Read full article on original website
Related
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years
I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
Want To Feel Welcomed? Check Out The Friendliest Town In Montana.
There's been some talk recently, especially around the Bozeman area, that Montanans might not be as friendly as they could be, particularly to those who move here from other places. Of course, every person's story is different, and while I don't doubt those folks that had a bad experience, as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No One Knows About Montana’s Most Incredible Natural Attraction
Sometimes the best destinations are the ones that take a bit of effort to get to. Montana is known for its wilderness, forests, and endless other natural wonders. Some of these natural wonders are easy to reach, and some are a journey. You never know how incredible something might be until you venture out there.
This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana
If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales
Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman
Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras
Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist
Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
Dear Montana Pizza Lovers, Does This Belong On Pizza? Yes Or No?
I would like to settle a debate that's been going on for years. It was recently National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and in honor of that, I asked Montanans what their favorite pizza topping was. Surprisingly, one of the most popular answers was...pineapple. It seemed that some folks were almost embarrassed to say pineapple was their favorite topping, almost like they were doing something wrong, and according to some folks, they are.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
7 Great Resources for Montana Foraging and Mushroom Hunting
Gathering edibles in the outdoors of Montana has become incredibly popular. What's not to like? Finding food gems while enjoying the best landscape in the country sounds pretty good to us. Whether you're a seasoned expert and have been foraging for years or a newbie who can't yet recognize edible...
Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates
I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day
Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React
There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?
When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
Epic Book/TV Series’ Main Character Is From Montana
If you are looking to get into a TV show or book series, you should give this one a shot. Historically, Montana has been somewhat overlooked when it comes to books and TV shows. Before Yellowstone came out, the most popular movie or book about Montana was A River Runs Through It. As Montana continues to gain traction in popular media, we see that yet another popular book turned tv series features a main character from our very own state.
Open Letter from Communism Survivor Now in Montana
We have nowhere else to flee to. We must stand for freedom here in the United States. We must stand for freedom here in Montana. I have gotten the honor of running into several immigrants into the United States who fled socialist or communist countries. They now live in Montana and listen to our statewide radio show. That's what they all have been telling me. There is nowhere else to flee to.
AM 1450 KMMS
Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1450 KMMS has the best news coverage for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0