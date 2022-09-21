Read full article on original website
New York City's Babyllon wins Carteret Battle of the Bands
New York City-based funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon wins the Carteret Battle of the Bands on Sept. 18 in Carteret Park. PHOTO BY ELHAM HUSSIAN. The multi-hyphenated talent of Polina Antoni Kanin is the singer-songwriter-guitarist of funky, soulful blues-rock outfit Babyllon and the founding producer-engineer of PowerBush Records. Her New York City-based act, which has been described as “if Amy Winehouse and Led Zeppelin had a baby in New Orleans,” recently won $1,500 as the first-place band winner of the Carteret Battle of the Bands. In the midst of a cultural and economic renaissance, the blossoming borough also provided $1,500 to a solo first-place winner, New York City’s folky dream-popster Elizabeth Winterbourne, as well $1,000 each to two second-place finishers: singer-songwriter Mel Rose and the energetic trio This Island Earth, both from North Jersey. Organized by the Carteret-based Central Jersey Arts Council, the Sept. 18 band battle closed the borough’s annual five-day Charity Carnival, which included its 46th annual Ethnic Day featuring a performance by Grammy-nominated hit makers Gin Blossoms.
Commodity Trading: Dies Irae Screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25
M. Wood’s experimental feature Commodity Trading: Dies Irae screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, September 25. Here is my interview with M. Woods:. Nigrin: Why did you make Commodity Trading: Dies Irae?. Woods: Commodity Trading's origin is a complicated story. When I was 17...
ArtsBergen to Present Public Art Programs in Fall Celebration at Hackensack's SACKtoberfest
(HACKENSACK, NJ) -- This fall, a range of public art programming will be featured at SACKtoberfest in Hackensack. This fun-filled festival of art, food, brew, and live music returns to Hackensack, on October 15 from 1:00pm to 8:00pm at Atlantic Street Park. The festivities, organized by The Sack Business Alliance and the City of Hackensack, are free and open to the public.
The Montclair Art Museum Holds an Indigenous Peoples Weekend
Above: Jeremy Dennis (top, photo by Simon Howell), Brent Michael Davids (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum), Laura Ortman (photo by Frank Schramm/Montclair Art Museum) and Caroline Monnet, “No One Spoke of Extinction,” 2021, vinyl print (photo courtesy of the artist). The Montclair Art Museum (MAM) will honor...
State Theatre presents Three Dog Night
(NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ) -- The newly renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents legendary band, Three Dog Night on Friday, October 14 at 8:00pm. Three Dog Night has been entertaining generations for over 50 years with their live performances and hit songs such as “Black and White,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets range from $29-$99.
Robert Organes Art Exhibit at Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch in October
(BARNEGAT, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Barnegat Branch presents “Now and Then,” an exhibit of paintings by local artist Robert Organes, during the month of October. The display marks Robert’s return to the Barnegat Branch as a contributing artist. He has also exhibited in regional juried shows and galleries in northern New Jersey.
RVCC Slates Contemporary Art Exhibition Featuring Work by Two NJ Artists
“Charge III, IV, V” by Wendell Jeffrey; lithography, chine collé w/viscosity inks on paper; each 22” x 18”; 2021. (BRANCHBURG, NJ) -- Raritan Valley Community College’s Arts & Design department will present Narrative Images, an exhibition showcasing the work of New Jersey artists Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, October 7-28, in the Art Gallery at the College’s Branchburg campus.
Ocean County Library presents Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre
(JACKSON, NJ) -- Join in a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month and enjoy music and dance by the Alborada Spanish Dance Theatre at the Ocean County Library Jackson Branch on Saturday, October 8. The Hispanic Tapas Dance Program will be a mixture of classical, regional, and flamenco dances from Spain, and Latin American dances from Mexico and Ecuador. Showtime is 2:00pm.
The Gallery at Green Door Studio presents Sandra Charlap: A Walk in Her Shoes
(MILLBURN, NJ) -- A new art gallery, known as The Gallery at Green Door Studio, or The Gallery for short, is in the heart of Downtown Millburn and will open its doors to the public October 14, 2022. The premiere exhibit at The Gallery will feature the work of artist Sandra Charlap, a lifelong NJ native, with connections to the SOMA, Livingston and East Orange communities, she brings a world of experience and talent to this show.
Soldier Island screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23
Charly and Eriel Santagdo’s Soldier Island -- a dance adaptation of Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None -- screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on September 23. Here is my interview with Charly Santagdo:. Nigrin: Why did you make Soldier Island?. Santagado: We made...
NJ Youth Symphony Legacy Concert Honors Former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow
(NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ) -- The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of Wharton Arts, will host a legacy concert in honor of former Artistic Director Barbara Barstow on Sunday, October 2 at 3:00pm at the Cullen Center at Westminster Choir College located at 101 Walnut Lane in Princeton. Featuring alumni musicians of the New Jersey Youth Symphony and Westminster Community Orchestra, as well as special guests, the legacy orchestra will be led by NJYS Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, Music Director of The Discovery Orchestra George Marriner Maull, and Westminster Community Orchestra Conductor Ruth Ochs. The concert is free but tickets are required. Tickets can be reserved at NJYS.org.
October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic Takes Place October 7th
(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Poetry and Paintings NJ and Co-Collaborator Crystal Letters has announced its lineup for October's Poetry and Paintings Open Mic at Greenspace Studios on October 7th. Poetry and Paintings is an open mic and art showcase, featuring musicians, poets, and artists from the tri-state area. This October’s Poetry and Paintings Open Mic event will feature Jersey City Poet Laureate, Rescue Poetix, musician CSW aka @heroic_poet, artists by Aryeh Kadosh and Buttered Roll and more. The event takes place from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at Greenspace Studio Green Space Studios 195 New York Ave Ste 3E Jersey City. Event curation by SammyB (itsbymmas) and videography by Dolo_xi.
Light Opera of New Jersey to open 2022-23 season with "Candide"
(MADISON, NJ) -- Light Opera of New Jersey will begin their 2022-23 season with a performance of Leonard Bernstein's operetta, Candide. There will be two performances, Saturday, October 22 at 8:00pm and Sunday October 23 at 3:00pm at the Dorothy Young Center for the Performing Arts (Madison, NJ). This concert performance will feature Maestro Jason Tramm leading the 30-piece Light Opera of New Jersey Orchestra, over 60 singers in the chorus and highly acclaimed soloists drawn from the best Broadway and operatic talent.
Music Mountain Theatre Adds Special Events To Its Season
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- As the 2022 season of Main Stage performances, young audience series productions, and Theatre School session continues, Music Mountain Theatre also offers additional special events to enjoy this fall. On Sunday, September 25 at 7:00pm, join Sally and Ian Bethmann for an evening of Broadway favorites! The...
Wharton Arts' 2022-23 Season Marks Multiple Anniversary Celebrations and the Integration of the New Jersey Youth Chorus
(BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ) -- Wharton Arts, New Jersey’s largest non-profit community performing arts education organization announced its 2022-2023 season featuring over 50 public events presented by its nearly 2,000 talented students, artistic staff, and faculty members. The new season marks the 30th Anniversary of the recently integrated New Jersey Youth Chorus as well as the 10th Anniversary of the Paterson Music Project, two of Wharton Arts’ visionary programs that continue to provide vital opportunities for their communities to come together in celebration of creativity and culture.
Ramapo College Professor’s Book "Operation Pedro Pan" Explores Extraordinary Cold War Event
(MAHWAH, NJ) -- When Cuba opened its borders to the United States in 2015 after decades of closure, it was global news. Since then, several Cold War histories have unearthed incredible events that took place on the island. One, which is seldom told, focuses on Cuba’s children. In his...
MPAC presents Life in the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Ghost Hunter Amy Bruni
(MORRISTOWN, NJ) -- Do ghosts exist? And if so, can they be communicated with? Popular ghost hunter Amy Bruni talks all things supernatural at Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) on Saturday, October 15 at 8:00pm. Tickets range from $29-$49. Amy Bruni started her professional ghost hunting career just over a...
PHOTOS from "Thoroughly Modern Millie" at Music Mountain Theatre
(LAMBERTVILLE, NJ) -- Music Mountain Theatre revisits the wild and wooly Roaring 20s when Thoroughly Modern Millie comes to the stage for a four-weekend run opening on September 16th and running through October 9th. Set in New York City in 1922, this tells the story of young Millie Dillmount from Kansas, who comes to New York in search of a new life for herself. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
Ocean County Artists' Guild Showcase at Ocean County Library in October
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- The Ocean County Library Toms River Branch presents “Expressions,” a display by members of the Ocean County Artists’ Guild, throughout the month of October. The exhibit is located in the Branch’s 2nd Floor Gallery, will showcase the diverse talent of the Ocean County Artists’ Guild members. The exhibit will include artwork in oils, acrylics, watercolors, and photographs.
Top 15 Most Read Stories at New Jersey Stage from September 11-17, 2022
Here's a look at the top 15 most read articles published at New Jersey Stage from September 11-17, 2022. Each week we publish about 70 articles, including several original columns and features, along with news releases for events happening throughout the state and nearby areas like Philadelphia and New York City. This week's top 15 includes articles from 6 counties in New Jersey (Atlantic, Essex, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, and Somerset).
