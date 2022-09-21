Read full article on original website
A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night Happening October
Grab a team and a costume and join the Boos & Q's: A Spooktacular Trivia & Game Night for a Halloween fundraiser sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union to benefit the Albany County Public Library Foundation!. In-person participants would need a team to compete. Teams can be of two, three, or...
Scaramie Downtown is BACK
I hope nobody got SCARED, but Laramie's favorite Scaramie 2022 Downtown will be back this Halloween!. Everyone has about a month to plan out their costume. Every year, Downtown Laramie and all the local businesses would do trick-or-treat. Pop by for some treats, or maybe tricks too! Would be a fun way to get to know the community and just HAVE FUN!
How to Prepare for Winter in Laramie
If you are new to Laramie, like my roommate is, who came all the way from a Tropical country where the only two seasons are summer and rain, this post is for you. Okay, despite some people saying "I love the cold," or, "the cold never bother me anyway," winter in Laramie is a different kind. Yes, the snow can be beautiful but most of the time, it's brutal. Even without the snow, the weather can be brutal if you don't properly prepare yourself. So, keep scrolling to find out how you can best prepare for winter in Laradise.
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
This Weekend in Laramie
Ah YAY! It's finally FRIDAY! TGIF, right? Here's your weekly fun-things-to-do-in-Laramie list! Don't forget, this is the last 2 weeks of the Farmers Market. Make sure to get all that you need! So many options on Saturday, I haven't decided what to do yet!. Friday, Sept 23. Albany County Public...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 16-22]
It's that time of the week when your mind is kind of already logged out and ready for the weekend. Yup, me too. Before you do that, in case you missed it, here is a news recap of all that has happened this week. Ps. If you need some fun...
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
Look! Coffee, Crepes And More At New Cheyenne Café
The eatery in Cheyenne's Frontier Mall has a new neighbor. On Friday, a new cafe called Forge Cafe opened in the mall. The best part about Forge is that they're not just another coffee shop in town, which, let's be honest, we all read the Facebook Community posts in Cheyenne, saying new coffee shop is almost as bad as new bank or attorney's office. Luckily, Forge Cafe differentiated itself from the rest of the pack.
Fall Book Sale at the Albany County Public Library
The Friends of the Albany County Public Library will hold a Fall book sale from Friday, September 23 - Monday, September 26. The Friends of the Library sale is well organized with items arranged on shelves as in a regular bookstore with maps available to help navigate by genre. The...
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
TOMORROW: Have Some Chocolate, Chats, & Chai
If you are a practitioner, teacher, facilitator - whatever you call yourself, join the Healing Arts community and share your offerings, services, and information with the Laramie Community. And maybe even collaborate with some other providers!. The Event. Day: Tuesday, September 20. Time: 5:30 p.m, to 7:30 p.m. Venue: 100...
Cheyenne NWS: 65 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for areas of southeast Wyoming. While the cities of Cheyenne and Laramie are not included in the warning, the summit area of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is. The agency posted this statement on its...
Need Plans? Check Out What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
Ah, Friday, the day we look forward to the most each and every week. It's the kick-off of, presumably a good time. This weekend is going to be a lot of fun with a festival making things interesting and kicking things off later this afternoon. There's also plenty of live music and more. Let's dig into this weekend's activities.
Take a Peek at the 2022 Cheyenne Greek Festival (Menu, Prices, & More)
Growing up reading and watching Percy Jackson, I have always loved Greek Mythology and culture. To the point where I wanted to take up Greek Mythology as a major in college when I was 15. When I found out there was a Greek Festival in Cheyenne, I got on I-80 immediately. I got to try so many fun foods, and as a foodie myself, I was over the moon.
$1.1B Meatpacking Plant Could Be Coming to Cheyenne
A $1.1 billion meatpacking plant could be coming to Cheyenne, Mayor Patrick Collins says. Collins said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column that a business would like to build one of the largest meatpacking plants in North America in the Swan Ranch Business Park. "It is early in the process,"...
Wyoming’s Past & Present Museum Names New Executive Director
The Laramie Plains Museum, located at the historic Ivinson Mansion in Laramie welcomes Wyoming native, Matthew Blakeman, as its new Executive Director. Blakeman grew up in Dubois where he attended both primary and secondary school. After attending the University of Wyoming, Blakeman and his wife, Laramie native Tracy Ratliff Blakeman, lived in Casper and Jackson Hole before making a home for many years along Oregon’s rugged central coast. In late 2021, he and Tracy moved from Lincoln City, Oregon, back to Wyoming where they can be near family.
Cheyenne NWS Predicts Wet, Windy Weather For SE Wyoming
Just in time for the official arrival of fall on Thursday, southeast Wyoming can expect a significant change from the warm summer-like weather we have been seeing of late. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on itS website:. ''A cold...
Cheyenne NWS: Red Flag Fire Warning Issued For SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for most of southeast Wyoming for Monday. The warning area includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Casper. Part of the Nebraska Panhandle is also included in the warning area. The agency posted this statement on its...
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
