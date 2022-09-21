ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

AM 1450 KMMS

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This Delicious Montana Favorite Has Been Popular For Years

I was blessed to grow up in a town that hosts a state fair. Every year, for 10 days, the fair would come and us locals would head out to see all the attractions. Of course, as a youth, I wanted to spend all of my time in the midway. That's where all of my friends—and to be honest, most of the fun—was located.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

This is One of The Most Unique Places to Stay in Montana

If you're planning a trip to Montana and are looking for somewhere to stay, you need to check out this incredible place. One of Montana's most unique bed & breakfasts is close to Bozeman and offers guests something extraordinary. That's because it's also a wolf sanctuary. The Howlers Inn B&B...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana AG on Credit Card Companies Mapping Gun Sales

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen made his monthly appearance on KGVO’s Talk Back show on Friday and filled the phone lines with questions and comments from callers. One of the first questions dealt with how recording credit card sales of guns, which Knudsen said could have a chilling effect on the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Love Beer? Don’t Miss This Awesome Event in Bozeman

Montana is full of great breweries. In some of the state's more populated cities, it seems like there is a brewery on almost every corner. Needless to say, if you're a fan of craft beer, you have a lot of options. You can find everything, including locally made IPAs, lagers, ales, and more.
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Bravo! 6 of Montana’s Fantastic Symphony Orchestras

Something that Montanans can be incredibly proud of is the enormous pool of musical talent that has created symphony orchestras across the entire state...and it all started in Butte. It's quite extraordinary for a state with just over a million people. You can get a dose of big city culture...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

My Unforgettable Montana Road Trip to See This Mainstream Artist

Have you ever made a spontaneous last-minute decision to take a road trip?. Being spontaneous can be a lot of fun, and can also lead to some unforgettable memories. In 2019, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was travelling around the country for weekly performances known as "Sunday Service." Almost all of the performances included a large choir that was flown in specifically for the event.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Dear Montana Pizza Lovers, Does This Belong On Pizza? Yes Or No?

I would like to settle a debate that's been going on for years. It was recently National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and in honor of that, I asked Montanans what their favorite pizza topping was. Surprisingly, one of the most popular answers was...pineapple. It seemed that some folks were almost embarrassed to say pineapple was their favorite topping, almost like they were doing something wrong, and according to some folks, they are.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Should Stand Up to Radical Judge on Birth Certificates

I'm with Jeremy Carl on this one. Montana should NOT be intimidated by the liberal mob media and a radical activist judge in Billings. Instead, Montana should be actively encouraging these Left-wing news outlets to run stories about how Montana is pushing back against this radical Left-wing nonsense. It will send a message to the radical activists on the East and Left coasts to stay the heck out of our state.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day

Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Moving to Montana: Recent Teenage Transplants React

There's more than enough chatter about Montana newbies, but I had an extraordinary opportunity to pick the brains of teenagers who had moved to Montana in the last couple of years. One of my friends is part of a large, long-time Bozeman family and has two teenagers herself. Aside from...
BOZEMAN, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Is Tester Prematurely Spiking the Ball on Veteran Suicides?

When I first saw the veteran suicide numbers being reported by the VA earlier in the week, I was immediately skeptical. My first reaction was that the US Department of Veterans Affairs was using old numbers. They were touting numbers that showed a decline in veteran suicides between 2018 and 2020. That's great, I thought, but what happened since the Spring of 2020- mental health took a hit across the board.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Epic Book/TV Series’ Main Character Is From Montana

If you are looking to get into a TV show or book series, you should give this one a shot. Historically, Montana has been somewhat overlooked when it comes to books and TV shows. Before Yellowstone came out, the most popular movie or book about Montana was A River Runs Through It. As Montana continues to gain traction in popular media, we see that yet another popular book turned tv series features a main character from our very own state.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Open Letter from Communism Survivor Now in Montana

We have nowhere else to flee to. We must stand for freedom here in the United States. We must stand for freedom here in Montana. I have gotten the honor of running into several immigrants into the United States who fled socialist or communist countries. They now live in Montana and listen to our statewide radio show. That's what they all have been telling me. There is nowhere else to flee to.
MONTANA STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

AM 1450 KMMS

