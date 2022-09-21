Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to re-open in new Kernersville location this monthThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Sandy Ridge News
Congratulations to Rachel Reeves Cain, Instructional Coach for Sandy Ridge Elementary. She was selected through a competitive application process as a Foundations of Math Regional Coach through the NC State Improvement Project. She will work closely with the NC Department of Public Instruction Exceptional Children’s Literacy and Math Consultants to develop regional professional learning opportunities.
thestokesnews.com
Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist
Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.
thestokesnews.com
What’s Going On
Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to mason.winfree@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)
yadkinripple.com
Live Like Norah foundation reflects teen’s ‘heart of service’
Norah Smitherman at age 3. A phrase written by Norah as a child becomes the logo for the Live Like Norah foundation. The inaugural Live Like Norah golf tournament fundraiser planned for Saturday at Silo Run is already sold out, a testament to the hard work of a mother determined to keep the spirit of her daughter alive. The Live Like Norah foundation is a 501(c) 3 established by Jennifer Smitherman in memory of her daughter Norah.
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
thestokesnews.com
Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto
Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
Photos show Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens appear for hearing in death of Jason Corbett
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Photos provided by the Winston-Salem Journal show Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens appearing for a hearing at the Davidson County Courthouse on Wednesday in connection to the death of Irish businessman Jason Corbett. Thomas and his daughter Molly were convicted of murder on Aug. 9, 2017, in connection to the death […]
'Life has a way of humbling you' | Forsyth County Sheriff speaks on the Salvation Army and the impact it had on his family
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. is teaming up with the Salvation Army Center of Hope to help people facing homelessness. They will be holding 'Home Plus 22' on September 30 at Bailey Park from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The event will feature live music,...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
thestokesnews.com
The Stokes County Nickels for Know-How Referendum will be held on Thursday, Nov. 17
Dr. Emily Cope, County Extension Director, said one polling place has been established in the County. The polling location is as follows: County Extension Office at: 700 North Main Street, Danbury, NC 27016. Dr. Cope explained that the referendum is being held to let users and producers of feed or...
thestokesnews.com
General Election Information
Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voters Registration Day. According to 2020 U.S. Census data, one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The website NationalVoterRegistratioDay.org states that millions of Americans every year find themselves unable to vote because they have missed registration deadlines, did not update their registration, or are unsure of even how to register. To help promote deadlines, tools, eligibility conditions, and encourage more people to register to vote, here is some information and timeline for the upcoming general election.
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Schools to scout recruitment fairs this October
At the Stokes County Board of Education work session held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Board of Education discussed staffing within the Stokes County School System. Human Resources/Executive Director and Public Information Officer, Melisa Jessup, reported that there were five vacant positions in the Stokes County School System. At the Elementary level there is vacant positions for one music teacher and one art teacher. Substitute teachers are in place covering these classrooms at this time. The school system has reached out to retirees to see if they would be willing to assume the roles, but so far have not had any takers.
triad-city-beat.com
To their own beat: Annual Guilford Native American Association Pow Wow is a celebration of resilience
“For three days in September, this is our sacred ground,” says Pow Wow chairperson Jennifer Baxter Revels as she stands under a burgundy fabric shelter on a mild Saturday afternoon at Jaycee Park in Greensboro. Meandering up a winding path through dappled sunlight, visitors to the 45th Annual Guilford...
thestokesnews.com
Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove
The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
WBTV
Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
Essence
Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour
The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
Old Gold Black
Wake Forest students are advised to be more respectful to their neighbors
Community members in neighborhoods around Wake Forest University have become frustrated with what they view as inconsiderate behavior from some off-campus Wake Forest students. According to Wake Forest’s Associate Dean of Student Conduct, Dr. Jim Settle, there’s been ongoing and increasing reports of off-campus student behavior. “The neighbors...
Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
Elkin Tribune
County approves funding to move YVEDDI
Eyebrows were raised at Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of County Commissioners in Dobson when a relocation of YVEDDI was proposed. In a lengthy discussion that followed the board tried to find the balance between fiscal responsibility and doing the greatest good for the people of Surry County, while voting to allow YVEDDI to move to a new home in Mount Airy.
