $1,050 to be sent out in a few weeks
Eligible Californians are set to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of an inflation relief effort to fight against rising costs for consumers. The direct payments are called the Middle Class Tax Refund by the state and will be sent out to eligible residents beginning in October via direct deposit or state-issued debit cards. The state expects all payments to be issued by January 2023.
Comments / 0