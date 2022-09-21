Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
I broke up with my best friend after her son confessed he loved me – but was I right to? | Remona Aly
I knew I had to save the one relationship that mattered the most: the one between mother and son, says journalist Remona Aly
Did Grimes get surgically implanted elf ears? She shared a post-op photo
Grimes shared a post-op photo. The Canadian singer, known for her provocative attitude and passionate interest in Artificial Intelligence and alien life, uploaded a photo on her Twitter that showed her all bandaged up. RELATED: Grimes clears the record on her relationship with Elon Musk ...
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell Shares The Alleged 'Pure Truth' About Their Latest Season
90 Day Fiancé's Miona Bell shed light on her relationship with Jibri, and it sounds quite different from what played out on TV.
Warning for MILLIONS of Ring Doorbell owners over terrifying burglary tactic
THIEVES have found a devious way to circumvent the Ring Doorbell security system. The home protection camera reportedly has a weakness that can easily be exploited by a tech-savvy crook. Ring Doorbells work via wifi and will fail to transmit recordings if disconnected from its wireless network. Thieves could use...
Couple who married three weeks after they met haven't seen each other for more than five years
A couple that took the plunge and got hitched just three weeks after they met have not seen each other in five years. Sarah and Oluyemi Sholagbade started talking online in April 2015 after Oluyemi commented on her Facebook video. The pair hit it off, and she travelled to Nigeria...
An influencer's meet-and-greet has gone viral after it descended into chaos, with fans saying they waited hours in line leading to fights and injuries
Anna Paul, an Australian TikToker and Only Fans creator, hosted a meet-and-greet in Perth that was shut down by police. Footage is now going viral.
College Student Ashley Russell Comes Forward With Allegations Against Adam Levine Amid Cheating Scandal
A fifth woman named Ashley Russell has come forward with allegations that Adam Levine sent her flirty messages amid his current cheating scandal. Russell, who runs a health and exercise Instagram account with just over 5,700 followers, claimed to DailyMail.com that Levine, 43, began viewing her Instagram Stories in March. He then started liking her posts and sending her direct messages.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Family asks money from gay son after they disowned him
Stories of disownment after a person comes out as gay or lesbian aren’t new. This can have a severe impact on the disowned person’s feelings. Also, they may experience sadness, anger, confusion, frustration, and other intense emotions.
Paralyzed dog's heartwarming reaction to wheelchair harness leaves netizens in tears
Rose suffers from two paralyzed hind legs, but as a viral TikTok video has demonstrated, she's far from an unhappy dog. The video shows Rose's owner approaching her with her wheelchair harness, and Rose's reaction when she sees it coming is absolutely priceless. It's exactly the same as you'll get...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sumit Singh Disowned, BANNED from Parents' Funerals After Marrying Jenny Slatten
Jenny and Sumit’s drama continued on Season 7, Episode 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Actually, only a little of it was their drama. For the most part, they are just living their lives. It was Sumit’s mom who can’t stand to see it happen. She brought...
EW.com
Florence Welch fan throws fake severed hand on stage during concert: 'I get the most beautiful gifts'
Let's all give a round of applause for the Florence + the Machine fan who decided to give Florence Welch an extra handy present. The magical frontwoman, who embarked on the North American leg of her Dance Fever tour earlier this month, shared her delightful reaction to the fake severed hand someone threw on stage during her recent concert in a TikTok post on Tuesday.
Polygon
Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared is suddenly back in wonderful, chaotic form
If you, like me, were terminally online around the early 2010s, you probably know, love, and have sorely missed Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared. Co-created by animators Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, the six-episode web series set a fire across the Internet when it was released on YouTube between 2011 and 2015, with a unique blend of puppet-based antics and Lynchian shock humor. The animated shorts have since amassed over 216 million collective views on YouTube and inspired everything from elaborate fan theories involving Serbian war criminals to a small clothing line. Now, over six years since the last short, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared has finally returned as a half-hour television series, and it’s like the show never left.
Fox Trapped in Apartment Destroys ‘Almost Everything’: VIDEO
Recently, residents at one London apartment building began to hear strange noises coming from an empty apartment. And, it didn’t take long for the people in the building to realize from where these strange noises were coming. No … it wasn’t a ghost prepping for Halloween. Instead, these strange sounds were coming from a sly fox who had broken into the empty residence, taking a break from the great outdoors.
Woman ‘Unapologetically’ Plans to Marry Gay Best Friend
The decision to get married is no small choice, and is not something that a person should rush into and should be fully sure they're ready to do. With that said, marriage today doesn't always look like it used to. There are a lot more unconventional marriages out there, whether they are open marriages or marriages with other agreements on the side.
