King, NC

thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

Congratulations to Rachel Reeves Cain, Instructional Coach for Sandy Ridge Elementary. She was selected through a competitive application process as a Foundations of Math Regional Coach through the NC State Improvement Project. She will work closely with the NC Department of Public Instruction Exceptional Children’s Literacy and Math Consultants to develop regional professional learning opportunities.
DANBURY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Community gathers to celebrate life of motorcyclist

Community members honor the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern in Walnut Cove. (Photo courtesy of Blue Ridge Chapter Enforcers MC) On Friday, Sept. 16, many people gathered at the Ingles in Walnut Cove to celebrate the life and memory of Joseph Cole Southern, who passed away in a motorcycle crash on the night of Sept. 12.
WALNUT COVE, NC
thestokesnews.com

What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to mason.winfree@thestokesnews.com. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)
KING, NC
yadkinripple.com

Live Like Norah foundation reflects teen’s ‘heart of service’

Norah Smitherman at age 3. A phrase written by Norah as a child becomes the logo for the Live Like Norah foundation. The inaugural Live Like Norah golf tournament fundraiser planned for Saturday at Silo Run is already sold out, a testament to the hard work of a mother determined to keep the spirit of her daughter alive. The Live Like Norah foundation is a 501(c) 3 established by Jennifer Smitherman in memory of her daughter Norah.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
Bailey, NC
King, NC
thestokesnews.com

Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto

Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
WALNUT COVE, NC
Tom Tilley
Anne Gordon
thestokesnews.com

General Election Information

Tuesday, Sept. 20 is National Voters Registration Day. According to 2020 U.S. Census data, one in four eligible Americans are not registered to vote. The website NationalVoterRegistratioDay.org states that millions of Americans every year find themselves unable to vote because they have missed registration deadlines, did not update their registration, or are unsure of even how to register. To help promote deadlines, tools, eligibility conditions, and encourage more people to register to vote, here is some information and timeline for the upcoming general election.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Schools to scout recruitment fairs this October

At the Stokes County Board of Education work session held on Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Board of Education discussed staffing within the Stokes County School System. Human Resources/Executive Director and Public Information Officer, Melisa Jessup, reported that there were five vacant positions in the Stokes County School System. At the Elementary level there is vacant positions for one music teacher and one art teacher. Substitute teachers are in place covering these classrooms at this time. The school system has reached out to retirees to see if they would be willing to assume the roles, but so far have not had any takers.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Annual FallFest returned to Walnut Cove

The Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove. Inflatable slides for kids at the Walnut Cove FallFest. Huckelberry Shyne performing at the Walnut Cove FallFest. On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Cove Group hosted their annual Walnut Cove FallFest in downtown Walnut Cove from 2 p.m....
WALNUT COVE, NC
WBTV

Advisory Board changes course, agrees to flag placement

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The controversy over whether or not a permanent flag should be placed in Salisbury’s newest park is apparently over after the advisory board for Bell Tower Green Park agreed to accept a recommendation from the City Council to permanently place a flag in the park.
SALISBURY, NC
Essence

Inside Mary J. Blige's Good Morning Gorgeous Tour

The 23-city tour kicked off with a sold-out show in Greensboro, North Carolina, with support from Queen Naija and Ella Mai. Mary J. Blige is reminding the nation exactly why she’s heralded as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul this fall, hitting stages across the country with her Good Morning Gorgeous tour.
GREENSBORO, NC
Old Gold Black

Wake Forest students are advised to be more respectful to their neighbors

Community members in neighborhoods around Wake Forest University have become frustrated with what they view as inconsiderate behavior from some off-campus Wake Forest students. According to Wake Forest’s Associate Dean of Student Conduct, Dr. Jim Settle, there’s been ongoing and increasing reports of off-campus student behavior. “The neighbors...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.
GREENSBORO, NC
Elkin Tribune

County approves funding to move YVEDDI

Eyebrows were raised at Monday night’s meeting of the Surry County Board of County Commissioners in Dobson when a relocation of YVEDDI was proposed. In a lengthy discussion that followed the board tried to find the balance between fiscal responsibility and doing the greatest good for the people of Surry County, while voting to allow YVEDDI to move to a new home in Mount Airy.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

