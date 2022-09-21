OSWEGO – With only two weeks to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode. With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together beautifully and everyone is having a blast. The cast has been “finding the funny” and rehearsals are full of laughter and lunacy. Come prepared for a night of outstanding entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO