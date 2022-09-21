Read full article on original website
Related
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
oilcity.news
First fall wind closures in effect on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching near 60 mph
CASPER, Wyo. — Fall has arrived in Wyoming and with it, strong winds. The first partial road closures of the season due to strong winds are in effect on portions of Interstates 25 and 80 in southeast Wyoming. As of 10 a.m. Friday, I-25 is closed to light, high-profile...
mybighornbasin.com
National Weather Service Anticipates a Warmer, Drier October for Wyoming
The National Weather Service is predicting October – and the last three months of 2022 – will bring above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for Wyoming. The National Weather Service Office in Riverton released the latest report from the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. According to the report, October 2022 looks more like summer than fall.
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
county17.com
First day of fall likely bringing snow to Wyoming; Yellowstone has 80% chance on Thursday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Thursday marks the official start of fall, and some areas around Wyoming are expected to see snow, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Yellowstone National Park has an 80% chance of rain during the day Thursday and an 80% chance of rain and snow overnight. The park could see about 2 inches of snow accumulation, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
county17.com
Air quality health alert issued for northeastern Wyoming
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Blowing dust Thursday driven by wind gusts as high as 50 mph has prompted an air quality health alert for the Powder River Basin, according to the National Weather Service. The health alert went into effect at 6 a.m. Sept. 22, and will continue until 4...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in western Wyoming Thursday; strong winds with up to 60 mph gusts coming to I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — Some areas of western Wyoming are likely to see snow on Thursday and Thursday night, and southeast Wyoming is expected to see strong winds develop overnight Thursday and into Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely in the west on Wednesday and Wednesday...
Sick of the Hot Weather? A Major Cooldown Is on the Way
Those in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle who are sick of the hot weather are in luck, as a major cooldown is on the way. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says most areas will see highs in the upper 70s to 80s today, with some 90s showing up in lower elevations, but a cold front will move through the area tonight, bringing much cooler temperatures to the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can’t eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn’t an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park’s...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Hunters May Be Squeezed Out By ‘Landowner Tags’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Landowner hunting tags could be pushing rank-and-file hunters out of one of Wyoming’s premier trophy elk hunt areas, a state legislator said. “(Elk hunt Area 124) is probably the most desirable, hardest-to-draw bull elk tag in the state of Wyoming,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Here Is A Kuralt-Like Spectacular Wyoming Road Trip
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all...
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Prost! Cheyenne Is Filled With Celebrations This Weekend
This is going to be a big weekend for fun in Cheyenne. We have a lot of festivals and celebrations going on around town, so bust out those party pants one more time and get ready to boogie all weekend. I'm hoping your party pants are a bright color. They don't have to be, it is just what I'm imagining. You look good in them. Sorry I made this weird.
It’s Time To Stop Ignoring Wyoming’s Beautiful Bighorn Mountains
It's time for the world to stop ignoring Wyoming's beautiful Bighorn Mountains. And I KNOW some of you are saying, "No. Hush. Be Quiet." because here in Wyoming, we like to be a bit secretive about how amazing our state is. But, I think it's time we let other people...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
WYDOT opens up the Wyoming Travel Authorization program for the upcoming winter season
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - As we begin feeling the first chills of fall, Mother Nature is letting us know winter is coming, and so is winter driving. As a way to prepare, WYDOT is letting folks know they are opening up the Wyoming Travel Authorization Program or W-TAP ahead of the 2022 -2023 winter season.
Cheyenne Mayor Warns Motorists About Dangerous Driving Habits
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says he's concerned about getting a lot of calls lately about near misses involving local drivers who almost hit pedestrians. The mayor made the comments in his weekly ''Mayor's Minute" column for Friday, Sept. 23. Collins wrote that he's been getting a lot of calls about drivers almost hitting students, bicyclists, and other cars.
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
oilcity.news
Water demands too great for Cheyenne to welcome $1.1B meat packing plant, mayor says
CASPER, Wyo. — While Cheyenne was considered for the home of a new $1.1 billion meat packing plant, the city lacks the infrastructure needed to meet the plant’s demands for water, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. Collins said...
KOWB AM 1290
Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0