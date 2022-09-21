Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.

WALNUT COVE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO