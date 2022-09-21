ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Oswego County Today

Joanne F. Koegel

MARTVILLE, NY – Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and...
MARTVILLE, NY
Oswego County Today

Susan E. Victory

OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Nora Frances Moore

FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Mary Elizabeth Joyce

STERLING, NY – Mary Elizabeth Joyce, 64, of Sterling, New York, passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, New York, Mary was the daughter of William G. Sr. and the late Nannette D. (Davies) Joyce. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time...
STERLING, NY
Oswego County Today

Phillip Kyle

STERLING, NY – Phillip Kyle, 82, of Sterling, New York, passed on Monday September 19, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, New York, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side for comfort. Phillip was born in Hannibal, New York, he was the son...
STERLING, NY
Oswego County Today

Sherri Lynn Matott

FULTON – Sherri Lynn Matott, 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly a year ago today, September 20, 2021. Born on April 21, 1964, to the late Mr. Stanley Krawczyk, and Sandra Chalone. Sherri was raised in Minetto, New York, graduating early from Oswego High School in 1981.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Vincent F. Alfano

OSWEGO – Vincent “Vinny” F. Alfano passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York. Vinny was born to the late Sebastian B. and Viola G. “Ouderkirk” Alfano on August 27, 1955. Vinny enjoyed...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Diana J. Fox

MEXICO, NY – Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years,...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday

OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Robert H. Weaver

HANNIBAL, NY – Robert “Bob” H. Weaver, 68, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully September 12, 2022. He was born in Potsdam, New York, to Leon & Virginia (Gushlaw) Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly Chillson Weaver; daughter, Brandi Weaver;...
HANNIBAL, NY
Oswego County Today

Volney Elementary Celebrates Theme Of The Year: ‘Be You’

FULTON – Volney Elementary School is beginning the new school year with a simple yet powerful message: “Be You.”. On Sept. 9, Principal Elizabeth Stoddard announced the new theme to students in the first afternoon assembly of the new year. The school gathered together as the teaching staff collectively read from “Be You,” a book by author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Production Of Oswego Players’ ‘A Comedy Of Tenors’ Almost Ready For Opening Night

OSWEGO – With only two weeks to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode. With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together beautifully and everyone is having a blast. The cast has been “finding the funny” and rehearsals are full of laughter and lunacy. Come prepared for a night of outstanding entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Summer Of 2022

Most summers start with the sweet smell of lilacs from our back yard. Not this year it was the foul smell of smoldering corn from the Attis silo that greeted us in the morning at the start of the Summer of 2022. Most summers as a child in Fulton the...
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1

OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers

OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
MEXICO, NY
Oswego County Today

Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

