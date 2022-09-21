Read full article on original website
FULTON – Not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining bright, a perfect day to be working outside…if you’re properly prepared. For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.
FULTON – Mt. Adnah Cemetery Association is holding a chicken BBQ event fundraiser at Bullhead Point Pavilion in Fulton on September 25, 2022 starting at noon. All funds go towards the maintenance of the grounds of the cemetery. A raffle will also be held. We hope to see you there.
ROME, N.Y. -- Jamie Stasio, the first female firefighter to work with the Rome Fire Department says she was surprised after being presented Friday, with five yellow roses representing a Monday through Friday work week. The roses were a gift from Beth Jones to recognize Stasio's hard work, along with an invitation to be honored during women's business week in October.
OSWEGO — The Oswego City School District is going to consider recommendations from an efficiency study that could change class sizes and could shut down Frederick Leighton Elementary School. The Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education voted to engage with the recommendations for the study at Tuesday’s...
OSWEGO – The Oswego Trinity United Methodist Church (UMC) welcomes everyone to its freewill dinner on Sunday, October 2 from 4:30—5:30 p.m. or until sold out. The menu includes meat loaf, macaroni and cheese and bread pudding. The dinner will be served downstairs (use Utica Street entrance) as eat-in only. Donations will be accepted, but never expected.
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
OSWEGO – This Saturday, September 24 from noon to 5 p.m., Upward Graphics of Fulton will be hosting a car show at Breitbeck Park in Oswego. This family fun event is free to attend and will have bounce houses, games, music, face painting, and many awesome cars. There will also be a raffle to win a Porsche! Upward Graphics encourages all to join the fun and Think Upward, as all proceeds from this event will benefit two local nonprofits, The Desens House and Victory Transformation.
FULTON – During last night’s brief Fulton Common Council meeting, Tuesday, September 20, the council listened to concerns regarding plans for Nestle Building 30 and then approved all items on the agenda. One person spoke during public comment. Fourth Ward resident Amelia Ray expressed her concern with the...
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Solid Waste Department will sponsor a free paper shredding event from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, in front of the main office at the Bristol Hill Landfill, 3125 NYS Rte. 3, Fulton. County residents may bring up to five bankers’...
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. The Fulton City School District Board of Education met, Tuesday, September 13, when it discussed the first few days of school, enrollment data, and this year’s summer programs. Full story here. Michael Curtis was...
OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced Tuesday, September 20, the city of Oswego, in collaboration with the Oswego Speedway, will be hosting a free “walk thru trunk or treating” Halloween event at the Oswego Speedway on Saturday, October 29, from noon to 3 p.m. The event, first...
FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
OSWEGO – Long term district plans were discussed during last night’s Board of Education meeting last night, Tuesday, September 20, including the possible repurposing of Frederick Leighton Elementary School. Superintendent Dr. Mathis Calvin III discussed the four-part Efficiency Study the district hired out earlier this year to examine...
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- St. Joseph’s Health Hospital has updated its protocols allowing more leeway for patients. As of September 21, St. Joseph’s will be expanding its visitation hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Philip Falcone says this is to help the patients. “I think it also helps to have a […]
PHOENIX, NY – A collaboration between the Phoenix Central School District and the village of Phoenix is providing the community with some permanent artwork to admire downtown. Throughout the summer, John C. Birdlebough High School students enrolled in the school’s Mural Camp used various techniques to create their masterpiece....
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 439 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from Sept. 12 to Sept. 18) this past week, and one more person is reported to have died. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected...
