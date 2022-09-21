Read full article on original website
Related
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
Hurricane center tracking wave with potential to develop in Caribbean
Hurricane Fiona is this season’s first major hurricane, and Tropical Depression Eight formed this morning in the north-central Atlantic. A third weather system is moving toward the confines of the Caribbean Sea.
Tracking The Tropics: Closely watching wave in southeast Caribbean, four other systems
MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is closely monitoring a tropical wave located over the southeastern Caribbean Sea.Although upper level winds are currently inhibiting development, the environment is forecast to gradually become favorable in a couple of days and a tropical depression is likely to form at that time.The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high potential (90% chance) of cyclone development over the next 2 to 5 days.Forecast models are in agreement that this system will likely move west-northwestward across the eastern Caribbean during the next day or two, and then will likely be over the...
New Tropical Depression Heading Toward Gulf Could Develop Into Major Hurricane
A tropical depression in the central Caribbean could develop into a major hurricane as it churns towards the Gulf of Mexico and a possible Florida landfall. The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the system all week. The tropical system became strong enough to earn depression status early Friday. And it could reach tropical storm status as soon as today. If it does, you can call it Tropical Storm Hermine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Fiona maintains Category 4 hurricane as it heads toward Bermuda
Hurricane Fiona remained a Category 4 storm late Wednesday as it moved toward Bermuda after whipping Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
Preliminary 7.6-magnitude earthquake hits west coast of Mexico; tsunami alert issued
A massive earthquake struck along the west coast of Mexico Monday morning. The preliminary magnitude 7.6 earthquake was centered near La Placita de Morelos, about 300 miles northwest of Acapulco in the relatively sparsely populated western central Pacific Coast of Mexico, according to the US Geological Survey. People as far away as Mexico City, which is over 300 miles away from the epicenter, reported light shaking. Originally, USGS registered the quake as a 7.5-magnitude just off the coast in the Pacific Ocean. However, USGS has since updated their alert and upgraded the preliminary magnitude to 7.6 as well.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for Mexico near the coast of Michoacan after the earthquake. According to the tsunami warning center, waves of up to three meters are possible. Communities like Manzanillo and Acapulco, along with Puerto Vallarta, may see the tsunami waves. A little further down the coast, officials say the Pacific coasts of Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama and Peru could also see tsunami waves of less than .3 meters. Notably, Monday's earthquake came on the fifth anniversary of a 2017 quake that left 216 people dead in Mexico City.
2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts
Read CNN's 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts to learn about tropical storm systems that develop during the summer and fall.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Storm Ian forms over in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Ian has formed over the Caribbean as of Friday evening. According to The Associated Press, forecasters are saying that Tropical Storm Ian could hit Cuba and South Florida next week. Tropical Storm Ian first formed Friday morning and has been forecasted by the National Hurricane Center to become...
natureworldnews.com
Tropical Storm Earl Threatens US Atlantic Coast, Caribbean Region After Hurricane Danielle Weakens
Tropical Storm Earl has been forecasted to pose a threat to the US Atlantic coast. This comes after Tropical Storm Danielle intensified into the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season in recent days. Hurricane Danielle, which is hovering over the North Atlantic Ocean and off the East Coast,...
Tropical Storm Fiona forms in the Atlantic. Here's where it's headed
Tropical Storm Fiona has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the sixth named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tsunami warning follows major quake in Mexico
A 7.7-magnitude earthquake has struck just off the southwestern coast of Mexico, in Michoacan state, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).
Hurricane forecasters watching 3 tropical systems
Meteorologists are now watching three systems in the Atlantic, though only one system continues to have a high probability for further development. An area of low presser with showers and thunderstorms in the Atlantic has become more concentrated overnight, according to a 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. However, the tropical system, which is hundreds of miles east of the Lesser Antilles, lacks a well-defined center, forecasters said. The tropical disturbance has a 60% chance of becoming a tropical depression in the next two days, and an 80% chance in the next five.
Hurricane Fiona passing by Bermuda as warnings issued for Canada
Hurricane Fiona is passing by Bermuda as hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for Canada. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast.
Hurricane Fiona Becomes Category 4 Storm as It Heads for Bermuda, Canada While Caribbean Islands Recover
The dangerous storm has already left mass devastation in places like Puerto Rico, which was left entirely without power on Monday Hurricane Fiona continues to strengthen as it barrels toward its next two main targets: Bermuda and Canada. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Fiona to a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, with its maximum sustained winds reaching 130 mph. "Some additional strengthening" is predicted through Wednesday night. The storm is expected to hit Bermuda late Thursday, with 2 to 4 inches of rain predicted for the island, per the...
Tropical Storm Fiona strengthens, prompting watches for several islands
MIAMI - Thursday night at 9 p.m., the National Hurricane Center issued advisories on Tropical Storm Fiona, located a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands.The center of Fiona is expected to move across the Leeward Islands Friday night and early Saturday. Then the center is forecasted to move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico late Saturday into Sunday.Maximum sustained winds remain near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.It is still too soon to...
Tropical Storm Fiona takes aim at Puerto Rico and set to hit this weekend
Tropical Storm Fiona has officially formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is on a collision course with the eastern Caribbean.The cyclone is set to hit St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and other nearby islands by Friday night. It is then forecast to keep moving eastward, bringing tropical storm-force winds to Puerto Rico on Saturday.Up to eight inches of rain in parts of the island, combined with winds up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) could bring challenges for Puerto Rico — which faced serious devastation from Hurricane Maria almost five years ago exactly.A tropical...
Hurricane warning issued in Puerto Rico for Tropical Storm Fiona
A Hurricane Watch has been issued for parts of the Dominican Republic after Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters found Tropical Storm Fiona a little farther south. The National Hurricane Center said tropical storm conditions would continue to affect parts of the Leeward Islands and reach the U.S. and British Virgin Islands through Saturday morning.
Second Hurricane Could Form in Atlantic; Will it Make Landfall?
Last week, Hurricane Danielle became the first hurricane of the 2022 Atlantic season.
Puerto Rico's schools struggled long before Hurricane Fiona. Now they need more help
Puerto Rico's schools have seen many shutdowns in recent years. Hurricane Fiona could create another setback for student achievement.
Comments / 0