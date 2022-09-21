Read full article on original website
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Australian woman calls out 'annoying' Bali act many of us are guilty of: 'Ignorant and self-entitled people, this shouldn't be allowed!'
An Australian woman has slammed 'annoying' Bali travellers after they reserve pool lounges with towels or personal items and then leave without using them. Holidaymaker Angela Scott, who is staying at the Grand Inna Kuta resort in Bali, noticed the same guests heading down to pool and reserving sunbeds with personal items everyday, and then leaving them unoccupied.
British woman arrested in Mexico after ‘trying to smuggle ten kilos of cocaine’ stuffed in bottles and bags through Cancun airport
A British woman has been arrested in Mexico after she was allegedly trying to smuggle 10 kilos of cocaine stuffed in packets and bottles in a double-bottom suitacase into the country through Cancun airport. The woman, whose name has not been released, flew from Amsterdam, Netherlands to Mexico and was...
Couple Splurges on Lavish Vacation After Bank Mistakenly Deposits Millions Into Account
In April 2009, Hui "Leo" Gao and his then-girlfriend Kara Hurring became a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde after Gao's bank accidentally deposited millions of dollars into his account. According to the The Mirror, the bank error happened after Gao was approved for nearly $60,000 in overdraft protection for his struggling...
Our romantic getaway was ruined when Wizz Air diverted the flight to airport 400 miles away from hotel & abandoned us
A COUPLE has shared how their romantic getaway turned into a nightmare after their Wizz Air flight was diverted to a different airport 400 miles away. Ben Hall, 42, who was looking forward to a short break in Dubrovnik, Croatia, with his wife said their trip was ruined after the airline diverted their flight to Zagreb and "abandoned" them.
