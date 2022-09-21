Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Joanne F. Koegel
MARTVILLE, NY – Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer. Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and...
Susan E. Victory
OSWEGO – Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego, New York, passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, New York, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world...
Nora Frances Moore
FULTON – Nora Frances Moore of Fulton, New York, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at St. Luke’s Health Services, after a long struggle with dementia and several strokes. Nora was born on October 15, 1948, to the late William and Frances (Ross) Johnson in Ogdensburg, New...
Mary Elizabeth Joyce
STERLING, NY – Mary Elizabeth Joyce, 64, of Sterling, New York, passed away on September 19, 2022, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, New York, Mary was the daughter of William G. Sr. and the late Nannette D. (Davies) Joyce. Mary loved her family and enjoyed spending time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phillip Kyle
STERLING, NY – Phillip Kyle, 82, of Sterling, New York, passed on Monday September 19, 2022 at The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, New York, after a lengthy illness with his family by his side for comfort. Phillip was born in Hannibal, New York, he was the son...
Sherri Lynn Matott
FULTON – Sherri Lynn Matott, 52, of Fulton, New York, passed away unexpectedly a year ago today, September 20, 2021. Born on April 21, 1964, to the late Mr. Stanley Krawczyk, and Sandra Chalone. Sherri was raised in Minetto, New York, graduating early from Oswego High School in 1981.
Vincent F. Alfano
OSWEGO – Vincent “Vinny” F. Alfano passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the age of 67 at Oswego Hospital in Oswego, New York. Vinny was born to the late Sebastian B. and Viola G. “Ouderkirk” Alfano on August 27, 1955. Vinny enjoyed...
Diana J. Fox
MEXICO, NY – Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, New York, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams. Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Oswego Pride Festival Returns Saturday
OSWEGO – Oswego PRIDE is hosting a free family-friendly outdoor event with the theme “We are the People in Your Neighborhood” on September 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Oswego. Oswego PRIDE is hosting a festival for the first time since...
Robert H. Weaver
HANNIBAL, NY – Robert “Bob” H. Weaver, 68, of Hannibal, New York, passed away peacefully September 12, 2022. He was born in Potsdam, New York, to Leon & Virginia (Gushlaw) Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Kimberly Chillson Weaver; daughter, Brandi Weaver;...
Jared John Clears More Than $2,000 With James Shutts Memorial Sweep At Weedsport Kartway
WEEDSPORT, NY – With the threat of severe weather lingering all afternoon, more than 115 entries hustled their way through the James Shutts Memorial at Weedsport Kartway with Indiana driver Jared John going four for four on the day, taking home more than $2,000. John set fast time and...
Volney Elementary Celebrates Theme Of The Year: ‘Be You’
FULTON – Volney Elementary School is beginning the new school year with a simple yet powerful message: “Be You.”. On Sept. 9, Principal Elizabeth Stoddard announced the new theme to students in the first afternoon assembly of the new year. The school gathered together as the teaching staff collectively read from “Be You,” a book by author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milo Johnson To Headline Oct. 14 At Fulton Lions Club ‘Mane Event’ Comedy Night
FULTON – The Fulton Lions Club has announced that they will be hosting their annual Mane Event comedy night with comedian Milo Johnson on Friday, October 14, at the Fulton Polish Home. The opening act will be Becky Wiggins. All proceeds raised will benefit community members in need. “This...
Salmon River Fine Arts Center Online Auction To Be Held September 30
PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is holding their annual online auction on September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. Early bidding and preview starts Friday, September 23 by visiting https://srfac.betterworld.org and will run through 8 pm, Saturday, September 30. Simply select the 2022 Auction link...
Production Of Oswego Players’ ‘A Comedy Of Tenors’ Almost Ready For Opening Night
OSWEGO – With only two weeks to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode. With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together beautifully and everyone is having a blast. The cast has been “finding the funny” and rehearsals are full of laughter and lunacy. Come prepared for a night of outstanding entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.
Frank Castiglia Jr.: The Summer Of 2022
Most summers start with the sweet smell of lilacs from our back yard. Not this year it was the foul smell of smoldering corn from the Attis silo that greeted us in the morning at the start of the Summer of 2022. Most summers as a child in Fulton the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oswego Church Of Christ To Hold Clothing Giveaway October 1
OSWEGO – Oswego Church of Christ will be having a clothing giveaway on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Along with clothing, there will be small household items; a lunch will be provided for participants. The church is located at 21 Churchill Rd. (corner of State Route 481 and Church Hill Road across from the county jail). Any questions, call 315-216-6331 or 315-343-6737; leave a message, if no answer.
ConnextCare Welcomes Four New Providers
OSWEGO COUNTY – ConnextCare is pleased to welcome three new Family Nurse Practitioners at the Mexico, Phoenix and Pulaski offices as well as the addition of a Licensed Master Social Worker at the APW School Based Health Centers. Carolyn Dudden, FNP-C has joined ConnextCare’s Mexico office after graduating from...
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening Of New Breitbeck Park Playground
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Friday, September 23, the opening of a new $550,000 playground in Breitbeck Park. The new playground has been custom designed to include Central New York’s first wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and to reflect some of Oswego’s local landmarks with a nautical theme, while complimenting other recent projects and investments made by the city in the park such as the water splashpad playground, a mini-golf course, concession stand and installation of scenic overlooks and fire patio areas.
Fulton Veterans Council Honors POW/MIA/911 Day With Memorial Ceremony
FULTON – The Fulton Veterans Council held their annual POW/MIA/911 event last night at Veterans Memorial Park in Fulton, Friday September 16. The event honored those who were killed in war, those who were missing in action or became prisoners of war; and the many lost during the 911 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0