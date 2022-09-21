OSWEGO – This Saturday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Upward Graphics of Fulton will be hosting a car show at Breitbeck Park in Oswego. This family fun event is free to attend and will have bounce houses, games, music, face painting, and many awesome cars. There will also be a raffle to win a Porsche! Upward Graphics encourages all to join the fun and Think Upward, as all proceeds from this event will benefit two local nonprofits, The Desens House and Victory Transformation.

