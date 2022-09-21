ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
KENTUCKY STATE
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret

Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
INDIANA STATE
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Suicide Prevention Month: Indiana Radio Host Shares Her Story

Suicide is one of those topics that carries with it a lot of stigma and I believe that it's that stigma that makes it so difficult for people struggling to actually reach out for help. I believe one of the ways that we end that stigma is by sharing our own personal stories and struggles. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and if you'll let me I'd like to share some of my story with you.
INDIANA STATE
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River

It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
NEWPORT, KY
Did You Know Seeing Crock-Pots In Wisconsin Bars Is A Good Thing?

If you ever walk into a Wisconsin bar and notice a crock-pot, that means you're at a good place. Crock-Pots Are A Traditional Way To Cook Meals In The Midwest. When I come home from work and a crock-pot is out on the kitchen counter, I immediately get excited. That means I'll be eating chili soon. Crock-pot cooking is so delicious. I really wish I did it more. The fall is the perfect time of year to fire it up.
WISCONSIN STATE
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival

There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
DANDRIDGE, TN
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?

Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

