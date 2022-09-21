Read full article on original website
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
Kentucky Teacher Brings Happiness to Community with Amazing Post-It Note Murals – See Photos
In my former life, before the radio personality became my career, I was a teacher of theatre. I miss teaching so much. I loved watching the kids discover gifts and talents they never realized they had. It was also very rewarding to be able to comfort them and work to make them feel better when they needed someone to listen to them or a shoulder to cry on.
Study Reveals the Most Popular Fictional Dogs in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
I think you would agree with me when I say that a lot of our most beloved fictional characters are dogs. You could probably name five of your favorites (they are most likely animated) right now without any trouble at all. Think about it - we could be watching the most violent action movie ever, and we'd be okay with dozens of people getting killed on screen, but don't you dare hurt a dog, that's where we draw the line.
Indiana Photographer Captures Eerily Beautiful Picture of a Great Egret
Of all the kinds of photography, I think the one I appreciate the most is nature photography - more specifically, pictures of animals. In addition to having the right equipment to get the perfect shot, you also need to have patience, knowledge, and probably a little bit of luck. Jeff Basham is a photographer from northern Indiana, and one of his recent pictures exemplifies what I'm talking about.
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
Suicide Prevention Month: Indiana Radio Host Shares Her Story
Suicide is one of those topics that carries with it a lot of stigma and I believe that it's that stigma that makes it so difficult for people struggling to actually reach out for help. I believe one of the ways that we end that stigma is by sharing our own personal stories and struggles. September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and if you'll let me I'd like to share some of my story with you.
Kentucky Women’s Ministry Quilts Thousands Blankets Out of Pure Love
A group of women from Kentucky has made thousands of quilts for those in need and it's one of the most beautiful acts of love ever. ALL ABOUT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH QUILTING MINISTRY. The women of Macedonia Baptist Church are a force to be reckoned with. They are a mighty...
Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana Residents Share Crazy and Hilarious Things Their Grandparents Used to Say
When we were kids, our grandparents would say the craziest things. At the time, we didn't think anything if it. But, as we grew up we realized that some of the stuff they said was either hilarious or sometimes made no sense. Or, did the crazy things they said make perfect sense?
Why Do Alligators Keep Appearing In Wisconsin (3 in 3 months)?
Believe it or not, there might be a problem with alligators in Wisconsin. If you ever wondered if alligators could live outdoors in Wisconsin, the answer is no. Since they're cold-blooded animals, they don't care for cold climates. In the U.S., the southeastern part of the country provides the ideal...
5 Crazy Ways Nature Predicts We’ll Have A Harsh Hard Winter for Kentucky & Indiana (PHOTOS)
There are all kinds of ways people try to predict winter but they say nature is the best way to do it. Observing these things can often be your best bet in knowing what's ahead. FIVE WAYS NATURE PREDICTS A HARSH WINTER. If you're anything like me you always take...
See the 75 Million Year Old Dinosaur Remains Found in Missouri
A very old former Missouri resident just road-tripped to a museum in Chicago. He/She/It used to be a dinosaur 75 million years ago, but is now being prepared to put on a show for you. ABC 7 Chicago reported that this dinosaur discovered in Missouri has now arrived in the...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
Did You Know Seeing Crock-Pots In Wisconsin Bars Is A Good Thing?
If you ever walk into a Wisconsin bar and notice a crock-pot, that means you're at a good place. Crock-Pots Are A Traditional Way To Cook Meals In The Midwest. When I come home from work and a crock-pot is out on the kitchen counter, I immediately get excited. That means I'll be eating chili soon. Crock-pot cooking is so delicious. I really wish I did it more. The fall is the perfect time of year to fire it up.
Smoky Mountains Make Magical Backdrop for This Tennessee Hot Air Balloon Festival
There is no doubt that the Smoky Mountains are breathtaking this time of year and they will provide a most magical backdrop for a hot air balloon festival this fall. Whether you're looking for a hike through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to see the fall foliage, or you prefer mountain roller coasters and rooftop goats, or maybe you'd like to visit underground caverns that once housed bootleggers, the Smoky Mountains have something for everyone.
Horror Fans! You Can Meet Freddy Krueger at ScareFest in Kentucky
Horror fans here in Kentucky are about to get a really cool opportunity to meet a scary movie icon. Robert Englund, who originated the role of Freddy Krueger in The Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, is the marquee guest at this year's ScareFest Weekend. The 14th Annual ScareFest Weekend, which...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
Did You Know an Illinois Theater is Considered One of America’s Most Haunted Places?
Looking to get your scares on at a place that isn't exactly considered one of the most well-known haunted spots in Illinois?. I mean when it comes to haunted theaters I tend to think of the music hall in my own backyard before I consider this place. Maybe it's just...
3 Haunted Lighthouses You Need to Visit in Wisconsin This Fall
Door County, Wisconsin is a great place to visit at any point of the year, but in the Fall Door County is a magnificent sight to see. Home to some of the best fall colors and scenic drives, to say Door County is a Fall tourist hotpot is a major understatement.
